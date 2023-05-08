Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo

DC Center sponsors annual LGBTQ community outing

Published

6 hours ago

on

The DC Center held Gay Day at the Zoo on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The DC Center held its annual Gay Day at the Zoo at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on Sunday, May 7.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Roanoke Pride

Annual event held in Elmwood Park in Virginia city

Published

1 week ago

on

April 30, 2023

By

Roanoke Pride 2023 (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Roanoke Pride Festival was held at Elmwood Park in Roanoke, Va. on Sunday, April 30.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Annie’s celebrates 75

Dupont Circle steak house marks milestone with party

Published

1 week ago

on

April 30, 2023

By

Mumu-clad participants attempt to carry a liquid on a tray without spilling in a race around the sidewalk at Annie's Paramount Steak House 75th Anniversary Party on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Annie’s Paramount Steak House held a celebration for its 75th anniversary on Saturday, April 29. Drag artists Kimberly Di’Nitta, Victoria Di’Nitta, Jayzeer Shantey, Genocide Abrasax and Candi H. Fuentes performed and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sang. Several games were set up along the sidewalk near Annie’s.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland

Ivanna Rights wins this year’s crown at The Lodge

Published

1 week ago

on

April 29, 2023

By

Ivanna Rights is crowned Miss Gay Western Maryland America on Friday, April 28. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Miss Gay Western Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 28. Performers included Nicole James, Poison, Ashley Bannks, Chasity Vain, 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland Dezi Minaj, Miss Gay Maryland Amethyst Diamond and Miss Gay America Tatiyanna Voche’. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner with Jada B Trinity being named first alternate. Both are qualified to compete in this year’s Miss Gay Maryland competition.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular