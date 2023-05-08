PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo

The 2023 Miss Gay Western Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 28. Performers included Nicole James, Poison, Ashley Bannks, Chasity Vain, 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland Dezi Minaj, Miss Gay Maryland Amethyst Diamond and Miss Gay America Tatiyanna Voche’. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner with Jada B Trinity being named first alternate. Both are qualified to compete in this year’s Miss Gay Maryland competition.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)