Photos
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
DC Center sponsors annual LGBTQ community outing
The DC Center held its annual Gay Day at the Zoo at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on Sunday, May 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Roanoke Pride
Annual event held in Elmwood Park in Virginia city
The Roanoke Pride Festival was held at Elmwood Park in Roanoke, Va. on Sunday, April 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Annie’s celebrates 75
Dupont Circle steak house marks milestone with party
Annie’s Paramount Steak House held a celebration for its 75th anniversary on Saturday, April 29. Drag artists Kimberly Di’Nitta, Victoria Di’Nitta, Jayzeer Shantey, Genocide Abrasax and Candi H. Fuentes performed and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sang. Several games were set up along the sidewalk near Annie’s.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Annie’s Paramount Steak House 75th anniversary for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/IG6FuiPsEW— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 29, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland
Ivanna Rights wins this year’s crown at The Lodge
The 2023 Miss Gay Western Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 28. Performers included Nicole James, Poison, Ashley Bannks, Chasity Vain, 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland Dezi Minaj, Miss Gay Maryland Amethyst Diamond and Miss Gay America Tatiyanna Voche’. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner with Jada B Trinity being named first alternate. Both are qualified to compete in this year’s Miss Gay Maryland competition.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Gay Western Maryland pageant for @WashBlade at @TheLodgeMD . Ivanna Rights crowned Miss Gay Western America 2023: pic.twitter.com/EneatgwJ5D— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 29, 2023
Inside Seoul’s hidden lesbian nightclubs
South Korea capital cancels queer festival over Christian event
The day Penny Mordaunt became gay culture
Joe Vogel announces run for Congress
Short-form ‘Smothered’ is long on laughs
Anti-LGBTQ candidates win Paraguay elections
Mariela Castro dismisses reports of transgender prisoner’s treatment
2024 presidential race begins
A free press matters now more than ever
