District of Columbia
D.C. man convicted of assaulting gay man sentenced to 18 months
Judge rejects defense claim that victim provoked attack near Logan Circle
A D.C. Superior Court judge on Tuesday handed down a sentence of 18 months of incarceration for a man convicted of Assault with Significant Bodily Injury for fracturing the nose and breaking several teeth of a gay man while shouting anti-gay slurs during a May 2022 attack near Logan Circle.
Judge Lynn Leibovitz also sentenced the man charged in the case, D.C. resident Anthony Duncan, 42, to three years of supervised release after he completes his prison term and ordered him to pay a fine of $100 for the Victim of Violent Crime Compensation Act program.
Court records show Leibovitz gave Duncan until May 9, 2025, to pay the fine.
The sentencing took place two and a half months after a Superior Court jury on Feb. 27, at the conclusion of Duncan’s trial, found him guilty of the assault charge but not guilty of committing the assault as a hate crime based on the victim’s sexual orientation.
During the May 9 sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared English, the lead prosecutor in the case, pointed to charging documents alleging that the attack against the victim was unprovoked and was clearly linked to Duncan’s display of hatred toward the victim based on his perceived sexual orientation.
In a written sentencing memorandum that English filed in court, the prosecutor pointed out that under legal precedent, the judge could still take into consideration Duncan’s homophobic action in considering the sentence, even though a jury acquitted him on the charge of committing a hate crime.
An arrest affidavit filed by police and prosecutors at the time of Duncan’s arrest says the victim “was wearing a Stonewall Bocce shirt, which is a well-known LGBTQ sports league” at the time Duncan allegedly confronted him as the two men crossed paths while walking along 15th Street, N.W., at the intersection of V Street at about 4:50 p.m. on May 21, 2022.
Charging documents say Duncan allegedly punched the victim in the face and head, fracturing the victim’s nose in several places and breaking three of the victim’s teeth while shouting the words “fag” and “faggot.” He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for emergency treatment, court records show.
Quo Mieko Judkins, Duncan’s attorney, argued during the sentencing hearing that Duncan became angry during the incident, which she says Duncan believes was a fight, when the victim allegedly touched himself in a way that Duncan interpreted as a provocation.
Police charging documents quote Duncan as claiming at the time of his arrest that the victim “grabbed his nuts at me,” which police interpreted to mean he accused the victim of making a sexual gesture toward him.
The charging documents say the victim strongly disputed that assertion, saying he attempted to walk away from Duncan after Duncan began calling him a “faggot” and punched him in the back of his head.
In a development that LGBTQ activists have said further confirmed Duncan’s hostile motive, the charging documents say Duncan used his phone to make a video recording of his assault of the victim, which police obtained and used as evidence. One of the charging documents says Duncan can be heard on the recording yelling the word “fag” as he assaulted the victim.
Judkins asked Leibovitz to hand down a sentence that did not include incarceration or a sentence of 180 days at most. She said Duncan had a troubled childhood that led to some earlier convictions, as English pointed out, but that since the time of his arrest in this case he has started his own business with a working website. He is productive in his community, Judkins said.
“The defendant was offended by a gesture of the complainant,” Judkins told the judge. “This was not completely unprovoked,” she said. “There was something that set this off. I’m not saying this was right,” Judkins argued.
Leibovitz disputed that argument before handing down her sentence. She said it was “not reasonable” for Duncan to have punched the victim with a metal object in his hand, referring to charging documents that said Duncan was holding a metal object at the time of the attack.
“He made angry, homophobic statements,” Leibovitz said, adding that the victim may have adjusted his pants in the area of his private parts, but that did not justify Duncan committing an assault.
“This was unprovoked,” Leibovitz said.
Duncan had been released pending his trial and sentencing shortly after the time he was arrested.
Immediately after Leibovitz handed down her sentence of 18 months incarceration at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, two U.S. Marshals placed Duncan in handcuffs and escorted him out of the courtroom as his sentence was to begin at that time.
Before handing down her sentence, Leibovitz said she had read a community impact statement submitted by the victim, who did not attend the sentencing hearing, and an impact statement by at least one LGBTQ organization, the D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissions’ Rainbow Caucus, which consists of LGBTQ ANC commissioners.
“The effect this case has had on the LGBT community in the District of Columbia cannot be understated — rising violence scares all Washingtonians, but attacks against LGBT individuals scares other LGBT people even more so,” the Rainbow Caucus impact statement says.
“In this particular case, the assailant recorded his crime for future purposes — including possibly celebrating it publicly and taunting and terrorizing other gay people,” the statement continues.
“Your Honor, calling someone homophobic slurs is one thing and it is something that all LGBT individuals experience,” the statement says, adding that going on to break the victim’s nose and three of his teeth “takes this crime to an entirely new and terrifying level for our community.”
It calls on Leibovitz to “take the fears of the broader LGBT community into account in sentencing and acknowledging this attack’s impact not just on the victim, but on his entire community.”
District of Columbia
D.C. judge denies request to overturn conviction of man charged with anti-gay assault
Attorney argued fractured nose, broken teeth didn’t meet threshold for ‘significant injury’
A D.C. Superior Court judge on May 3 denied a motion filed by a defense attorney calling for overturning the conviction of a D.C. man charged with fracturing the nose and breaking several teeth of a gay man while shouting anti-gay slurs during a May 2022 attack near Logan Circle.
Attorney Quo Mieko Judkins argued at a hearing initially called for the sentencing of her client, Anthony Duncan, 42, that the victim’s injuries did not meet the threshold under D.C. law for the charge of Assault Causing Significant Bodily Injury.
A Superior Court jury on Feb. 27 of this year found Duncan guilty of that charge. But in a development that has raised concern among LGBTQ activists, the jury also found Duncan not guilty of committing the assault as a hate crime based on the victim’s sexual orientation.
At the May 3 court hearing Judge Lynn Leibovitz, who is presiding over the case, ruled against attorney Judkins’ motion to overturn the jury conviction. Leibovitz said the injuries the victim sustained in the attack by Duncan did, in fact, meet the requirements of a charge of Assault Causing Significant Bodily Injury.
Under D.C. law, a conviction on that charge carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and or a fine of up to $12,500.
Before announcing her ruling the judge read from a medical report and a police report that said the victim had to be hospitalized by ambulance after police arrived on the scene of the assault at the intersection of 15th and V Streets, N.W., for uncontrolled bleeding from his nose. The police report says Duncan allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the head and face while holding a metal object in his hand.
The police report says Duncan also made a video of his attack on the victim with his cell phone, which police investigators later watched. One of the police incident reports says Duncan can be heard yelling the word “fag” and “faggot” on the recording he made while assaulting the victim.
One of the police reports also says the victim had been wearing a Stonewall Bocce T-shirt as a member of the local LGBTQ Stonewall sports group. Some LGBTQ activists have speculated that Duncan may have recognized that the victim was wearing a gay-themed T-shirt, prompting him to target the victim for the attack.
After Leibovitz announced her ruling denying the request to overturn Duncan’s conviction, attorney Judkins raised objections to what she said appeared to be incorrect statements in a Presentence Investigation Report on Duncan’s prior criminal record prepared by the Superior Court’s investigations branch.
Among other things, the report says Duncan has been arrested “on 12 occasions and convicted in 8 matters,” with his first known arrest taking place when he was 17 years old.
Leibovitz noted that since a sentencing takes into consideration a defendant’s criminal record, she would give Judkins more time to substantiate Duncan’s claim of possible inaccuracies in the pre-sentence report and would give prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia time to respond to those claims.
Based on that, Leibovitz announced she would postpone her sentencing of Duncan, which was scheduled to take place at the May 3 hearing, until 10 a.m. on May 9.
In its Government’s Memorandum In Aid Of Sentencing, which was filed in court on April 28, the U.S. Attorney’s office says that under legal precedent it is allowed to raise the issue of Duncan’s anti-gay slurs during the attack even though he was acquitted on a hate crime charge.
“In this case, the defendant – unprovoked – violently attacked the victim in broad daylight, all while calling him homophobic slurs and filming himself doing so,” the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing memo says. “The victim tried to walk away from the defendant in order to de-escalate the situation, but despite the victim’s efforts, the defendant pursued the victim and attacked him,” the memo says.
The U.S. Attorney’s sentencing memo states that it “respectfully requests that the court sentence the defendant to 24 months’ incarceration, execution suspended as to all but 18 months, with 12 months’ supervised probation.” It adds, “The government believes that this sentence will act as a strong deterrent to future criminal conduct.”
The memo also points to one of the claims in the court’s Presentence Investigation Report that Duncan “refuses to take responsibility for his homophobic actions” and “lacks remorse and is unwilling to change.” The presentence report, according to the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing memo, also says Duncan “does not take responsibility for his actions in this case and in fact he blamed the victim.”
Although it doesn’t say so directly, the sentencing memo appears to be referring to one of the police reports that quoted Duncan as saying at the time of his arrest that the victim provoked the incident when the victim “grabbed” his own “nuts” as the two men crossed paths on the street. The victim has denied he made such a sexual gesture toward Duncan.
Attorney Judkins, who represents Duncan, declined a request by the Washington Blade for comment responding to the assertions in the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing memo and to elaborate on Duncan’s claims that the court’s presentencing report has inaccurate information in it.
Court records show that the D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission Rainbow Caucus, which represents LGBTQ ANC members, and the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community each submitted a community impact statement with the court for the consideration of Judge Leibovitz in her deliberation over handing down a sentence for Duncan on May 9.
District of Columbia
D.C. Council gives final approval to Swann Street LGBTQ designation bill
Measure honors gay former slave who organized drag shows
The D.C. Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to give final approval for a bill calling for designating Swann Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle in honor of William Dorsey Swann, a Black gay D.C. resident and former enslaved person who advocated for LGBTQ rights in the late 1800s.
The bill, the William Dorsey Swann Street Designation Act of 2023, was introduced on Feb. 28 by D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) along with 10 other members of the 13-member Council who signed on as co-introducers.
Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to sign the bill before it goes to Capitol Hill for a required 30-day congressional review that all D.C. bills must go through under the D.C. Home Rule Charter.
Pinto released a statement at the time of the bill’s introduction providing background on William Dorsey Swann’s life and historic role as an early pioneer in LGBTQ rights in the late 19th century based on research on Swann conducted by Princeton University Professor Channing Joseph.
Joseph, who is considered a leading scholar on the life of Swann, reported on his research findings in a Feb. 17, 2020, article in The Nation magazine.
Among other things, he reported that beginning in the 1880s Swann led a group known as the House of Swann and organized balls, largely attended by gay, formerly enslaved men who would gather to dance and cross dress.
According to Joseph’s article, Swann was arrested one or more times after police raided his drag parties. In 1896, after being convicted and sentenced to 10 months in jail on the false charge of operating a “disorderly house,” Swann wrote to President Grover Cleveland requesting a pardon for holding a drag ball, Joseph reports in his Nation article. Cleveland denied the request.
“This, too, was a historic act,” Joseph states in his article. “It made Swann the earliest recorded American to take specific legal and political steps to defend the queer community’s right to gather without the threat of criminalization, apprehension, or police violence,” Joseph wrote.
In her statement, Pinto points to a Jan. 24, 1912, edition of the Congressional Record saying that Swann Street, N.W. had originally been named for Thomas Swann, an “enslaver” who served as mayor of Baltimore and later as governor of Maryland.
“Officially designating this street in honor of native Washingtonian and trailblazing LGBTQQIA+ rights activist William Dorsey Swann is an opportunity to ensure that our streets honor those who embody the District’s value of social equality and human dignity,” Pinto says in her statement.
Swann Street is located between 14th Street, N.W. and 19th Street, N.W. and runs parallel to and between S Street, N.W. and T Street, N.W.
The D.C. Council was also expected to approve funding for the fabrication and installation of a commemorative sign describing the historic significance of William Dorsey Swann. The sign is expected to be placed at the intersection of Swann Street, New Hampshire Avenue, and 17th Street, N.W.
District of Columbia
D.C. police chief: ‘Community Engagement Policing’ will address hate crimes
Mayor, MPD announce new strategies to combat violence
A ‘Focused Patrol and Community Engagement Policing Strategy’ announced last week by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee to combat the rising incidents of violent crime in the city will have a positive impact in addressing hate crimes targeting the LGBTQ community, according to Contee.
Bowser and Contee provided details of what they said is an expanded version of the existing community engagement policies in place for D.C. police officers at an April 27 news conference.
In response to a question from the Washington Blade asking if the expanded community engagement strategy would help police investigate and prevent hate crimes, including those targeting the LGBTQ community, Contee said a key to investigating hate crimes is building a relationship of trust between the police and members of the community who are at risk of becoming victims of a hate crime.
“So, one thing it might very well do is strengthen that relationship,” Contee said. “And so, with that you can see an actual increase in the reporting because people are more comfortable having those conversations with our police officers,” he said.
He was referring to the belief by police officials and community activists that many hate crimes in D.C. and other locations go unreported because victims, especially LGBTQ victims, are often reluctant to call police or other law enforcement agencies.
D.C. police hate crime statistics show that for at least the past five years the largest number of reported hate crimes involve LGBTQ people as victims, with the victim’s “sexual orientation” having the highest number of cases compared to other categories such as race, religion, or ethnicity.
The second highest “victim” category is an individual’s gender identity as a transgender person, the D.C. police statistics show.
“This is actually about a police officer who gets out of their car who’s engaging with and who they have a relationship with” members of the community, Contee said in referring to the expanded community engagement policy.
A joint statement released by the mayor’s office and the Metropolitan Police Department says the new policing strategy “will utilize data to identify specific areas in each police district and employ focused patrols for proactive policing, community engagement, and problem solving within a small geographical area.”
The statement adds, “The MPD members assigned to these areas will proactively engage in business and building checks, assist in traffic enforcement, collaborate with the community, and identify area-specific issues with police officials to problem solve and determine necessary solutions to community concerns and crime.”
News of the expanded community engagement policing plans came about three months after gay Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Vincent Slatt expressed concern that Dupont Circle area residents, including LGBTQ residents, were being targeted for armed robberies including carjackings by juveniles coming to the neighborhood from other parts of the city.
Slatt and others who spoke at a community listening session organized by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, whose office oversees prosecuting juvenile offenders, called for changing the existing city law that prevents the public disclosure of the outcome of cases where a juvenile is arrested for a violent crime.
“The mayor’s announcement of a shift to data-driven decisions on policing strategies is both a welcome and concerning announcement,” Slatt told the Blade. “As a data librarian, I can say that data-driven policy is, in fact, a good thing, however there is both ‘good’ and ‘bad’ data,” he said. “Full disclosure on the data being used, how it is collected and shared, are important for it to work well and to build community trust.”
Slatt said he has not yet seen a noticeable change in policing in the Dupont Circle neighborhood but continues to see an ongoing police presence that has been a part of the area in the recent past, including a police car parked outside the gay bar Larry’s Lounge not far from Dupont Circle. One suggestion he said that could enhance police presence would be for the MPD to set up “mini” police stations in some of the vacant storefront buildings across the city.
The official announcement of the expanded community engagement policing policy also came one day after Chief Contee surprised city officials and community activists by announcing he will retire from his position as police chief on June 1 to take a new job as an assistant director at the FBI.
Contee’s departure ends his 33-year career with the MPD, which began in his role as a police cadet at the age of 17 and continued with a steady rise in the ranks of the department leading to his nomination by Bowser to become chief in December 2020 and the D.C. Council’s confirmation of his appointment in January 2021.
“He has pushed our criminal justice system to do more and be better,” Bowser said in a statement in response to Contee’s plans for leaving. “He has led MPD through an incredibly challenging time for our country – from the pandemic to January 6th and navigating the effects of a shrinking department during a time when gun violence is exploding across the nation,” the mayor said.
“He has been a phenomenal ambassador of what it means to be a police officer in D.C. – brilliant, compassionate, and determined to build a D.C. where all people feel safe and are safe,” Bowser concluded.
LGBTQ activists familiar with the D.C. police have said Contee has been one of the MPD’s most LGBTQ supportive police chiefs. He has been credited with being a strong supporter of the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit.
George Santos charged by Justice Department
D.C. man convicted of assaulting gay man sentenced to 18 months
West Virginia University basketball coach apologizes for gay slurs
Oklahoma governor vetos funding for PBS due to ‘LGBTQ’ content
Former Brazilian congressman David Miranda dies at 37
Mariela Castro dismisses reports of transgender prisoner’s treatment
A free press matters now more than ever
Former Brazilian congressman David Miranda dies at 37
Gay actor Victor Salinas on sexuality, sobriety — and believing in ghosts
Will King Charles III address LGBTQ rights?
