Oklahoma governor vetos funding for PBS due to ‘LGBTQ’ content

Last week Oklahoma’s Republican governor vetoed House Bill 2820, which continues funding for Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, which airs PBS Kids’ “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Work It Out Wombats,” “PBS Newshour” and the Osiyo TV series featuring Cherokee language speakers, national treasures and outstanding citizens. The Cherokee Nation also helps to fund OETA.

Veto overrides require a high approval of at least 2/3rds of both legislative chambers, and it’s unclear whether his veto will be overridden. In addition there is also the impending deadline. as this year’s legislative session is scheduled to end in three weeks.

“I don’t think Oklahomans want to use their tax dollars to indoctrinate kids,” Gov. Kevin Stitt told reporters during a press conference on Friday about his decision to veto the bill. “Some of the stuff that they’re showing just overly sexualizes our kids.”

In a statement released to various media outlets in the state, a spokesperson for Stitt’s office said that the OETA had promoted LGBTQ-focused Pride Month programming in recent years. The spokeswoman also took aim at two popular animated children’s cartoons — “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Work It Out Wombats!” — which air nationally on PBS affiliates and OETA have included lesbian characters in some episodes.

The spokeswoman pointed out a “PBS Newshour” segment in which an Indiana couple talked about how gender-affirming care was beneficial for their daughter. The governor told reporters: “Oklahoma taxpayers are going, ‘Hey, hang on, time out for just a second. That’s not my values. I’m just tired of using taxpayer dollars for some person’s agenda. I represent the taxpayers.”

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (Screenshot/YouTube)

The governor’s action echoes Oklahoma Public Schools Supt. Ryan Walters who has publicly said: “Radical leftists and Biden administration, they would prefer to sexualize our kids.” Walters has also proclaimed that the Christian Bible should be used as a history text in the state’s public and private schools.

“Oklahomans, we have a clear choice in front of us. When it comes to our schools, do we want the radical ideology in our classroom that pushes gender theory? That pushes graphic pornography in order to push a social experiment on our kids?

“Or do want the U.S. Constitution? Do we want documents like the Federalist Papers and the Bible? So that our kids understand our history and how our government was put together?

“Those core fundamental principles have made us the greatest country in the history of the world. Real Americans know that we’ve got to support our kids by giving them a great understanding of our history,” Walters is quoted as saying.

Vanity Fair pointed out:

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Stitt said, “You know, the big, big question is why are we spending taxpayer dollars to prop up or compete with the private sector and run television stations? And then when you go through all of the programing that’s happening and the indoctrination and over-sexualization of our children, it’s just really problematic, and it doesn’t line up with Oklahoma values.”

Among the content that Stitt apparently finds objectionable is a segment called “Let’s Learn,” which features a children’s book called “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish”; a gay character in “Work It Out Wombats!”; LGBTQ characters on “Clifford the Big Red Dog”; and a same-sex wedding featured on “Odd Squad”.