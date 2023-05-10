North Dakota governor signs bill restricting pronouns for transgender youth

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law House Bill 1522 on Monday, legislation that would ban transgender students from using the restrooms that match their gender identity.

The legislation also will force faculty and administrators to “out” a trans student to their parents, and prohibit schools and government entities from adopting policies that acknowledge the gender identity of their students or employees.

The law took effect immediately.

“It doesn’t infringe on anyone else’s rights to share spaces with those who are different. Like previous efforts to expel people of color, people with disabilities, and others from communal spaces, these arguments for privacy and safety just mask a fear of difference,” said American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota’s advocacy manager Cody Schuler.

“By signing House Bill 1522, Gov. Burgum is forcing transgender students to make the impossible decision of breaking the law or revealing their private medical information — not to mention the obvious risk of harassment and violence that comes with forcing transgender students into the facilitates that do not match their gender identity. It is quite clear whose privacy and very lives are really at risk now that House Bill 1522 is law,” Schuler noted.

“Additionally, mandatory outing of a student’s trans identity violates their privacy rights at school — particularly for trans youth who cannot be safe at home. And creating a supportive working and learning environment also requires treating people with dignity and respect, including — at a minimum — calling them by the name and pronouns they want to use. These are both unlawful and discriminatory practices,” he said.

“The fight for trans rights is not about ‘special rights’ — it’s about fundamental rights. It’s about fairness and equality for all,” Schuler stressed.

Burgum had previously signed into law a veto-proof bill banning gender-affirming health care for trans youth. The bill, House Bill 1254, restricts trans health care in the state, immediately making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.

That law also took effect immediately and allows prosecutors to charge a health care provider with a felony — up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines — for performing sex reassignment surgery on a minor.

It also enables prosecutors to charge a provider with a misdemeanor — up to 360 days in prison and $3,000 in fines — for giving gender-affirming medication, like puberty blockers, to a trans child.

The governor’s office released a statement Thursday saying the law is “aimed at protecting children from the life-altering ramifications of gender reassignment surgeries,” although the statement also noted that health care professionals have testified these surgeries are not being performed in the state.

“Going forward, thoughtful debate around these complex medical policies should demonstrate compassion and understanding for all North Dakota youth and their families,” he said.