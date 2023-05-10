National
North Dakota governor signs bill restricting pronouns for transgender youth
The legislation forces faculty to “out” a trans student to their parents & prohibit schools from acknowledging the gender identity of students
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law House Bill 1522 on Monday, legislation that would ban transgender students from using the restrooms that match their gender identity.
The legislation also will force faculty and administrators to “out” a trans student to their parents, and prohibit schools and government entities from adopting policies that acknowledge the gender identity of their students or employees.
The law took effect immediately.
“It doesn’t infringe on anyone else’s rights to share spaces with those who are different. Like previous efforts to expel people of color, people with disabilities, and others from communal spaces, these arguments for privacy and safety just mask a fear of difference,” said American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota’s advocacy manager Cody Schuler.
“By signing House Bill 1522, Gov. Burgum is forcing transgender students to make the impossible decision of breaking the law or revealing their private medical information — not to mention the obvious risk of harassment and violence that comes with forcing transgender students into the facilitates that do not match their gender identity. It is quite clear whose privacy and very lives are really at risk now that House Bill 1522 is law,” Schuler noted.
“Additionally, mandatory outing of a student’s trans identity violates their privacy rights at school — particularly for trans youth who cannot be safe at home. And creating a supportive working and learning environment also requires treating people with dignity and respect, including — at a minimum — calling them by the name and pronouns they want to use. These are both unlawful and discriminatory practices,” he said.
“The fight for trans rights is not about ‘special rights’ — it’s about fundamental rights. It’s about fairness and equality for all,” Schuler stressed.
Burgum had previously signed into law a veto-proof bill banning gender-affirming health care for trans youth. The bill, House Bill 1254, restricts trans health care in the state, immediately making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.
That law also took effect immediately and allows prosecutors to charge a health care provider with a felony — up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines — for performing sex reassignment surgery on a minor.
It also enables prosecutors to charge a provider with a misdemeanor — up to 360 days in prison and $3,000 in fines — for giving gender-affirming medication, like puberty blockers, to a trans child.
The governor’s office released a statement Thursday saying the law is “aimed at protecting children from the life-altering ramifications of gender reassignment surgeries,” although the statement also noted that health care professionals have testified these surgeries are not being performed in the state.
“Going forward, thoughtful debate around these complex medical policies should demonstrate compassion and understanding for all North Dakota youth and their families,” he said.
National
Oklahoma governor vetos funding for PBS due to ‘LGBTQ’ content
Veto overrides require a high approval of at least 2/3rds of both legislative chambers, and it’s unclear whether his veto will be overridden
Last week Oklahoma’s Republican governor vetoed House Bill 2820, which continues funding for Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, which airs PBS Kids’ “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Work It Out Wombats,” “PBS Newshour” and the Osiyo TV series featuring Cherokee language speakers, national treasures and outstanding citizens. The Cherokee Nation also helps to fund OETA.
Veto overrides require a high approval of at least 2/3rds of both legislative chambers, and it’s unclear whether his veto will be overridden. In addition there is also the impending deadline. as this year’s legislative session is scheduled to end in three weeks.
“I don’t think Oklahomans want to use their tax dollars to indoctrinate kids,” Gov. Kevin Stitt told reporters during a press conference on Friday about his decision to veto the bill. “Some of the stuff that they’re showing just overly sexualizes our kids.”
In a statement released to various media outlets in the state, a spokesperson for Stitt’s office said that the OETA had promoted LGBTQ-focused Pride Month programming in recent years. The spokeswoman also took aim at two popular animated children’s cartoons — “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Work It Out Wombats!” — which air nationally on PBS affiliates and OETA have included lesbian characters in some episodes.
The spokeswoman pointed out a “PBS Newshour” segment in which an Indiana couple talked about how gender-affirming care was beneficial for their daughter. The governor told reporters: “Oklahoma taxpayers are going, ‘Hey, hang on, time out for just a second. That’s not my values. I’m just tired of using taxpayer dollars for some person’s agenda. I represent the taxpayers.”
The governor’s action echoes Oklahoma Public Schools Supt. Ryan Walters who has publicly said: “Radical leftists and Biden administration, they would prefer to sexualize our kids.” Walters has also proclaimed that the Christian Bible should be used as a history text in the state’s public and private schools.
“Oklahomans, we have a clear choice in front of us. When it comes to our schools, do we want the radical ideology in our classroom that pushes gender theory? That pushes graphic pornography in order to push a social experiment on our kids?
“Or do want the U.S. Constitution? Do we want documents like the Federalist Papers and the Bible? So that our kids understand our history and how our government was put together?
“Those core fundamental principles have made us the greatest country in the history of the world. Real Americans know that we’ve got to support our kids by giving them a great understanding of our history,” Walters is quoted as saying.
Speaking to Fox News Digital, Stitt said, “You know, the big, big question is why are we spending taxpayer dollars to prop up or compete with the private sector and run television stations? And then when you go through all of the programing that’s happening and the indoctrination and over-sexualization of our children, it’s just really problematic, and it doesn’t line up with Oklahoma values.”
Among the content that Stitt apparently finds objectionable is a segment called “Let’s Learn,” which features a children’s book called “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish”; a gay character in “Work It Out Wombats!”; LGBTQ characters on “Clifford the Big Red Dog”; and a same-sex wedding featured on “Odd Squad”.
National
EXCLUSIVE: 200+ community centers issue letter denouncing state anti-LGBTQ bills
Details ‘tidal wave’ of legislation, threats, and harassment
At least 222 LGBTQ community centers and groups aligned with them across the country have issued a joint letter denouncing the record number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in state legislatures this year.
The one-page letter was prepared by CenterLink, the national coalition of LGBTQ community centers, which says the nation’s LGBTQ centers collectively serve more than 51,800 people each week or nearly 2.7 million people each year.
“We, the undersigned centers, denounce the tidal wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation that lawmakers are hurling at our community,” the letter says. “We continue to stand united as safe havens for LGBTQ people and as pillars against hate and discrimination,” the letter continues. “We will not relent until these attacks stop and LGBTQ people are treated fairly and equally under the law.”
Denise Spivak, CenterLink’s CEO, told the Washington Blade the letter on Tuesday morning, May 9, was being sent to the White House, several federal government agencies, and the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus in Congress.
Spivak said CenterLink would not immediately send copies of the letter to state lawmakers who have been supporting the anti-LGBTQ legislation. “But we will be posting it publicly and we will be providing it to all of our centers,” she said. “They’ll have a copy of the letter to post as well and to send to those that they feel it makes sense to send to locally and regionally.”
Among the D.C. groups that signed on to the letter are Rainbow Families and SMYAL, which represents LGBTQ youth and operates group homes for homeless LGBTQ youth.
Also signing the letter were CAMP Rehoboth, the LGBTQ community center in Rehoboth Beach, Del.; the Delmarva Pride Center in Easton, Md.; the Roanoke Diversity Center in Roanoke, Va.; the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton, Va.; and Us Giving Richmond Connections, a Richmond, Va.-based group that has organized Black LGBTQ Pride events.
The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community, the largest LGBTQ community center in the D.C. metro area, did not sign on to the letter as of Monday, May 8. A spokesperson for the D.C. Center couldn’t immediately be reached.
Spivak said CenterLink is leaving the letter open for signing by LGBTQ centers that have not done so as of Tuesday, May 9, when the letter was scheduled to be officially released.
“We had two that just came in this morning,” she said in referring to Monday, May 8. “So, even those who you don’t see on there doesn’t mean they won’t or that they don’t support the spirit of the letter,” she said. “It’s just that they have not yet signed on.”
The letter points out that state lawmakers have introduced more anti-LGBTQ legislation this year than in the previous five years combined.
“With 470 anti-LGBTQ bills on state dockets, and 362 of them specifically attacking the transgender community, LGBTQ people are literally fighting for their lives,” the letter says.
“These bills enforce discriminatory bathroom bans, censor drag shows or even make them illegal, stop transgender students from participating in sporting activities at school, force teachers to out students, eliminate school curriculum around LGBTQ and racial issues, attempt to allow states to put restrictions on same-sex marriages, erase LGBTQ people from schools and public life, and prevent transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care or even force them to de-transition,” the letter states.
“And despite almost three quarters of centers having experienced anti-LGBTQ threats or harassment over the past two years, the community of LGBTQ centers has remained stalwart in their missions,” according to the letter.
Spivak said many of the LGBTQ centers serve as the lead organizer of LGBTQ Pride events in their area, and most if not all of the centers provide support for Pride-related events. She said she was not aware of any specific threats targeting Pride events this year but said she believes organizers of those events, including LGBTQ centers, would be arranging for appropriate security measures.
Among other things, the CenterLink letter calls on members of the LGBTQ community and allies to find the local LGBTQ community center near them and support its services by volunteering or making a donation.
It concludes by adding, “Make sure you’re registered, then when the time comes, vote for lawmakers who support equality for all Americans.”
The CenterLink letter and the list of the LGBTQ community centers that signed on can be accessed at CenterLink’s website.
National
Jury deadlocked in trial of National Black Justice Coalition CEO
Sharon Lettman-Hicks faces conspiracy, fraud charges
A trial that began on April 17 in a federal court in Tallahassee, Fla., for Sharon Lettman-Hicks, the CEO and board chair of the D.C.-based LGBTQ group National Black Justice Coalition, ended in a mistrial on Thursday after a jury became deadlocked and could not render a verdict on 19 specific charges.
But the jury handed down a verdict of not guilty on one of the 19 charges against former Tallahassee mayor and unsuccessful Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum who was on trial together with Lettman-Hicks. The jury acquitted Gillum on a single charge of providing false statements to the FBI.
Federal prosecutors announced they plan to bring Lettman-Hicks and Gillum up for another trial on multiple charges where the jury was unable to render a verdict.
The trial began about 10 months after a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Florida on June 7, 2022, handed down an indictment charging both Gillum and Lettman-Hicks, who served as a campaign adviser to Gillum, with conspiracy and multiple counts of fraud.
The indictment alleged that Lettman-Hicks and Gillum engaged in an illegal political corruption scheme that began in 2015. It says Lettman-Hicks allegedly helped Gillum improperly funnel money solicited from FBI agents posing as real estate developers with a promise of providing something “very significant in return” for Gillum’s support for the developers in his role at the time as mayor of Tallahassee.
The indictment made it clear that Gillum and Lettman-Hicks became ensnared in an FBI sting operation that prosecutors said was part of an investigation into what they claimed was ongoing corruption in local government. Prosecutors alleged that much of the money Gillum received from the FBI sting operation went for his personal use through a company Lettman-Hicks operated called P&P Communications.
The indictment charged both Gillum and Lettman-Hicks with 19 counts of wire fraud and one count of attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Lettman-Hicks has called the charges against her “baseless” and politically motivated. At the time she was indicted, Lettman-Hicks was running as a Democratic candidate for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives. She withdrew her candidacy, saying, “I must now focus on fighting for my continued freedom.”
A news report this week by the television station WTXL in Tallahassee quoted Lettman-Hicks saying the final week of the trial and much of the trial focused on Count 1, the false statement charge, for which the jury found Gillum not guilty.
“As far as I’m concerned, they realized two through 19 were bogus,” the TV station quoted her as saying. “Hopefully we can get our lives back, when the government decides to stop wasting its money, our money, our tax dollars…on a false positive,” she was quoted as saying.
The National Black Justice Coalition describes itself on its website as a “civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and same gender loving (LGBTQ/SGA) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS.”
At the time the indictments were handed down the NBJC website listed Lettman-Hicks as the organization’s CEO and board chair. It listed and continues at this time to identify David Johns as the organization’s executive director, who runs the organization’s day-to-day operations out of its headquarters in Washington, D.C.
A spokesperson for the NBJC couldn’t immediately be reached to determine whether Lettman-Hicks is still serving as the NBJC’s CEO and board chair.
