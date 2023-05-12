Out & About
Virginia memory care center to host author spotlight
Tim R. Johnston to discuss ‘Welcoming LGBT Residents’
Insight Memory Care Center will host “Author Spotlight: Welcoming LGBT Residents” on Wednesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. The event will be in person at the center’s Fairfax location and also online.
This event, in collaboration with AARP Virginia, will highlight Tim R. Johnston, author of “Welcoming LGBT Residents.” It will be an open discussion to learn practical tips on working with LGBT older adults in senior living settings.
The event is free and more details are available on the center’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: May 12-18
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, May 12
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, May 13
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, May 14
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Largest LGBTQIA+ Singles Flamingle” will be at 7 p.m. at THRoW Social DC. Guests can enjoy signature cocktail and wine specials, food, games, and live music while mingling with single people in the local LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 15
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, visit genderqueerdc.org or Facebook!
Tuesday, May 16
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, visit Facebook or Meetup.
Out in Tech will host “An Evening with AI” at 6:30 p.m. at Axios HQ. This event will be an All-Star panel discussion on tech ethics, AI, and ChatGPT— everything ranging from the ethical considerations of artificial intelligence to new cutting-edge advancements in the field of AI and the potential unconscious bias that comes with them. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, May 17
“XTreme Hip Hop” will be at 7 p.m. at The Fituation Room. This step aerobics class will be done with popular music. It is beginner-friendly and all fitness levels are welcome. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, May 18
Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more details, email [email protected].
Friday, May 5
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community and enjoy the bottomless happy hour specials at Puro Gusto. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, May 6
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, May 7
Gay Day at the Zoo will be at 10 a.m. at the Smithsonian National Zoo. For one day, hundreds of LGBTQ folks, families, and allies come together to show their pride and enjoy the animals and sights at the National Zoological Park. Admission is free and tickets can be reserved at this link.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 7 p.m. at As You Are. This event is ideal for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after being isolated by the pandemic. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 8
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
“Reign: A Drag Variety Show” will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This will be a a fun night of randomness featuring Dabatha Christie, Hennessey, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, and Anamosity. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, May 9
Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff will discuss his new book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away,” at a special event in Baltimore. The discussion is hosted by the Baltimore Banner and moderated by DEI reporter John-John Williams. Wine and cheese will be offered and books will be available for purchase. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Banner’s offices, 621 E. Pratt St., Suite 400, Baltimore. More information at kevinnaff.com.
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, May 10
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, May 11
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nelz and there will be music played by DJ Ro. There will also be food, drinks and hookah. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Bars & Parties
20 LGBTQ events this week
Taste of Point, Cinco de Mayo parties, Gay Day at the Zoo among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, May 2
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up with friends for a game of trivia with questions in the Goldilocks zone.
(Opening Reception) Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District
Wednesday, May 3
6-9 p.m.
Ron David Studio at Union Market
1262 5th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The opening reception to the exhibition, “Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District” will be held at the Ron David Studio in Union Market. Haus of bambi Director Banbi Woofter says, “’Survive, Glamorously’ brings together portraits depicting the breadth of DC’s queerness to remind us of the belligerent tenacity of drag particularly during this second culture war.”
Taste of Point
Wednesday, May 3
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Room & Board
1840 14th Street, N.W.
$150
Facebook | Tickets
Raise money for the Point Foundation to provide scholarships and mentorships to LGBTQ students by attending Taste of Point.
Mocktail Night
Wednesday, May 3
6-10 p.m.
The Dugout at Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Enjoy a night with those who celebrate sobriety at a non-alcohol mocktail night at The Dugout in Pitchers DC.
Pagina Heals at Pitchers
Wednesday, May 3
Meet & greet 9 p.m. / Showtime 10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free show / 21+
Facebook
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a drag show with Citrine, Labella Mafia and Washington Heights. Pangina Heals of “Drag Race Thailand” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World” will be on hand at the show and ahead of time for a meet & greet.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, May 3
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge leads a weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesdays.
Electro POP Thursdays
Thursday, May 4
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Electrox brings ElectroPOP Thursdays alive.
ThurSLAY with KC B. Yoncé
Thursday, May 4
9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Instagram
KC B. Yoncé leads a show with Bootsy Omega and Orpheus Rose on Thursday at Number Nine. DJ Sean McClafferty brings the music.
Kinky Bears
Friday, May 5
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
DJ Popperz entertains the bears on Friday at UPROAR.
We Are: A Benefit Concert for NCTE
Friday, May 5
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$12.88+
Facebook | Tickets
The Hello, We Are benefit for the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) is Friday at Songbyrd Music House.
La Loca: Cinco de Mayo
Friday, May 5
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at a La Loca party at Bunker on Friday. The drag show starts at 9:30 and dancing goes late into the night.
Osos de Mayo!
Friday, May 5
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
UPROAR Restaurant & Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Party with the bears at Osos de Mayo at Uproar on Friday.
Drag Brunch
Saturday, May 6
Showtime 11:30
City Tap
1250 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Reservations
Crystal Edge hosts a drag brunch at City Tap on Saturday.
Underwear Party
Saturday, May 6
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
8-10 happy hour no cover, Priority tickets available here.
Instagram
Check your heavy clothes at an Underwear Party at Bunker on Saturday. Music by Deanne.
Song Birds Drag Cabaret
Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Anja Dick hosts the hit sensation Song Birds live music drag cabaret.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Destiny B. Childs leads Freddie’s Follies drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.
Brunch 4 Mother’s Day
Sunday, May 7
11 a.m. / 3 p.m.
Lost Ark Distilling Co.
9570 Berger Road
Columbia, Md.
$30
Eventbrite
Take out mom for Brunch 4 Mother’s Day with Dustyn Dawn, De’ior Koture, Chanel Belladonna and Javon Love at Lost Ark Distilling Co. on Sunday.
Sisters Bingo
Sunday, May 7
1 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence lead a game of bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Sunday.
Invisible History: The Collected Poems of Walta Borawski
Sunday, May 7
6:30 p.m.
Little District Books
737 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Editor Philip Clark holds a reading and Q&A signing of “Invisible History” at Little District Books on Sunday.
Gay Day at the Zoo
Sunday, May 7
10 a.m.
Smithsonian National Zoo
3001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Free / must reserve ticket
Website | Tickets | Facebook
This annual event has become a popular LGBTQ family destination over the years. Enjoy a day out at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Daddy Disco
Sunday, May 7
7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Aytonh brings the music to Daddy Disco Sunday at Bunker.
Dirtee Disco
Sunday, May 7
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Clothes check is available for this “dirtee” underwear party at Green Lantern on Sunday.
Biden nominates Out former NY Rep. Maloney to ambassadorship
Actors radiate chemistry in Constellation’s delightful ‘School for Lies’
Calendar: May 12-18
Trans military advocacy organization nominates new president
Genres blend and genders bend in ‘Broadway’
Former Brazilian congressman David Miranda dies at 37
Inside Seoul’s hidden lesbian nightclubs
FDA finalizes new blood donation guidelines
Joe Vogel announces run for Congress
South Korea capital cancels queer festival over Christian event
