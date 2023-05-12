Theater
Actors radiate chemistry in Constellation’s delightful ‘School for Lies’
Reinvigorating a revered work with lots of new laughs
‘The School for Lies’
Through May 28
Constellation Theatre Company in residence at Source
1835 14th St., N.W.
$20 – 55
Constellationtheatre.org
A lot can happen in a Parisian drawing room.
With David Ives’ “The School for Lies” (now at Constellation Theatre Company), 100 minutes of nonstop amusement unfold solely in the busy salon of popular young society widow Célimène archly assayed by Natalie Cutcher.
Ives’s play is a “translaptation” (transaction + adaptation) of Molière’s 1666 “The Misanthrope,” a classic comedy of manners in verse. And while at the top of the show, the playwright credits Molière with having mixed “the batter for tonight’s soufflé,” he’s crammed his play with his own elegantly constructed, often funny, and sometimes raunchy verse, reinvigorating a revered work with lots of new laughs and contemporary references.
Now back to Célimène’s crib. Rife with fops and frenemies, the widow’s posh playpen is ordinarily a whirlwind of gossip, fashion, and sometimes scandal, but on this day it’s a little different.
Today, Frank (Constellation vet Drew Kopas), a dourly dressed Frenchman returning from England, finds his way to the party. And as his name suggests, Frank (all other characters retain the names that Molière originally gave them) is a stickler for candor and truth. Unlike le tout Paris, he’s averse to frivolous talk, bad poetry, and the vicissitudes of the demimonde.
For kicks, Frank’s pal and crossdressing scenester Philinte (Dylan Arredondo) puts out a spicy rumor about Frank and Célimène involving romance and social status. Alas, even sharp-witted Frank, not immune to the prospect of true love, is taken in (as evidenced by a new dreamy demeanor and sartorial switch from bland duds to something infinitely snazzier).
Others in the house, including the comely widow’s ragtag suitors: the aptly named Clitander (Jamil Joseph); Oronte (Jacob Yeh), a litigious poet; and Acaste, a leopard-print wearing, most contentedly self-involved aristo played by Ryan Sellers. Also darting about are Éliante (Ría Simpkins), Célimène’s cordial relation who’s both naïve and amorous, and Arsinoё (Gwen Grastorf), a hypocritical scold eager to assist in her friend’s ruin.
And memorably, there’s Dubois (Matthew Pauli), Célimène’s poker-faced footman who’s assigned the thankless job of serving canapés to his boss’ bumptious and clumsy guests. Pauli doubles as Frank’s uncouth valet.
Director Allison Arkell Stockman delivers a fast-paced, well-timed and delectably camp entertainment. At times, the cast is at odds – while some actors are chewing the scenery, others allow Ives’ astonishing dialogue to do the heavy lifting.
The best scenes are those featuring Cutcher and Kopas as Célimène and Frank. They are a well-matched pair seemingly equal in both barbs and curiosity. What’s more, the actors radiate chemistry.
While Ives’ play might be set in the time of Louis XIV, Constellation’s delightfully designed production isn’t moored to an era. The widow’s showy digs compliments of Sarah Reed are salmon-colored, festooned with outsized flying cranes and lit by a pink feathered fixture, simultaneously reading both Harlow than DuBarry. The minimal seating includes a purple chaise and big pink pouf. There are upstage nooks for the requisite vanity and bunches of floral tributes. Frank Labovitz’s wildly colorful, pitch perfect costumes give a nod to a period, but just a nod.
With its dizzying onslaught of clever rhyming couplets, Ives’ script is a marvel. (And it’s worth noting, the matinee I attended, the admirable cast didn’t flub a single line.) It makes you wonder about the writing process. Did the playwright wrack his brain in pursuit of the next smart rhyme or in a state of artistic fecundity, did the words readily flow? Whatever the case, it’s a good time. And it’s here to be enjoyed.
Theater
Gay actor Victor Salinas on sexuality, sobriety — and believing in ghosts
GALA production‘Valor’ a farce involving family and spirits
‘La Valentía (Valor)’
Through May 14
GALA Hispanic Theatre
3333 14th St., N.W.
$25-$48
Galatheatre.org
Performed in Spanish with English surtitles.
Life and love brought out actor Víctor Salinas to D.C. And while the love part has changed since coming to town three years ago, his passion for a life in theater remains the same.
“I knew Washington was a city of networking,” he says, so with that in mind he set off meeting people. One new connection introduced him to Rebecca Medrano (GALA Hispanic Theatre co-founder with husband Hugo Medrano) and a lunch date was scheduled. Armed with resume and photos, Salinas, 40, did his best to convince his dynamic new contact that he could act, write plays, do some production, and literally run marathons. In short, he was ready for anything.
Things kicked off in 2021 when GALA asked him to take over a supporting role in their production of “La Tía Julia y el escribidor (Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter),” Mario Vargas Llosa’s comedy about the final days of radio drama in 1950s Peru. More work has followed: earlier this year he played the ambitious young lawyer in “Jardín salvaje (Native Gardens),” and now he joins a terrific cast including GALA stalwarts Luz Nicolás and Carlos Castillo in Spanish playwright Alfredo Sanzol’s raucous ghost story “La Valentía (Valor).”
“Valor” is a farce involving family, property, and ghosts. When discordant sisters Trini and Guada can’t agree on what to do with the old family manse situated uncomfortably close to a loud highway, each hatches a slightly hair-brained plan. Trini brings in a pair of ghost impersonators (the Specter Brothers) to scare her sister out, while Guada tries to keep the place going with Airbnb guests Martín and Martina, a period-dressed brother and sister with a vested interest in the house. Salinas plays Martín.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Do you have siblings?
VĺCTOR SALINAS: I do. I have a younger brother who is an engineer.
BLADE: Could you two survive a clash similar to what the sisters undergo in “Valor”?
SALINAS: If it had happened 15 years ago, we would surely have collided, but if it happened today, we’d likely be on the same page.
BLADE: You mentioned that you’ve been sober for 14 years. Any correlation?
SALINAS: It’s not a coincidence. That choice changed my life, and my relationships in many ways. It’s like I started to be my true self without distractions or numbness.
BLADE: How does your sexuality impact your work?
SALINAS: I’m open to whatever the role. Being gay has made me observant and given me the experience to connect with feelings and emotion. That helps to construct characters in a sensitive and different way. I’ve played straight characters without issue. I made a very convincing Romeo in Chicago [his home base for eight years prior to D.C.].
Growing up in Mexico City, I started acting classes at age six and did my first play when I was ten. I always was true to myself and very comfortable. I came out to my mother when I had my first boyfriend at seventeen. She cried, blamed herself, and promised to continue to love and support me, and she has. Definitely the best-case scenario.
BLADE: You also write. You wrote a play titled “LOVEknots.”
SALINAS: Yes, it’s about love and relationships (trans, straight, gay, platonic, familial), and features four actors playing seven roles each in 17 short vignettes. It was onstage for more than three years in Mexico City. I really want to bring it to Washington.
BLADE: Anything else you’d like to do here?
SALINAS: I’m going to do my play “La Pájara de San Juan,” a Trump-era drama about two sisters, one documented, one not, at the Mexican Cultural Institute in September in Spanish with English surtitles. It premiered at the International Latino Theater Festival 2022 in Chicago.
BLADE: Talk about Spanish versus English for you.
SALINAS: Last year I was cast in my first English speaking play “La Llorona” [a Latin American folktale] at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop. It’s easier for me to act in Spanish but I love working in English too. Let’s just say I’m transitioning.
After three years in town, I’m still learning the theater scene. I came at the beginning of the pandemic, so it’s been amazing to watch the city come back to life. Really, I’m just very lucky and thankful to be onstage because that’s my favorite place in the world to be.
BLADE: And finally, do you believe in ghosts?
SALINAS: I do. Not in a scary way, but more as a form of energy and love.
Theater
Local gay couple’s theater success leads to popular podcast
Stephen Gregory Smith, Matt Conner are prolific creatives by nature
Each July, Stephen Gregory Smith celebrates his birthday with a retro-party, turning the basement of his Fairlington, Va., home into an ‘80s arcade with Nintendo, Atari, and PlayStation. There are neon lights shining, early Madonna albums spinning, and sometimes even projected footage of zombie arms reaching into the room. “It’s a great time,” he says.
Like Smith’s annual get-together, his new podcast “Longshot” is rooted in nostalgia for the actor/writer’s Pennsylvania tweenhood. But Smith takes it further. By combining LGBTQ young adult fiction and sci-fi set against malls and a zombie apocalypse with a dose of dinosaurs and interstellar travel, he creates the ultimate adventure.
In doing the podcast, Smith strives to capture how he felt meeting his husband, celebrated composer Matt Conner, on the first day of college at Shenandoah University in Winchester in Virginia, in 1996. “It was like I’d known him forever,” says Smith. “I’ve wanted to tell that story as souls traveling through time and space and finding each other again and again.”
“It was a time without smart phones when we collected emails two times a week at the computer lab,” he recalls. “We spent a LOT of time talking and listening to music.”
At the suggestion of younger friends, Smith has avoided the gay slurs he heard as a kid, and he’s steered clear of gun culture too. “In the podcast, characters can use brooms or skee balls, anything but guns, to dispatch zombies,” he says with a chuckle.
“Longshot” (available on Spotify) is just one of many projects happening for Smith.
He explains that he and husband Matt are prolific creatives by nature. Prior to COVID, their house had always been a hub of creativity and friends. So, during the pandemic, they went crazy with projects and ventured into digital space. In search of people and an outlet, they launched The Conner & Smith Show, a lively podcast nearing 10,000 listeners that features guests from the worlds of theater, film, and music. Also on the docket are two short documentaries: “Inside kaleidoscope,” based on making of their 2017 musical about Alzheimer’s disease starring Florence Lacey, and “#ShareLove: The Conner & Smith Wedding Documentary.”
What’s more, Smith has a new album about to drop. Remastered from recovered raw audio recorded at Signature Theatre, “Mix Tape: 1998” consists of Smith’s gorgeous acoustic interpretations of 80s and 90s music (Indigo Girls, Def Leppard, 10,000 Maniacs, etc.), great stuff that was very meaningful throughout his courtship with Conner.
The couple, who’ve been married almost 10 years and together for 25, have both won Helen Hayes Awards: Smith for supporting actor in Signature’s 2004 production of “110 in the Shade,” and Conner for directing “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at Creative Cauldron in 2020. They’re currently nominated for Helen Hayes’ Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical Adaptation for “Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at Creative Cauldron. (Winners to be announced at the Helen Hayes ceremony at Anthem on May 22.)
“Lately, it’s been an incredibly busy time with a lot happening,” says Smith, “and it’s really important for us to get it all out there”
Until a few years ago, Smith was best known as a busy actor in local musical theater. His last parts were Fleet in Signature’s “Titanic” in January 2017, and Edgar Allan Poe in Conner’s “Nevermore” at Cauldon the following year. But a full-time job as program director for the Columbia Pike Partnership, a position that involves promoting diversity and connecting people to the arts, prompted him to seek other creative endeavors that didn’t require so much rehearsal time and eight performances a week.
Would Smith reconsider treading the boards? Well, there are a few parts that might lure him back to the stage including reprising Poe, Harold Hill in “The Music Man,” and as he “gravitates toward dad-dom,” he’d like to play the father in “Fun Home” or Captain von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.”
In the meantime, you can catch him on Spotify.
Theater
New feminist play set in a Dunkin’ Donuts explores caretaking
Round House Theatre production scarily relatable
‘Jennifer Who Is Leaving’
Through May 7
Round House Theatre
4545 East-West Highway, Bethesda, Md.
$46-$81
Roundhousetheatre.org
Definitely feminist. Scarily relatable. Wholly unfettered. Just a few phrases that come to mind when recommending playwright Morgan Gould’s searing dark comedy “Jennifer Who Is Leaving,” now making its world premiere at Round House Theatre as part of the National Capital New Play Festival 2023.
It’s late. Outside a winter storm is raging, and Nan, a senior (as in senior citizen) employee, is working the night shift at a Dunkin’ Donuts along a highway in Massachusetts.
Like most nights, Nan (Nancy Robinette) performs a nonstop round of tasks while taking calls about things like dinner and lost keys from her retired, domestically helpless husband. But on this particularly inclement evening, she’s joined by a pair of stranded travelers, middle-aged nurse’s aide Jennifer (Kimberly Gilbert) and her recalcitrant elderly charge Joey (Floyd King).
Seemingly happy for the company, Nan, whether from genuine interest or habit, engages Jennifer in conversation about family, marriage, etc. Jennifer, who’s clearly exhausted and preoccupied with something other than the storm and a delayed tow truck, replies with rote nods. And Joey, between greedy mouthfuls of donut, chimes in regularly. (Despite dementia, he’s able to land the well-aimed insult, expletive, or naughty rhyme directed mostly at Jennifer but Nan too.)
Out of the storm comes Lili (Annie Fang) a high school student and part-time employee. She’d rather be home preparing for her following morning SATs, but her father’s big on work. In true teen fashion, she blurts out, “I could be working HERE the rest of my life! What a NIGHTMARE!” Nan lets it slide.
Jennifer gradually opens up. She and Nan talk, mostly about navigating men’s fragile egos, working paycheck to paycheck, and the endless caretaking. Is it sustainable?
Over about 90 minutes of real time, the story unfolds in peaks and valleys of high anxiety and relative calm; but all along, the play’s energy edges toward a mood of borderline hysteria, which Gould has written and a stellar, deeply committed ensemble cast plays to the hilt.
There are two, longish bursts of cathartic joy spurred by the store’s bouncy pop mix (“Dancing Queen,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”), but those are quickly tempered by messy spills or bad behavior – the underlying sense of foreboding is unshakable.
An enthusiastic LGBTQ ally and self-described fat woman, playwright Gould is interested in issues of codependency, fatphobia, and feminism (to name a few). In 2017, her semi-autobiographical play about a plus-sized straight woman and her gay guy best friend, “I Wanna Fucking Tear You Apart,” enjoyed a successful run at Studio Theatre. And now with “Jennifer Who Is Leaving,” Gould, partly inspired by the women who cared for her late gay grandfather in his final years, turns her eye toward the sisterhood and caretaking.
The production’s sense of place is real. Terrifically able scenic designer Paige Hathaway provides the familiar pink/brown/orange color scheme, laminated wood counters, metal racks holding actual donuts, and a side station for trash, straws, and sugar packets. Thoughtful costume designer Ivania Stack honors the characters with detail: the collected pins on Nan’s uniform apron; Jennifer’s worn pink fleece jacket; and the old man’s functional Velcro shoes and sweat pants, and a cheery new ski cap, probably a recent gift. Lili’s unstoppable boots.
Toward the end of the play, Fang who plays Lili, addresses the audience with a long and detailed monologue about the day in the life of a young married woman. While she and her husband are both busy attorneys, she as the wife bears the brunt of running their lives outside of work, every aspect.
The young woman, who could be Lili in 10 years, lives worlds away from the Dunkin’ Donuts along the highway, yet the expectation is the same.
