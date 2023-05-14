Out & About
Rap legends to perform at Baltimore Pride
Remy Ma and K. Michelle headline Park Celebration
Baltimore Pride has announced the headliners for its annual Pride parade and celebration on Sunday, June 25 at 12 p.m. at Druid Hill Park.
Chart-topping rappers Remy Ma and K. Michelle will headline Baltimore’s Pride in the Park Celebration. There will also be a variety of vendors, music, drag performers, food, and more entertaining activities.
To RSVP, visit Baltimore Pride’s website.
D.C. poets to light up local stage
Pride reading at Arts Club of Washington
There will be a free poetry reading on Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at the Arts Club of Washington in honor of National Pride Month.
A group of five talented poets, who were inaugurated as the Arts Club’s first group of poets-in-residence, will perform their work as a capstone event to their residency. Since January, the group has met privately to create a supportive community for one another and work together on issues of craft. Each writer also offered a free, public poetry workshop.
This event is free and advance registration is encouraged on the club’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: May 12-18
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, May 12
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, May 13
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, May 14
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Largest LGBTQIA+ Singles Flamingle” will be at 7 p.m. at THRoW Social DC. Guests can enjoy signature cocktail and wine specials, food, games, and live music while mingling with single people in the local LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 15
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, visit genderqueerdc.org or Facebook!
Tuesday, May 16
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, visit Facebook or Meetup.
Out in Tech will host “An Evening with AI” at 6:30 p.m. at Axios HQ. This event will be an All-Star panel discussion on tech ethics, AI, and ChatGPT— everything ranging from the ethical considerations of artificial intelligence to new cutting-edge advancements in the field of AI and the potential unconscious bias that comes with them. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, May 17
“XTreme Hip Hop” will be at 7 p.m. at The Fituation Room. This step aerobics class will be done with popular music. It is beginner-friendly and all fitness levels are welcome. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, May 18
Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more details, email [email protected].
Virginia memory care center to host author spotlight
Tim R. Johnston to discuss ‘Welcoming LGBT Residents’
Insight Memory Care Center will host “Author Spotlight: Welcoming LGBT Residents” on Wednesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. The event will be in person at the center’s Fairfax location and also online.
This event, in collaboration with AARP Virginia, will highlight Tim R. Johnston, author of “Welcoming LGBT Residents.” It will be an open discussion to learn practical tips on working with LGBT older adults in senior living settings.
The event is free and more details are available on the center’s website.
