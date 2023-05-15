Arts & Entertainment
‘All Hail The Queens’ with the 2023 DC Brau Pride Pils can
DC Brau reveals design of its 6th Annual Pride Pils Can and announces upcoming Pride Pils Launch Party, Hosted by Red Bear Brewing Co.
DC Brau, D.C.’s original craft brewery, reveals the design of its 6th annual Pride Pils can and announces the celebratory Pride Pils Launch event. In support of The Blade Foundation and SMYAL, DC Brau partnered with LGBTQ owned Red Bear Brewing Co. and local artist Chord Bezerra of District Co-Op to design this year’s can.
DC Brau will showcase the Pride Pils design, kicking off DC Pride with a celebration at Red Bear Brewing Company (209 M St NE) in NoMA on Thursday, June 1st, from 6pm – 8pm. Guests will enjoy DC Brau beer, featuring the newly minted 2023 Pride Pils can. The event is free but can RSVP to HERE.
The art, designed by Chord Bezerra, was created in direct response to the anti-drag bills being passed around the country. Drag king and queen culture has always been a cornerstone of the LGBTQ+ community. In the 1890s, William Dorsey Swann, the first self-described drag queen, pushed boundaries and created safe spaces for queer expression in Washington, D.C. Today, drag culture is under attack, but we stand united to ensure the rights of kings and queens to express themselves remain for generations to come. #AllHailTheQueens. In addition to the design being featured on DC Brau’s 2023 Pride Pils can, supporters can purchase ‘Hail To The Queen’ merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, stickers, and more from District Co-Op. Proceeds from each purchase will benefit The Blade Foundation and SMYAL.
Since launching Pride Pils in 2017, DC Brau has donated more than $48,731 to The Blade Foundation and SMYAL, selling more than 90,336 Pride Pils cans. This year, the can labels have been generously donated by Blue Label Packaging Co. along with PakTech’s donation of packaging handles.
About DC Brau: DC Brau Brewery was founded in 2011 and is Washington D.C.’s leading craft brewery, producing a variety of high-quality beers that are distributed locally and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. DC Brau’s commitment to quality and innovation has earned it numerous accolades, including multiple gold medals at domestic and international beer festivals. For additional information, please visit www.dcbrau.com.
About Red Bear Brewing: Red Bear Brewing Co is an LGBT owned West Coast style brew pub located in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington DC. Red Bear strives to promote diversity to the craft brewing community across the board with our inclusive taproom, company culture and delicious beer, beverage and food offerings. www.redbear.beer.
About The Washington Blade: The Washington Blade was founded in 1969 and is known as the “newspaper of record” for the LGBTQ community both locally and nationally. For more information, visit washingtonblade.com and follow on Facebook (@WashingtonBlade) & Twitter/Instagram (@WashBlade).
About District CoOp: District CoOp is a collection of artists celebrating design, diversity and the culture of D.C. We’re all about supporting and empowering local artists and creating a brand for the people by the people. All designs are available in both men’s and women’s and as a tank or crew. Follow us on Instagram (@District_CoOp) or Facebook (@DistrictCoOp).
About SMYAL: SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. Through youth leadership, SMYAL creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community through service and advocacy. Committed to social change, SMYAL builds, sustains, and advocates for programs, policies, and services that LGBTQ youth need as they grow into adulthood. To learn more, visit SMYAL.org
Out & About
D.C. poets to light up local stage
Pride reading at Arts Club of Washington
There will be a free poetry reading on Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at the Arts Club of Washington in honor of National Pride Month.
A group of five talented poets, who were inaugurated as the Arts Club’s first group of poets-in-residence, will perform their work as a capstone event to their residency. Since January, the group has met privately to create a supportive community for one another and work together on issues of craft. Each writer also offered a free, public poetry workshop.
This event is free and advance registration is encouraged on the club’s website.
Out & About
Rap legends to perform at Baltimore Pride
Remy Ma and K. Michelle headline Park Celebration
Baltimore Pride has announced the headliners for its annual Pride parade and celebration on Sunday, June 25 at 12 p.m. at Druid Hill Park.
Chart-topping rappers Remy Ma and K. Michelle will headline Baltimore’s Pride in the Park Celebration. There will also be a variety of vendors, music, drag performers, food, and more entertaining activities.
To RSVP, visit Baltimore Pride’s website.
Theater
Actors radiate chemistry in Constellation’s delightful ‘School for Lies’
Reinvigorating a revered work with lots of new laughs
‘The School for Lies’
Through May 28
Constellation Theatre Company in residence at Source
1835 14th St., N.W.
$20 – 55
Constellationtheatre.org
A lot can happen in a Parisian drawing room.
With David Ives’ “The School for Lies” (now at Constellation Theatre Company), 100 minutes of nonstop amusement unfold solely in the busy salon of popular young society widow Célimène archly assayed by Natalie Cutcher.
Ives’s play is a “translaptation” (transaction + adaptation) of Molière’s 1666 “The Misanthrope,” a classic comedy of manners in verse. And while at the top of the show, the playwright credits Molière with having mixed “the batter for tonight’s soufflé,” he’s crammed his play with his own elegantly constructed, often funny, and sometimes raunchy verse, reinvigorating a revered work with lots of new laughs and contemporary references.
Now back to Célimène’s crib. Rife with fops and frenemies, the widow’s posh playpen is ordinarily a whirlwind of gossip, fashion, and sometimes scandal, but on this day it’s a little different.
Today, Frank (Constellation vet Drew Kopas), a dourly dressed Frenchman returning from England, finds his way to the party. And as his name suggests, Frank (all other characters retain the names that Molière originally gave them) is a stickler for candor and truth. Unlike le tout Paris, he’s averse to frivolous talk, bad poetry, and the vicissitudes of the demimonde.
For kicks, Frank’s pal and crossdressing scenester Philinte (Dylan Arredondo) puts out a spicy rumor about Frank and Célimène involving romance and social status. Alas, even sharp-witted Frank, not immune to the prospect of true love, is taken in (as evidenced by a new dreamy demeanor and sartorial switch from bland duds to something infinitely snazzier).
Others in the house, including the comely widow’s ragtag suitors: the aptly named Clitander (Jamil Joseph); Oronte (Jacob Yeh), a litigious poet; and Acaste, a leopard-print wearing, most contentedly self-involved aristo played by Ryan Sellers. Also darting about are Éliante (Ría Simpkins), Célimène’s cordial relation who’s both naïve and amorous, and Arsinoё (Gwen Grastorf), a hypocritical scold eager to assist in her friend’s ruin.
And memorably, there’s Dubois (Matthew Pauli), Célimène’s poker-faced footman who’s assigned the thankless job of serving canapés to his boss’ bumptious and clumsy guests. Pauli doubles as Frank’s uncouth valet.
Director Allison Arkell Stockman delivers a fast-paced, well-timed and delectably camp entertainment. At times, the cast is at odds – while some actors are chewing the scenery, others allow Ives’ astonishing dialogue to do the heavy lifting.
The best scenes are those featuring Cutcher and Kopas as Célimène and Frank. They are a well-matched pair seemingly equal in both barbs and curiosity. What’s more, the actors radiate chemistry.
While Ives’ play might be set in the time of Louis XIV, Constellation’s delightfully designed production isn’t moored to an era. The widow’s showy digs compliments of Sarah Reed are salmon-colored, festooned with outsized flying cranes and lit by a pink feathered fixture, simultaneously reading both Harlow than DuBarry. The minimal seating includes a purple chaise and big pink pouf. There are upstage nooks for the requisite vanity and bunches of floral tributes. Frank Labovitz’s wildly colorful, pitch perfect costumes give a nod to a period, but just a nod.
With its dizzying onslaught of clever rhyming couplets, Ives’ script is a marvel. (And it’s worth noting, the matinee I attended, the admirable cast didn’t flub a single line.) It makes you wonder about the writing process. Did the playwright wrack his brain in pursuit of the next smart rhyme or in a state of artistic fecundity, did the words readily flow? Whatever the case, it’s a good time. And it’s here to be enjoyed.
