‘All Hail The Queens’ with the 2023 DC Brau Pride Pils can

DC Brau, D.C.’s original craft brewery, reveals the design of its 6th annual Pride Pils can and announces the celebratory Pride Pils Launch event. In support of The Blade Foundation and SMYAL, DC Brau partnered with LGBTQ owned Red Bear Brewing Co. and local artist Chord Bezerra of District Co-Op to design this year’s can.

DC Brau will showcase the Pride Pils design, kicking off DC Pride with a celebration at Red Bear Brewing Company (209 M St NE) in NoMA on Thursday, June 1st, from 6pm – 8pm. Guests will enjoy DC Brau beer, featuring the newly minted 2023 Pride Pils can. The event is free but can RSVP to HERE.

The art, designed by Chord Bezerra, was created in direct response to the anti-drag bills being passed around the country. Drag king and queen culture has always been a cornerstone of the LGBTQ+ community. In the 1890s, William Dorsey Swann, the first self-described drag queen, pushed boundaries and created safe spaces for queer expression in Washington, D.C. Today, drag culture is under attack, but we stand united to ensure the rights of kings and queens to express themselves remain for generations to come. #AllHailTheQueens. In addition to the design being featured on DC Brau’s 2023 Pride Pils can, supporters can purchase ‘Hail To The Queen’ merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, stickers, and more from District Co-Op. Proceeds from each purchase will benefit The Blade Foundation and SMYAL.

2023 #HailToTheQueens Shirt Available Now

Since launching Pride Pils in 2017, DC Brau has donated more than $48,731 to The Blade Foundation and SMYAL, selling more than 90,336 Pride Pils cans. This year, the can labels have been generously donated by Blue Label Packaging Co. along with PakTech’s donation of packaging handles.

About DC Brau: DC Brau Brewery was founded in 2011 and is Washington D.C.’s leading craft brewery, producing a variety of high-quality beers that are distributed locally and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. DC Brau’s commitment to quality and innovation has earned it numerous accolades, including multiple gold medals at domestic and international beer festivals. For additional information, please visit www.dcbrau.com.

About Red Bear Brewing: Red Bear Brewing Co is an LGBT owned West Coast style brew pub located in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington DC. Red Bear strives to promote diversity to the craft brewing community across the board with our inclusive taproom, company culture and delicious beer, beverage and food offerings. www.redbear.beer.

About The Washington Blade: The Washington Blade was founded in 1969 and is known as the “newspaper of record” for the LGBTQ community both locally and nationally. For more information, visit washingtonblade.com and follow on Facebook (@WashingtonBlade) & Twitter/Instagram (@WashBlade).

About District CoOp: District CoOp is a collection of artists celebrating design, diversity and the culture of D.C. We’re all about supporting and empowering local artists and creating a brand for the people by the people. All designs are available in both men’s and women’s and as a tank or crew. Follow us on Instagram (@District_CoOp) or Facebook (@DistrictCoOp).

About SMYAL: SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. Through youth leadership, SMYAL creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community through service and advocacy. Committed to social change, SMYAL builds, sustains, and advocates for programs, policies, and services that LGBTQ youth need as they grow into adulthood. To learn more, visit SMYAL.org