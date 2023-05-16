National
Feds move to dismiss charges against National Black Justice Coalition CEO
Deadlocked jury voted 10 to 2 for acquittal
Federal prosecutors in Tallahassee, Fla., filed a motion in court on May 15 asking a judge to dismiss all remaining political corruption related charges against Sharon Lettman-Hicks, the CEO and board chair of the D.C.-based LGBTQ group National Black Justice Coalition, and Andrew Gillum, the former Tallahassee mayor and unsuccessful Florida gubernatorial candidate.
A final decision on whether to dismiss the charges was expected to be made on Wednesday, May 17, by U.S. district Court Judge Allen Winsor. Legal observers expect him to approve the motion for dismissal.
The decision by prosecutors to call for dismissing the case was first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat on May 15. One day earlier, the newspaper broke the story that a jury that became deadlocked on reaching a verdict earlier this month in the joint trial for Lettman-Hicks and Gillum on 19 counts of wire fraud and one count of attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud voted 10 to 2 for acquittal on most of the charges.
That revelation came after the jury on May 4 found Gillum not guilty on a single charge of lying to the FBI during a longstanding FBI investigation into the corruption charges against Gillum and Lettman-Hicks that emerged in a grand jury indictment against the two on June 7, 2022.
On the same day it acquitted Gillum on the one count, the jury announced it was deadlocked on all remaining charges against Gillum and all charges against Lettman-Hicks, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial. Prosecutors at that time announced plans to bring Gillum and Lettman-Hicks up for retrial on the remaining charges.
The Tallassee Democrat reports that several jurors, including two who spoke to the newspaper, wrote in a public statement that the jury voted 10-2 for a not guilty verdict for Gillum on all remaining counts after voting unanimously to find him not guilty on the one count of lying to the FBI.
According to the newspaper, the statement released by the jurors said the jury voted 10-2 to find Lettman-Hicks not guilty on 10 counts against her and voted 9-3 to find her not guilty on the remaining counts.
Prosecutors with the office of the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida did not give a reason for asking the judge to dismiss the remaining charges against Gillum and Lettman-Hicks.
But the Tallassee Democrat reports that legal experts believe, given the jury’s leaning against a conviction prosecutors would likely face strong barriers in obtaining a conviction in another trial.
The newspaper reports that the juror’s views were made even more clear when several of them “anonymously announced that the 12-person panel voted heavily in favor of acquittal but that two ‘biased’ jurors prevented a unanimous decision.”
Lettman-Hicks has called the charges against her “baseless” and politically motivated. At the time she was indicted, Lettman-Hicks was running as a Democratic candidate for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives. She withdrew her candidacy shortly after the indictment.
National
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
Findings shared with law enforcement agencies on May 11
Violent threats against the LGBTQ community are rising and intensifying according to data from a document by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that was shared with law enforcement and government agencies on May 11.
“These issues include actions linked to drag-themed events, gender-affirming care, and LGBTQIA+ curricula in schools,” the agency said.
DHS also warned of the potential that these threats may lead to a rise in attacks against LGBTQ public spaces and healthcare sites, just as Pride celebrations across the country are slated to begin in June.
According to the agency, data from the FBI’s hate crime statistics indicates that 20 percent of those committed in 2021 were motivated by bias linked to sexual orientation and gender.
The Williams Institute of the UCLA School of Law reported in 2022 that “LGBT people [are] nine times more likely than non-LGBT people to be victims of violent hate crimes.”
The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a group that describes itself as “a disaggregated data collection, analysis, and crisis mapping project,” found that anti-LGBTQ incidents including “demonstrations, acts of political violence, and the distribution of offline propaganda — have more than tripled from 64 events in 2021 to 193 events in 2022 as of mid-November.”
National
Karine Jean-Pierre presents GLAAD Award to the Blade
Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have honored media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.
The Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade were honored with GLAAD’s Barbara Gittings Award over the weekend. The award was presented by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
“Together, representing 50 years, the Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade’s relentless reporting reflects best-in-class journalism, reminding us all that LGBTQ issues and people have a stake in every news story and headline,” GLAAD said in a statement.
The Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade were honored with @glaad‘s Barbara Gittings Award over the weekend. The award was presented by White House @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre. pic.twitter.com/iyZe0FWL3u— Washington Blade (@WashBlade) May 15, 2023
The White House
Biden nominates Sean Patrick Maloney to ambassadorship
President Joe Biden nominated Maloney to be the next Representative of the U.S. to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development
The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden has nominated former Democratic New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney to be the next Representative of the U.S. to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with the rank of Ambassador.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is an intergovernmental organization with 38 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.
He is the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to Congress from New York and the highest ranking openly LGBTQ person ever to serve in the House. He and his husband, Randy Florke, recently celebrated their 30th anniversary together as couple and have raised three children together.
Maloney was elected five times to represent New York’s 18th congressional district in the House and served from 2013 to 2023. While in Congress, Maloney chaired both the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as well as the Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Subcommittee of the House Agriculture Committee
He served additionally as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and was elected by his colleagues to House leadership in 2020. He is the author of more than 40 pieces of legislation that became law.
Prior to serving in the House, Maloney served as President Bill Clinton’s White House Staff Secretary, and leaving government service helped found a financial services software company, and worked as a partner at two global law firms.
Raised in Hanover, N.H., as the youngest of six siblings, Maloney attended public elementary and high schools before earning undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia. He worked as a volunteer with the Jesuits in rural Peru between college and law school from 1988 to 1989.
Tuberville, 21 GOP senators call for White House to withdraw rule change for trans athletes
Three D.C. women named winners of LGBTQ Legendary Elders Wisdom Award
Feds move to dismiss charges against National Black Justice Coalition CEO
Namibia Supreme Court rules government must recognize same-sex marriages from abroad
PHOTOS: Spring A-CHER
Spain joins global LGBTQ, intersex rights initiative
Calendar: May 12-18
Biden nominates Sean Patrick Maloney to ambassadorship
New D.C. Transgender Oral History Project launched
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
European Union5 days ago
Spain joins global LGBTQ, intersex rights initiative
-
Calendar4 days ago
Calendar: May 12-18
-
The White House4 days ago
Biden nominates Sean Patrick Maloney to ambassadorship
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
New D.C. Transgender Oral History Project launched
-
National9 hours ago
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
-
Notables4 days ago
Trans military advocacy organization nominates new president
-
Movies4 days ago
Genres blend and genders bend in ‘Broadway’
-
India2 days ago
Oral arguments in India Supreme Court marriage equality case end