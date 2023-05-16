Photos
PHOTOS: Spring A-CHER
Chad Michaels performs at Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington annual gala
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held its annual Spring Affair, this year titled “Spring A-Cher,” at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, May 13. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winner Chad Michaels performed. Awardees included the Wanda Alston Foundation, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Chorus members Timothy Allmond and Robert Klein.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @GMCWashington Spring Gala for @WashBlade . @RuPaulsDragRace ‘s @ChadMichaels1 performing: pic.twitter.com/MReTbgqcp6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 14, 2023
PHOTOS: Miss Freddie’s
Alvion Davenport crowned the winner
The 2023 Miss Freddie’s pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, May 12. Performers at the competition included Miss Freddie’s 2022 Brooklyn Heights, Destiny B. Childs, Eclipse B. Childs, Ophelia Bottoms, Gigi Paris Couture, Bambi Necole Ferrah, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Patti Lovelace, Sandra Onassis Lopez and Monet Dupree. Alvion Davenport took home the title.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
DC Center sponsors annual LGBTQ community outing
The DC Center held its annual Gay Day at the Zoo at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on Sunday, May 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Roanoke Pride
Annual event held in Elmwood Park in Virginia city
The Roanoke Pride Festival was held at Elmwood Park in Roanoke, Va. on Sunday, April 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Tuberville, 21 GOP senators call for White House to withdraw rule change for trans athletes
Three D.C. women named winners of LGBTQ Legendary Elders Wisdom Award
Feds move to dismiss charges against National Black Justice Coalition CEO
Namibia Supreme Court rules government must recognize same-sex marriages from abroad
Spain joins global LGBTQ, intersex rights initiative
Calendar: May 12-18
Biden nominates Sean Patrick Maloney to ambassadorship
New D.C. Transgender Oral History Project launched
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
