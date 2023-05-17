Congress
House to vote on resolution to expel Santos
Embattled N.Y. congressman indicted last week
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to hold a vote within the next couple of days over whether to expel U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from the chamber, a largely symbolic move that will put Republicans on the record as the embattled congressman faces criminal charges.
U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) introduced the resolution in January, reportedly with support from House Democratic leadership, but it would need a two-thirds majority to pass.
The Republican caucus could vote to table the motion, but only five defections would force a final ballot over Santos’ expulsion.
Calls for the congressman’s resignation began shortly after he took office, as reports began to surface that he had fabricated major claims about his life and biography and multiple law enforcement agencies started probing allegations of financial malfeasance.
Pressures intensified last week when the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York arraigned Santos on 13 criminal counts of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements.
Some Republican members have publicly urged Santos to step down, but GOP leadership so far has declined to take a hard stance pending the conclusion of investigations and law enforcement actions.
Santos represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District, serving in the seat that former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi vacated. His electoral victory in 2022 provided a crucial vote for Republicans, who only narrowly won control of the House.
Congress
Tuberville, 21 GOP senators call for White House to withdraw rule change for trans athletes
Senators specifically addressed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) on Monday led a group of 21 other Republican senators in calling for Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to withdraw the administration’s proposed rule change that would prohibit blanket bans of transgender student athletes.
“Our comment sent to Secretary Cardona echoes what most Americans already know to be true: Forcing schools to allow biological males to compete against young women is unfair, unsafe and wrong,” Tuberville said in a statement.
If adopted as written, the draft policy unveiled by the U.S. Department of Education last month would affirm “that policies violate Title IX when they categorically ban transgender students” from participating on teams that align with their gender identity.
At the same time, the guidelines allow for exceptions that would bar trans student athletes in certain circumstances and provided various conditions are met.
Separately, Tuberville drew ire over his comments during an interview last week in which he said the Pentagon was wrong to root out white nationalists serving in the U.S. military.
“They call them that,” Tuberville replied, referring to the Biden administration’s criticism of white nationalists. “I call them Americans.”
Congress
George Santos indicted on 13 counts
Embattled N.Y. congressman arraigned in federal court on Wednesday
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was indicted Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York on 13 criminal counts of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements.
The congressman is expected to be arraigned later today. For several months, investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking into allegations that he violated campaign finance laws and committed other financial crimes.
Beginning shortly after Santos took office, news reports revealed that he had lied about vast swaths of his life and career, fabricated stories — claiming, for example, to have survived an assassination attempt — and engaged in various schemes.
Wednesday’s indictment alleges that Santos and an unnamed “political consultant” illegally redirected donations that were supposed to support his Congressional race to instead cover personal expenses like “luxury designer clothing and credit card payments.”
The charging documents also accuse Santos of falsely claiming to be unemployed to pocket $20,304 in unemployment insurance benefits from the state of New York and $24,744 from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act while he was actually working for a Florida investment firm, earning an annual $120,000 salary.
Additionally, prosecutors say Santos lied on federal disclosure documents that are mandatory for every member of Congress.
Calls for Santos’ expulsion from Congress were renewed with the news of Wednesday’s indictment.
“That’s something for the House conference to decide on,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during Wednesday’s briefing. “They want to show the American people what their conference looks like; that’s up to them.”
House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said, “there is one person who can make this change: Speaker McCarthy.”
“It’s just an unfortunate thing that that we’re all colleagues together, and this level of fraud that’s been perpetrated on the people of New York,” Aguilar added.
For his part, McCarthy told CNN Santos “will go through his time in trial, and let’s find out how the outcome is,” while U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the House majority leader, made similar comments during a press conference, telling reporters: “In America, there’s a presumption of innocence, but they’re serious charges. He’s going to have to go through the legal process.”
UPDATED:
Facing reporters in a press conference after the afternoon hearing on the steps of the courthouse at 100 Federal Plaza in Central Islip on Long Island, Santos said: “It’s a witch hunt because it makes no sense that in four months, four months — five months, I’m indicted.” The embattled congressman then tried to deflect by comparing his legal difficulties to the Hunter Biden investigation which prompted onlookers to boo him.
Media Matters senior researcher Jason S. Campbell captured a portion of the video and tweeted it:
George Santos: "It's a witch hunt because it makes no sense that in four months, four months — five months, I'm indicted" [boos follow] pic.twitter.com/rzqBgrVT3s— Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 10, 2023
Congress
MTG attacks lesbian teachers’ union president, repeats transphobic remarks
You are “not a mother,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told National Federation of Teachers President Randy Weingarten she is “not a mother” during Wednesday’s hearing by the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The congresswoman also repeated unsubstantiated claims that she made during a previous committee hearing with Weingarten on March 28, asserting that virtual learning had caused an increase in the number of youth in the U.S. who identify as transgender.
Greene had sought to blame Weingarten for advising the for advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on school closures. “While kids were forced to stay home, and you approved of this, the number of youths with gender dysphoria surged.”
The firebrand congresswoman’s questioning of the teachers’ union president swerved into personal territory Wednesday when she asked, “are you a mother?”
“I am a mother by marriage,” Weingarten answered. “And my wife is here with me, so I’m really glad that she’s here.”
Later, Greene said to Weingarten, “The problem is, people like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist. Not a teacher, not a doctor and not a mother.”
Two California Democrats on the committee, U.S. Reps. Robert Garcia and Raul Ruiz, spoke up in defense of Weingarten.
“The decorum of the attacks on the witness were unacceptable, that the gentlelady from Georgia just did, and so it would be nice if we didn’t attack the witnesses, particularly making a decision about whether or not she’s a mother,” Garcia said.
Addressing Weingarten, he added, “you are a mother. Thank you for being a great parent.”
“That was not just cruel personal attacks to Ms. Weingarten who loves her children, it is reflective of the cruel personal attacks any adoptive mother or father who love their children,” Ruiz said. “So I would kindly ask that those remarks be taken out of the record.”
During the March 28 hearing, Greene said, “Since this time, these school closures, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in trans-identifying children, which is not something that was normal nor common many years before this, and I think that’s completely devastating.”
The data suggesting an increase in the number of trans-identifying youth in the U.S. from 2017 to 2022 might instead show the new methods used to analyze the results of last year’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey, multilevel regression and poststratification, collected more accurate information.
Regardless, to the extent that the number has increased, experts say changing social attitudes about trans and nonbinary people are likely most responsible for the change by encouraging more young people to come out and live openly.
Do we turn it off, laugh, cry, or rail at the TV when Trump is on?
Dutch ambassador to U.S. reaffirms country’s commitment to LGBTQ, intersex rights
Chasten Buttigieg’s new book a comforting read for teens
House to vote on resolution to expel Santos
Another busy summer season arrives in Rehoboth Beach
Calendar: May 12-18
Namibia Supreme Court rules government must recognize same-sex marriages from abroad
Oral arguments in India Supreme Court marriage equality case end
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
Biden nominates Sean Patrick Maloney to ambassadorship
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Calendar5 days ago
Calendar: May 12-18
-
Africa21 hours ago
Namibia Supreme Court rules government must recognize same-sex marriages from abroad
-
India2 days ago
Oral arguments in India Supreme Court marriage equality case end
-
National1 day ago
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
-
The White House5 days ago
Biden nominates Sean Patrick Maloney to ambassadorship
-
Notables5 days ago
Trans military advocacy organization nominates new president
-
Movies5 days ago
Genres blend and genders bend in ‘Broadway’
-
Out & About3 days ago
Rap legends to perform at Baltimore Pride