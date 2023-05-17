Opinions
Fears for Pride season amid rising attacks against LGBTQ community
A frightening year of mass shootings, legislative assaults
The mass shooting in Colorado Springs last November that killed five people inside an LGBTQ nightclub served as a tragic reminder that the hate directed at our community can have deadly consequences.
In the wake of the killings, anti-LGBTQ right-wing figures celebrated on social media and advocated for copycat attacks, prompting bar owners around the country to step up security.
Instead of inspiring lawmakers to pass pro-LGBTQ measures, the shooting turned out to be a precursor to an unprecedented slew of legislative attacks, with more than 450 bills introduced targeting trans healthcare, drag shows, and affirming library books in state houses around the country.
This legislative assault on our equality has consequences beyond restricting the rights of queer people in those states. I recently heard from a mother in progressive, blue Maryland who said her trans daughter wants to sleep with a gun under her pillow because she fears a physical attack despite living in a supportive home.
As state legislatures finally wind down for the year, the ACLU reports that 15 states introduced more than 10 bills each targeting the community.
For trans people, the prospect of having to flee their home states “doesn’t feel theoretical anymore,” Ari Drennen, LGBTQ program director for Media Matters for America, told the Blade last week. “And it’s hard to not be alarmed about the direction that this is all heading,” she said.
The Blade has also been on the receiving end of recent attacks and threats. A few weeks back, I wrote an op-ed criticizing Fox News for its homophobic smear of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Immediately after it was published, I began receiving the usual hate mail filled with anti-gay slurs. But then things escalated. The Blade’s website was hacked and taken down for several hours. The next day, the Blade’s phone system was hacked. Later, we received an email that contained a threat against gay people, which we reported to the D.C. police. Hacker attacks on the Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade websites have since exploded, resulting in down time and resources spent to restore service and upgrade security.
All of these coordinated, well-funded attacks on LGBTQ equality are culminating just as our community prepares to celebrate Pride month in a few weeks. And it all comes amid the backdrop of a frightening rise in mass shootings, the latest claiming eight lives this weekend at a shopping mall in Texas. As of Monday, we have seen 202 mass shootings in 2023; more than 6,000 Americans have been killed so far this year in homicides, murders, or unintentional shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Those numbers will be higher by week’s end.
As Pride season arrives, community leaders must work with local police and other law enforcement officials to take sensible steps to protect our celebrations. Activists have rightly questioned the presence of uniformed police at some events, but we must explore all avenues to protect ourselves from these growing threats.
In the meantime, elected officials — mostly Republicans — must reconsider their anti-LGBTQ invective. Their legislative attacks and transphobic propaganda endanger lives and frighten queer youth, exposing them to discrimination and violence.
And if you think these attacks on queer youth are only happening in far-flung places in the rural South, think again. I spent Saturday at the Howard County Rainbow Conference in suburban Maryland, where queer youth and their parents attended book readings, enjoyed outdoor activities, and explored an exhibition hall filled with supportive resources from area non-profits. Just beneath the festive atmosphere, many parents I spoke with expressed fear for their children’s futures. One teacher reminded me that in neighboring Carroll County, officials have banned the display of Pride flags on school property. Right-wing figures disguised as “concerned moms” are infiltrating local school boards in counties all over the country, pushing ever more restrictive policies targeting our youth.
So let’s use Pride month to celebrate our progress, but also to commit to another generational fight to preserve and expand on those wins and to counter all the dangerous attacks from our enemies.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Do we turn it off, laugh, cry, or rail at the TV when Trump is on?
CNN’s town hall showcases more lies, insults
I watched the CNN Trump town hall along with 3.3 million other Americans. My intention was to tune in for the first few minutes, but it was like watching a train wreck, you couldn’t turn away. The man is clearly certifiable. He looked old and puffy in his closeups, and you could have played some old video clips of him and gotten the same thing. I can just imagine some of his campaign team thinking: We got him the chance to expand his audience, he just can’t do it. He played to his base.
The hour began with him doubling down on his claim the 2020 election was rigged. It was stolen from him. Clearly, he will never let go of this. Kaitlin Collins, CNN host, corrected him, all but calling him a liar. She kept trying to do that with every lie he told, which was about every time he opened his mouth. But it was a losing cause, as he just railed over her. At one point calling her a ‘nasty woman.’
On the issue of abortion, based on his answer or non-answer, his team apparently urged him to take a middle-of-the-road stance. But he wouldn’t. He thumped his chest and said over and over, “I overturned Roe v. Wade; I did what no president in 50 years could do.” Then in what seemed an olive branch to his handlers, he refused to say whether he would sign a bill to ban abortion nationally if he were president and it reached his desk. Then again repeated he personally overturned Roe v. Wade.
Asked about Ukraine, and whether he would continue to send weapons, he wouldn’t answer. He simply used the old lines he used when talking about NATO; the Europeans aren’t paying enough, and we are paying too much. When asked if he still believed what he said about Putin, having called him brilliant, he demurred, said Putin may have made a mistake with the invasion. Then said had he been president it wouldn’t have happened, and went on to claim he would end the war in 24 hours. Never saying how, or whose side he’s on.
On whether he thought his call to Georgia asking for the 11,780 votes was OK, he said it was perfect, they owed him those votes.
Trump called an African-American police officer who protected the Congress against his supporters, a thug. He said he would pardon those peace-loving people who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He called everyone, including Nancy Pelosi and President Biden, ‘stupid’ over and over. When asked about the recent verdict against him for sexual assault and demeaning language, he doubled down saying “I don’t know that woman and she is a whack job,” using language he was just convicted of. When asked about the top secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago he admitted he took them intentionally, saying they were his to take. When asked if he showed them to anyone, he said he couldn’t remember. About the only people who may have gotten something out of this display of madness, were the lawyers trying to convict him of crimes. He admitted some of them, and perpetrated new ones, in his hour on air.
It was sad watching the audience reaction to this unhinged man. They laughed when he claimed it was OK for stars to molest women, and when he called E. Jean Carroll a name. They applauded his lying, clearly agreeing the election was rigged. What does this say about them? Who are these people with no connection to the truth? Women in the audience who can laugh at other women being molested.
The debate will go on as to who the 3.3 million watching were. Were they like me, who sees this insane man and recommits to doing everything I can to keep him from being president? Or were they his supporters who think he is rational and will vote for him again? Was anyone’s mind changed? Was there one Trump 2020 voter watching the train wreck thinking ‘enough is enough, I will not vote for him again?’ This was billed as the first town hall in the New Hampshire Republican primary. Will CNN treat us to town halls with every Republican that announces? Will the audiences be the same? Who will watch?
Then there is the unanswered question, will President Biden participate in a Democratic New Hampshire primary if it occurs before the DNC says it should? So much more to come!
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
D.C. Council needs to start getting it right
Members should support mayor’s ‘Comeback Plan’
The D.C. Council needs to start getting things right and they aren’t doing that at the moment. They should immediately get on board with asking the federal government for the 191 acres at RFK stadium. They need to wake up to reality about what is needed to bring D.C. fully back after the pandemic. That includes projects to ensure a future tax base to support all the things they claim they would like to do.
This week the Washington Commanders have said they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of the RFK Stadium site. “A team spokesperson said Thursday that officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) confirmed they are lobbying to get it for the District. There are two points the mayor and many of the Council members can agree on: one is when Dan Snyder sells the team, which he is doing, the team would be welcome back in D.C. The second is D.C. will not pay for a new stadium. I agree with both points. If met, owning the site and having the team in D.C., would be a big positive. There could be new housing, including affordable housing; a great new recreation center; open spaces, and more. After all, this is 191 acres of prime land.
The intransigence of the D.C. Council on this issue is unacceptable. Unfortunately, it is how they are handling so many issues these days. They are proposing, and fighting for things, that make no sense at all and nixing projects that could help to rebuild D.C.’s downtown. The reality we face in D.C. is money is drying up. Downtown commercial buildings are empty producing no property taxes, and small businesses downtown are dying. The federal pandemic money is drying up, which adds to the problem for D.C., as it does for so many other cities. The Council keeps fighting for a ludicrous plan to make all busses in D.C. free. To subsidize, at a cost of $42 million annually, fares for Maryland and Virginia commuters, and for people like myself who can easily afford to pay for the bus. To pay for this folly they are taking money from valuable projects like the K Street Transitway project. They propose adding a $2 surcharge for downtown and the wharf on Uber rides. They want to keep people from where we really want them to go, in addition to adding a zoned fare. We finally got rid of zoned fares years ago.
Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto, business leaders and community partners, at a recent press conference where they called on the Council to pass a budget that supports D.C.’s Comeback Plan. That plan includes funding the K Street Transitway, which many in the area have called a “transformational project” for the future of public transportation in downtown. When the mayor announced her ‘DC Comeback Plan’ she explained it was a three pronged approach and her budget dealt with all three prongs necessary to make it work.
The three prongs are as follows. First there is Filling the Space and the budget calls for a $10 million Vitality Fund to attract and retain businesses in targeted sectors that make commitments to locate in D.C.; Grow Penn West Equity and Innovation District; Grow University and Innovation activity footprint downtown; and provide a $1.5 million enhancement to enable the District to retain tech/innovation companies through a Creative and Open Space Modernization rebate program. The second prong is Change the Space. This includes the Housing in Downtown program implementation; a Pennsylvania Avenue Initiative with the National Capital Planning Commission; downtown public realm study and action plan; downtown housing capacity analysis; federal government real estate portfolio engagement; the K Street Transitway Project; Increasing Housing Downtown program from $6.8 million in FY27 to $41 million in FY28; and $9.8 million to design and construct an updated Farragut Square Park.
The third prong is Bringing the People. It includes a Tourism Recovery District to increase marketing for tourism by $20 million from FY24-27; $6 million DC Family Fun Destinations; $1.5 million Special Event Relief Fund for Local Outdoor events; $3 million to support large-scale non-profit events; $1.4 million Streets for People program to support public space activations; and $1.5 million Festival Fund Recovery to offset costs for community organizations hosting an event in DC.
The plan is real and exciting. The Council, instead of fighting it, should get on board. The future of the District hangs in the balance.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
The day Penny Mordaunt became gay culture
Former Tory prime minister candidate stole show at King Charles III’s coronation
“Can we all agree that Penny Mordaunt is gay culture today?” The declaration was made in a crowded Soho bar, made slightly less gay by the revelers from the coronation that had taken place an hour earlier. By Sunday the former Tory candidate for the premiership had become the Pippa Middleton of the day, completely ignoring that our new king had been crowned.
The epitome of Britishness.
When I told my friends in the States that I would be crossing the pond and finally heading back to Blighty they were rather excited. But when I said it was for the coronation some faces changed, “Why would you celebrate that man after what he did to Meghan?”
“Wait, are you actually going to the service?” Their eyes studied me, did they have a secret Lord in their midst?
The truth of the matter was that I just wanted to be home in South London for this event. Sure, I’d be swapping one sofa for another, and instead of the dog napping it would be my father, but CNN aren’t a patch on the Beeb during big events. Plus, I’d have my mum’s running commentary on the most obscure of guests, giving Cherie Blair short shrift.
The British just have this special way of doing things, a result of both loving some pomp and circumstance but also being slightly embarrassed about making a fuss. I think that’s why we invented bunting.
I had barely been in the country for a couple of hours when I found myself sitting with mum, supervising dad as he filled the back garden with Union Jacks. My husband had succumbed to the jet lag that I was staving off with copious cups of tea.
“Dearest,” my father called out to my mum, “would it be bad to use the flags from the jubilee?”
“Just put them up the top, no one will see,” replied mother before returning to putting the world to rights.
“And what about the ones from the last Olympics?”
“Just shove them in with the pansies.” You honestly can’t get more British than that.
My own experience of the coronation, or cor-re-nashe as the locals “huns” have christened it, will be very biased towards the royals. My parents’ home is in the southernmost point of London, a deliciously rural village that celebrates every big event with street fairs and a special hat for the red post box knitted by the Cupcakes, a local women’s group.
On Friday we dared to leave the village and head into the local town. The entire bus journey we could see the school children wearing paper crowns, but the coronation barely got mentioned by our friends that evening. Any grumbles were soothed with the reminder of an extra day off but its intended use as a day of service will no doubt be sidelined in favor of a day of recovery.
The British really don’t need an excuse to drink, though it probably hasn’t helped that many have predicted we’ll be doing this again very shortly.
King Charles’ reign was never meant to be as illustrious as his mother’s, but he’s in danger of beating her record of 16 prime ministers. He’s kept things as unoffensive as possible, though Harry may disagree with that. The most controversial decision so far has been choosing quiche as the celebratory dish, a far cry from the British staple that is coronation chicken.
“I’m just not sure about the broad bean element,” muttered mother as she opened up the Quiche Lorraine.
And there we have it, because even though this is all about welcoming in a new era the coronation is also about reminding ourselves of the traditions that make us British.
Don’t try anything new.
As Saturday’s coverage made way for a news report on the event we just watched, my mum recomposed herself, having gotten a little emotional as Charles had his quiet chat with God. The screen filled with the Republican protests in Trafalgar Square.
“Oh, for God’s sake,” said mother with disdain, “if they want a republic so much then why don’t they just bugger off to France?”
And I think that just about sums it all up.
Maximilian Sycamore is a D.C.-based media producer who is originally from London. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are entirely his own.
