Fears for Pride season amid rising attacks against LGBTQ community

I watched the CNN Trump town hall along with 3.3 million other Americans. My intention was to tune in for the first few minutes, but it was like watching a train wreck, you couldn’t turn away. The man is clearly certifiable. He looked old and puffy in his closeups, and you could have played some old video clips of him and gotten the same thing. I can just imagine some of his campaign team thinking: We got him the chance to expand his audience, he just can’t do it. He played to his base.

The hour began with him doubling down on his claim the 2020 election was rigged. It was stolen from him. Clearly, he will never let go of this. Kaitlin Collins, CNN host, corrected him, all but calling him a liar. She kept trying to do that with every lie he told, which was about every time he opened his mouth. But it was a losing cause, as he just railed over her. At one point calling her a ‘nasty woman.’

On the issue of abortion, based on his answer or non-answer, his team apparently urged him to take a middle-of-the-road stance. But he wouldn’t. He thumped his chest and said over and over, “I overturned Roe v. Wade; I did what no president in 50 years could do.” Then in what seemed an olive branch to his handlers, he refused to say whether he would sign a bill to ban abortion nationally if he were president and it reached his desk. Then again repeated he personally overturned Roe v. Wade.

Asked about Ukraine, and whether he would continue to send weapons, he wouldn’t answer. He simply used the old lines he used when talking about NATO; the Europeans aren’t paying enough, and we are paying too much. When asked if he still believed what he said about Putin, having called him brilliant, he demurred, said Putin may have made a mistake with the invasion. Then said had he been president it wouldn’t have happened, and went on to claim he would end the war in 24 hours. Never saying how, or whose side he’s on.

On whether he thought his call to Georgia asking for the 11,780 votes was OK, he said it was perfect, they owed him those votes.

Trump called an African-American police officer who protected the Congress against his supporters, a thug. He said he would pardon those peace-loving people who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He called everyone, including Nancy Pelosi and President Biden, ‘stupid’ over and over. When asked about the recent verdict against him for sexual assault and demeaning language, he doubled down saying “I don’t know that woman and she is a whack job,” using language he was just convicted of. When asked about the top secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago he admitted he took them intentionally, saying they were his to take. When asked if he showed them to anyone, he said he couldn’t remember. About the only people who may have gotten something out of this display of madness, were the lawyers trying to convict him of crimes. He admitted some of them, and perpetrated new ones, in his hour on air.

It was sad watching the audience reaction to this unhinged man. They laughed when he claimed it was OK for stars to molest women, and when he called E. Jean Carroll a name. They applauded his lying, clearly agreeing the election was rigged. What does this say about them? Who are these people with no connection to the truth? Women in the audience who can laugh at other women being molested.

The debate will go on as to who the 3.3 million watching were. Were they like me, who sees this insane man and recommits to doing everything I can to keep him from being president? Or were they his supporters who think he is rational and will vote for him again? Was anyone’s mind changed? Was there one Trump 2020 voter watching the train wreck thinking ‘enough is enough, I will not vote for him again?’ This was billed as the first town hall in the New Hampshire Republican primary. Will CNN treat us to town halls with every Republican that announces? Will the audiences be the same? Who will watch?

Then there is the unanswered question, will President Biden participate in a Democratic New Hampshire primary if it occurs before the DNC says it should? So much more to come!

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.