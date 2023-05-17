Opinions
Do we turn it off, laugh, cry, or rail at the TV when Trump is on?
CNN’s town hall showcases more lies, insults
I watched the CNN Trump town hall along with 3.3 million other Americans. My intention was to tune in for the first few minutes, but it was like watching a train wreck, you couldn’t turn away. The man is clearly certifiable. He looked old and puffy in his closeups, and you could have played some old video clips of him and gotten the same thing. I can just imagine some of his campaign team thinking: We got him the chance to expand his audience, he just can’t do it. He played to his base.
The hour began with him doubling down on his claim the 2020 election was rigged. It was stolen from him. Clearly, he will never let go of this. Kaitlin Collins, CNN host, corrected him, all but calling him a liar. She kept trying to do that with every lie he told, which was about every time he opened his mouth. But it was a losing cause, as he just railed over her. At one point calling her a ‘nasty woman.’
On the issue of abortion, based on his answer or non-answer, his team apparently urged him to take a middle-of-the-road stance. But he wouldn’t. He thumped his chest and said over and over, “I overturned Roe v. Wade; I did what no president in 50 years could do.” Then in what seemed an olive branch to his handlers, he refused to say whether he would sign a bill to ban abortion nationally if he were president and it reached his desk. Then again repeated he personally overturned Roe v. Wade.
Asked about Ukraine, and whether he would continue to send weapons, he wouldn’t answer. He simply used the old lines he used when talking about NATO; the Europeans aren’t paying enough, and we are paying too much. When asked if he still believed what he said about Putin, having called him brilliant, he demurred, said Putin may have made a mistake with the invasion. Then said had he been president it wouldn’t have happened, and went on to claim he would end the war in 24 hours. Never saying how, or whose side he’s on.
On whether he thought his call to Georgia asking for the 11,780 votes was OK, he said it was perfect, they owed him those votes.
Trump called an African-American police officer who protected the Congress against his supporters, a thug. He said he would pardon those peace-loving people who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He called everyone, including Nancy Pelosi and President Biden, ‘stupid’ over and over. When asked about the recent verdict against him for sexual assault and demeaning language, he doubled down saying “I don’t know that woman and she is a whack job,” using language he was just convicted of. When asked about the top secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago he admitted he took them intentionally, saying they were his to take. When asked if he showed them to anyone, he said he couldn’t remember. About the only people who may have gotten something out of this display of madness, were the lawyers trying to convict him of crimes. He admitted some of them, and perpetrated new ones, in his hour on air.
It was sad watching the audience reaction to this unhinged man. They laughed when he claimed it was OK for stars to molest women, and when he called E. Jean Carroll a name. They applauded his lying, clearly agreeing the election was rigged. What does this say about them? Who are these people with no connection to the truth? Women in the audience who can laugh at other women being molested.
The debate will go on as to who the 3.3 million watching were. Were they like me, who sees this insane man and recommits to doing everything I can to keep him from being president? Or were they his supporters who think he is rational and will vote for him again? Was anyone’s mind changed? Was there one Trump 2020 voter watching the train wreck thinking ‘enough is enough, I will not vote for him again?’ This was billed as the first town hall in the New Hampshire Republican primary. Will CNN treat us to town halls with every Republican that announces? Will the audiences be the same? Who will watch?
Then there is the unanswered question, will President Biden participate in a Democratic New Hampshire primary if it occurs before the DNC says it should? So much more to come!
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
D.C. Council needs to start getting it right
Members should support mayor’s ‘Comeback Plan’
The D.C. Council needs to start getting things right and they aren’t doing that at the moment. They should immediately get on board with asking the federal government for the 191 acres at RFK stadium. They need to wake up to reality about what is needed to bring D.C. fully back after the pandemic. That includes projects to ensure a future tax base to support all the things they claim they would like to do.
This week the Washington Commanders have said they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of the RFK Stadium site. “A team spokesperson said Thursday that officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) confirmed they are lobbying to get it for the District. There are two points the mayor and many of the Council members can agree on: one is when Dan Snyder sells the team, which he is doing, the team would be welcome back in D.C. The second is D.C. will not pay for a new stadium. I agree with both points. If met, owning the site and having the team in D.C., would be a big positive. There could be new housing, including affordable housing; a great new recreation center; open spaces, and more. After all, this is 191 acres of prime land.
The intransigence of the D.C. Council on this issue is unacceptable. Unfortunately, it is how they are handling so many issues these days. They are proposing, and fighting for things, that make no sense at all and nixing projects that could help to rebuild D.C.’s downtown. The reality we face in D.C. is money is drying up. Downtown commercial buildings are empty producing no property taxes, and small businesses downtown are dying. The federal pandemic money is drying up, which adds to the problem for D.C., as it does for so many other cities. The Council keeps fighting for a ludicrous plan to make all busses in D.C. free. To subsidize, at a cost of $42 million annually, fares for Maryland and Virginia commuters, and for people like myself who can easily afford to pay for the bus. To pay for this folly they are taking money from valuable projects like the K Street Transitway project. They propose adding a $2 surcharge for downtown and the wharf on Uber rides. They want to keep people from where we really want them to go, in addition to adding a zoned fare. We finally got rid of zoned fares years ago.
Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto, business leaders and community partners, at a recent press conference where they called on the Council to pass a budget that supports D.C.’s Comeback Plan. That plan includes funding the K Street Transitway, which many in the area have called a “transformational project” for the future of public transportation in downtown. When the mayor announced her ‘DC Comeback Plan’ she explained it was a three pronged approach and her budget dealt with all three prongs necessary to make it work.
The three prongs are as follows. First there is Filling the Space and the budget calls for a $10 million Vitality Fund to attract and retain businesses in targeted sectors that make commitments to locate in D.C.; Grow Penn West Equity and Innovation District; Grow University and Innovation activity footprint downtown; and provide a $1.5 million enhancement to enable the District to retain tech/innovation companies through a Creative and Open Space Modernization rebate program. The second prong is Change the Space. This includes the Housing in Downtown program implementation; a Pennsylvania Avenue Initiative with the National Capital Planning Commission; downtown public realm study and action plan; downtown housing capacity analysis; federal government real estate portfolio engagement; the K Street Transitway Project; Increasing Housing Downtown program from $6.8 million in FY27 to $41 million in FY28; and $9.8 million to design and construct an updated Farragut Square Park.
The third prong is Bringing the People. It includes a Tourism Recovery District to increase marketing for tourism by $20 million from FY24-27; $6 million DC Family Fun Destinations; $1.5 million Special Event Relief Fund for Local Outdoor events; $3 million to support large-scale non-profit events; $1.4 million Streets for People program to support public space activations; and $1.5 million Festival Fund Recovery to offset costs for community organizations hosting an event in DC.
The plan is real and exciting. The Council, instead of fighting it, should get on board. The future of the District hangs in the balance.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
The day Penny Mordaunt became gay culture
Former Tory prime minister candidate stole show at King Charles III’s coronation
“Can we all agree that Penny Mordaunt is gay culture today?” The declaration was made in a crowded Soho bar, made slightly less gay by the revelers from the coronation that had taken place an hour earlier. By Sunday the former Tory candidate for the premiership had become the Pippa Middleton of the day, completely ignoring that our new king had been crowned.
The epitome of Britishness.
When I told my friends in the States that I would be crossing the pond and finally heading back to Blighty they were rather excited. But when I said it was for the coronation some faces changed, “Why would you celebrate that man after what he did to Meghan?”
“Wait, are you actually going to the service?” Their eyes studied me, did they have a secret Lord in their midst?
The truth of the matter was that I just wanted to be home in South London for this event. Sure, I’d be swapping one sofa for another, and instead of the dog napping it would be my father, but CNN aren’t a patch on the Beeb during big events. Plus, I’d have my mum’s running commentary on the most obscure of guests, giving Cherie Blair short shrift.
The British just have this special way of doing things, a result of both loving some pomp and circumstance but also being slightly embarrassed about making a fuss. I think that’s why we invented bunting.
I had barely been in the country for a couple of hours when I found myself sitting with mum, supervising dad as he filled the back garden with Union Jacks. My husband had succumbed to the jet lag that I was staving off with copious cups of tea.
“Dearest,” my father called out to my mum, “would it be bad to use the flags from the jubilee?”
“Just put them up the top, no one will see,” replied mother before returning to putting the world to rights.
“And what about the ones from the last Olympics?”
“Just shove them in with the pansies.” You honestly can’t get more British than that.
My own experience of the coronation, or cor-re-nashe as the locals “huns” have christened it, will be very biased towards the royals. My parents’ home is in the southernmost point of London, a deliciously rural village that celebrates every big event with street fairs and a special hat for the red post box knitted by the Cupcakes, a local women’s group.
On Friday we dared to leave the village and head into the local town. The entire bus journey we could see the school children wearing paper crowns, but the coronation barely got mentioned by our friends that evening. Any grumbles were soothed with the reminder of an extra day off but its intended use as a day of service will no doubt be sidelined in favor of a day of recovery.
The British really don’t need an excuse to drink, though it probably hasn’t helped that many have predicted we’ll be doing this again very shortly.
King Charles’ reign was never meant to be as illustrious as his mother’s, but he’s in danger of beating her record of 16 prime ministers. He’s kept things as unoffensive as possible, though Harry may disagree with that. The most controversial decision so far has been choosing quiche as the celebratory dish, a far cry from the British staple that is coronation chicken.
“I’m just not sure about the broad bean element,” muttered mother as she opened up the Quiche Lorraine.
And there we have it, because even though this is all about welcoming in a new era the coronation is also about reminding ourselves of the traditions that make us British.
Don’t try anything new.
As Saturday’s coverage made way for a news report on the event we just watched, my mum recomposed herself, having gotten a little emotional as Charles had his quiet chat with God. The screen filled with the Republican protests in Trafalgar Square.
“Oh, for God’s sake,” said mother with disdain, “if they want a republic so much then why don’t they just bugger off to France?”
And I think that just about sums it all up.
Maximilian Sycamore is a D.C.-based media producer who is originally from London. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are entirely his own.
Commentary
A free press matters now more than ever
Wednesday was World Press Freedom Day
The Library Walk on East 41st Street near Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal has bronze plaques with quotes from prominent literary and historical figures. One contains an excerpt of a letter that Thomas Jefferson wrote to Col. Charles Yancey on Jan. 6, 1816.
“Where the press is free, and every man able to read, all is safe,” wrote Jefferson.
This quote that I saw on East 41st Street in March while on assignment in New York seemed all the more appropriate — and timely — on Wednesday as the world marked World Press Freedom Day.
Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan, at a World Press Freedom Day event his newspaper held with Reporters Without Borders, noted 57 journalists were killed around the world in 2022. They include Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American Al Jazeera reporter who Israeli soldiers killed on May 11, 2022
, while she covered an Israel Defense Force raid of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.
Ryan in his opening remarks also noted 533 journalists were detained in 2022. They include Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Post contributor and Russian opposition figure who received a 25-year prison sentence last month after a judge convicted him of treason for publicly criticizing the country’s war against Ukraine.
Iranian authorities in 2014 arrested Post Global Opinions Writer Jason Rezaian and his wife, Yeganeh Rezaian, who is now a senior researcher for the Committee to Protect Journalists, and charged them with espionage. Jason Rezaian spent 544 days in prison until his release on Jan. 16, 2016.
The Rezaians spoke about their experience in Iran during the World Press Freedom Day event. Post Senior Writer Frances Stead Sellers also interviewed Wall Street Journal Washington Bureau Chief Paul Beckett about Evan Gershkovich, an American Wall Street Journal reporter of Russian descent who Russia’s Federal Security Service detained on espionage charges in March. Three other journalists also discussed the persecution they faced in their respective countries and/or in the countries from which they reported.
• Adefemi Akinsanya is an anchor and international correspondent for Arise News, a London-based news channel that covers Africa. Nigerian police officers on Oct. 20, 2021, assaulted Akinsanya and her colleagues as they covered a memorial in Lagos, the country’s largest city, that commemorated the protesters who security forces killed during protests against police brutality that had taken place the year before.
• Hanna Liubakova is an independent journalist from Belarus who fled her country in 2020. She continues to cover President Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship and efforts to bring democracy to her homeland.
• Denny Fenster is the editor-at-large for Frontier Myanmar. The Associated Press notes a court in Myanmar in November 2021 convicted him of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations and sentenced him to 11 years in prison with hard labor. The government of Myanmar released Fenster after he spent nearly six months in prison.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Clayton Weimers, the executive director of Reporters without Borders’ U.S. Bureau, also spoke at the event. Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist who has been held in Syria for more than a decade, was among those in attendance.
“We know that journalists around the world are increasingly under siege and under siege in a whole variety of ways,” Blinken told Post Associate Editor David Ignatius during the World Press Freedom Day event. “That’s now manifested itself once again very powerfully in Evan (Gershkovich)’s detention and incarceration in Moscow, profoundly unjustly for doing his job.”
Press freedom and journalists’ ability to do their jobs without persecution is also personal.
Blade contributor Yariel Valdés González in September 2019 won asylum in the U.S. because of the persecution he suffered in Cuba as a journalist. (Yariel spent nearly a year in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and documented the abuses he and his fellow detainees suffered.) The Cuban government on May 8, 2019, detained me at Havana’s José Martí International Airport for nearly seven hours after I tried to enter the country in order to continue the Washington Blade’s coverage of LGBTQ and intersex Cubans.
Reporters who contribute to Reportar sin Miedo, the Blade’s media partner in Honduras, received threats last month after they covered a protest against San Pedro Sula Mayor Roberto Contreras over an anti-LGBTQ speech he made. Cuban police on July 11, 2021, violently arrested Maykel González Vivero, a journalist with whom the Blade has worked for nearly a decade, during an anti-government protest in Havana.
Blinken is correct when he says journalists “around the world are increasingly under siege and under siege in a whole variety of ways.” His assertion also applies to media professionals in the U.S.
The rhetoric — “fake news” and journalists are the “enemy of the people” — that the previous president and his followers continue to use in order to advance an agenda based on transphobia, homophobia, misogyny, islamophobia and white supremacy, has placed American journalists at increased risk. The current reality in which we media professionals are working should not be the case in a country that has enshrined a free press in its constitution.
A free press matters now more than ever.
