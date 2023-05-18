Real Estate
Multiple options for buying a beach house meant for rentals
Consider going in with friends, making use of the off season
As we near the summer season and you hear the beach calling and taste the orange crushes – let’s take a look at a few ways to make those dreams a reality. The real estate market across the U.S. is still very hot due to the lack of inventory and the higher interest rates. However, when looking at an investment property, it’s a little easier to stomach a higher interest rate when it is offset by rental income. Let’s take a look at a few of the options we have for rental styles.
The typical idea of a beach vacation is for a week right? While we wish it were longer (and it can be!) the usual summer beach vacation is a week long. In the Rehoboth and Delaware coast region – most homes rent for a week at a time in the summer season. While the idea here is to make the most you can in summer rentals – you as the owner, of course, can always block off weeks when you want to use the home for your personal use. Talk about the best of both worlds.
Short-term rentals are a great way to make some extra money. If you plan to use your beach house for most of the season but know you have a wedding weekend here and a week long vacation planned in the Bahamas – then put that on a short term rental site for those dates. This way you can make a little extra money. Most of the time, you can make as much or even more than a weekly rental scenario. Short-term rentals are great for the sporadic renter – if you want to use your home most of the time but you want to rent it out every other weekend and during the week all of August – you don’t have the need for the “my family rents this home the same week every week and has done so for three years now…” kind of dedicated renters. It is important to make sure that your community allows for short-term rentals or this option might not be possible for you.
If you know anything about the coastal regions in the Northeast – things in the winter are not like they are in the summer. In my humble opinion – they are better! But I digress. If you are looking at a rental pro-forma and wonder if it makes sense to winterize your beach house or to rent it out, I would say rent it. You can easily rent for long weekends in the “off season” and in most cases you can also rent to one person for the entire off season period as off-season rentals are hard to come by in most markets. In this case, you wouldn’t charge the same premium you do during the summer.
I have mentioned this ownership option before. If you have a group of friends that love to kiki in Rehoboth then it might just be an option to get four together and buy a house. I would say this option is a risky one and one I would highly encourage you to speak to an attorney about. The idea here is that an arrangement would be formed to outline what party uses the home during which periods of time. Expenses would be split based on share of the home.
Oftentimes people forget that you can often provide your rental home to a charity event for example an item at a silent auction for your children’s school gala. A portion would be tax deductible and as such is a savings for you that year. Of course – speak with a CPA to ensure these items are true and correct for you.
The above options are all great ideas in black and white on paper — but what option will work best for you is based on what you want, where you want to be, and for the last option, how well you trust your friends who you might be interested in doing a group beach house option with. In this case I would highly recommend speaking with an attorney who can walk you through the pros and cons of a group purchase with multiple people on a deed and mortgage.
Cheers to a happy, healthy, and fun 2023 summer season and hope you can make your beach house dream a reality – I’m here to help.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
What makes for a successful real estate transaction?
There is no magic wand to make the process go smoothly
A successful real estate transaction involves multiple parties all working toward the same goal. The goal is “purchase the house” or “get the house sold.” It is not a confusing or vague goal. One of the most satisfying aspects of being a real estate agent is to see a client reach their goals.
What can really help a client to achieve their goal is to have a team of people seamlessly working together to help them reach the goal. The team can include, but is not limited to, a lender, a title company, a home inspector, the agents involved, and sometimes a spouse, a family member, a best friend, an estate attorney, or an appraiser. When all these parties involved are working together toward the goal, the goal can be easily achieved. “Working together” can mean:
Recognizing that time is of the essence – returning phone calls, emails, and texts in a timely fashion.
Blocking out time in their day to see properties, attend inspections, or finding a suitable stand in (family member or a friend) should work obligations get in the way.
Taking the time to explain any confusing concepts more than once, and sometimes to multiple people.
Ensuring that needed documentation and funds arrive at the desired location by the agreed upon time and date.
Having a shared communication style that helps the others involved in the transaction to feel comfortable.
Paying close attention to the details specified in any addenda, disclosures, or wiring instructions, etc.
There is no magic potion or wand to make a real estate transaction smooth and easy. But when many of these guidelines are followed by all parties involved in the transaction, any issues that do arise can usually be worked out. As in most exchanges in life, a little grace can go a long way. If you have more questions about achieving your real estate goals, don’t hesitate to reach out.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Household tips from the 1950s
How to tackle everything from musty odors to sewing a button
I have been on a quest lately to convert my favorite photos to digital files. The number of pictures I have makes companies like Legacybox cost-prohibitive, so I downloaded an app called Photo-myne to my new S22 Ultra, with its high-end camera.
The app allows you to snap a picture of a photo and automatically upload it to your phone or computer, while also allowing black and whites to be colorized, if desired. There are basic editing features and a place adjacent to each photo where you can record the date and any special information about it. You can keep the resulting photos in folders. For example, some of mine are Baby Pictures, College Years, Family and, of course, Dogs.
I tell you all this because while rummaging through my own photos and those of my mother that I saved when she passed away, I ran across a pamphlet entitled 303 Valuable Household Tips that announced it was “of great value to every person in every home.” It was published in 1954 and cost 35 cents a copy.
I sat down to read the tips and realized that I had to share some with you. Many are outdated, but quite a few are still good today. Tips include such categories as cleaning, cooking, and food preparation, stain and odor removal, and home repair. I assume no responsibility for the effectiveness of these tips or the availability of ingredients, but here are my favorites.
Cleaning Tips
To clean stained bottles and narrow-mouthed vases, cover the bottom with salt and fill one-third with vinegar. Let stand overnight and shake vigorously.
Vinegar is also helpful for removing decals. With a paintbrush, work very hot vinegar under the edges of the decal and let it soak in. You will then be able to wash off the decal with clear water.
Dispel musty closet odors by leaving a pan filled with household ammonia in the closet overnight. A version of this diluted with water works for a freshly painted room too and on wooden salad bowls.
Add one ounce of pure vanilla extract to a gallon of paint and stir well to prevent the paint odor we’re all familiar with.
Remove rust stains and streaks caused by a dripping faucet by covering the stains with oxalic acid, let stand a minute, and wipe off with a damp cloth.
Wax painted woodwork to remove fingerprints and dirt later with only a damp cloth. The dust from your freshly swept floors will slide off easier if you also wax your dustpan.
Food Tips
Soak slightly wilted vegetables in vinegar and water to bring out their crispness again.
Store coffee in the refrigerator to preserve the flavor and refresh the taste of reheated coffee with a dash of salt.
Use tweezers to pull out pin feathers from poultry. (They don’t tell you this at Popeye’s.)
If baking powder is old and lumpy, restore it by heating it in the oven.
Determine the freshness of fish by checking to see if the eyes are clear and bright. (It’s also a sign they are fresh if they wink at you.)
Household Tips
To remove a rusted screw, apply a very hot iron to the head and use your screwdriver while the head is still hot.
Never wash an electrical appliance in water or you’ll ruin the heating element (especially if the appliance is still plugged in).
Prevent white paint from turning yellow by adding a drop of Prussian blue artist’s pigment mixed in turpentine to each quart.
Window screens painted with white or aluminum paint thinned with turpentine will keep outsiders from seeing in while still allowing you to see out.
Paint the last step of cellar stairs white to reduce the possibility of tripping.
Carry a clean blackboard eraser in the car to clean up steamed-up windows.
A button sewn on with dental floss will last much longer than one with thread.
Light furniture scratches can be concealed by rubbing them with the meat of a pecan or walnut, followed by furniture wax.
Old nylon stockings make perfect shoe dusters and polishers.
Wrap sandwiches in wax paper and seal the edges with a hot iron. (Bye bye, expensive Ziplock bags!)
Use your alarm clock (yes, I still have one) to tell you when your favorite radio or television show starts so you won’t miss the beginning.
And my favorite tip: When your telephone rings, don’t cause an accident by running to answer it. If it’s important, they’ll call back. If not, maybe you’ve saved some valuable time.
These days, they’ll probably text you anyway.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Legal protections for LGBTQ homebuyers
Understanding your rights when it comes to discrimination
The LGBTQ community has faced discrimination and marginalization for decades, particularly in the area of housing.
Discrimination in the housing market can take many forms, including refusal to rent or sell to LGBTQ individuals or couples, discriminatory loan practices, and harassment from landlords or neighbors.
Fortunately, in recent years, there has been progress in enacting laws and policies to protect the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination.
Here are some of the most important laws that protect the LGBTQ community in home buying:
Fair Housing Act
The Fair Housing Act is a federal law that prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and disability.
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it would interpret the Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity as well.
Equal Credit Opportunity Act
The Equal Credit Opportunity Act is a federal law that prohibits lenders from discriminating against borrowers based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or whether they receive public assistance.
In 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued an interpretive rule stating that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act also prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
State and local laws
In addition to federal laws, many states and localities have passed their own laws protecting the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination.
As one example, D.C. has been a leader in enacting laws to protect the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination. Here are some of the most important laws in D.C. that protect LGBTQ homebuyers and renters:
Human Rights Act
The D.C. Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, genetic information, disability, matriculation, or political affiliation.
Housing Regulations
D.C. housing regulations prohibit landlords from discriminating against tenants based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. This includes discrimination in advertising, leasing, terms and conditions, and termination of tenancy.
Domestic Partnership Equality Amendment Act
The Domestic Partnership Equality Amendment Act grants same-sex couples in D.C. the same rights and responsibilities as married couples, including the ability to jointly own property and make decisions related to property ownership.
LGBTQ Cultural Competency Training
The D.C. Office of Human Rights provides cultural competency training to housing providers and real estate professionals to help them better understand the needs and concerns of LGBTQ individuals and families.
LGBTQ+ Affairs Office
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs in D.C. provides resources and support to LGBTQ individuals and families in the District, including assistance with housing discrimination complaints.
In addition to these laws and programs, the D.C. government has also established a Human Rights Commission to investigate and enforce discrimination complaints. The commission can impose fines, order damages, and require changes in discriminatory policies and practices.
Similar laws are in place in many of the major cities across the United States.
Department of Veterans Affairs policies
The Department of Veterans Affairs has implemented policies to ensure that LGBTQ veterans and their families have equal access to VA benefits and services.
The VA prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in its programs and activities, and it has implemented training programs to educate staff on LGBTQ issues.
While these laws and policies are important steps toward protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination in home buying, more work needs to be done to ensure that all members of the community are treated fairly and with respect.
For more than 25 years GayRealEstate.com has been fighting for equality in housing and all areas affecting our LGBTQ community with its continued monthly financial support of more than 21 national LGBTQ non-profits.
It is important for homebuyers to know their rights and to report any instances of discrimination to the appropriate authorities – a great way to prevent discrimination is to work with a trusted LGBTQ+ real estate professional at GayRealEstate.com.
(For more than 25 years, Jeff Hammerberg has been a prolific writer, coach, and author who has helped advance the cause of fair, honest, and equitable representation for all members of the LGBTQ community in real estate matters. GayRealEstate.com, which he established, is the largest and longest-running gay real estate agent referral service in the nation, boasting more than 3,500 LGBTQ Realtors who operate in cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.)
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
