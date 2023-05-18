D.C. police investigating bomb threat targeting mayor’s Pride event

D.C. police are investigating a short message posted on the Twitter page of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs that appears to threaten to place a bomb at the annual District Pride concert scheduled to take place June 29 at the Lincoln Theatre.

A person identified as Alfie Tingay posted on the LGBTQ Affairs Office post, “i’m gonna bomb it.” The person was referring to the District Pride event that the LGBTQ Affairs Office Twitter page was promoting.

“Join the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs for our #District of Pride Showcase on June 29th at 7 p.m.,” the office’s Tweet says. “This show-stopping event will highlight some of our amazing talent who live right here in DC,” the Twitter message says.

The message includes a web address for people to RSVP to attend the event.

The person identified as Alfie Tingay @alfie_tingay on the mayor’s Tweet posted the “I’m gonna bomb it” message underneath a printed ad in a box on the site promoting the District Pride event.

“Tingay” posted the message at the bottom of a list of Twitter addresses to which he sent his Twitter message. They include agencies in the mayor’s office and LGBTQ organizations and media outlets, including the Washington Blade, Tagg magazine, Metro Weekly, D.C. Black Pride, and Capital Pride, the organization sponsoring the upcoming Capital Pride parade and festival on June 10 and 11.

The Blade forwarded the threatening Twitter post to the D.C. police Public Information Office and to the mayor’s office for comment.

The mayor’s office, including Office of LGBTQ Affairs Director Japer Bowles, had not responded to the Blade’s request for comment as of May 18.

A spokesperson for the Lincoln Theatre couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

D.C. police spokesperson Sean Hicks responded with an email message.

“I have sent this to our Intel Unit and Special Liaison Branch to review,” Hickman told the Blade in an email message. “We will get back to you once we’ve had a chance to look into it,” he said. The Special Liaison Branch includes the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit.

Hickman on Wednesday, May 17, sent the Blade a copy of the police incident report on the Twitter posting matter that the Blade had requested.

The report states, “R-1 [Respondent 1] reports that he observed a Tweet on Twitter that stated, ‘I’m going to bomb it.’ R-1 believes that the subject that posted the Tweet was targeting members and organizations that are a part of and support the LGBTQ community,” the report concludes.

The report states that the identity of R-1 is “CONFIDENTIAL.” Hickman told the Blade R-1 “wished to remain anonymous.” Hickman said police investigators have a copy of the threatening Tweet. He did not say whether someone from the mayor’s office reported the threatening Twitter post to police or whether the police first learned about it from the Blade’s inquiry.