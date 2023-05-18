District of Columbia
D.C. police investigating bomb threat targeting mayor’s Pride event
In Tweet, user says ‘I’m gonna bomb it’
D.C. police are investigating a short message posted on the Twitter page of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs that appears to threaten to place a bomb at the annual District Pride concert scheduled to take place June 29 at the Lincoln Theatre.
A person identified as Alfie Tingay posted on the LGBTQ Affairs Office post, “i’m gonna bomb it.” The person was referring to the District Pride event that the LGBTQ Affairs Office Twitter page was promoting.
“Join the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs for our #District of Pride Showcase on June 29th at 7 p.m.,” the office’s Tweet says. “This show-stopping event will highlight some of our amazing talent who live right here in DC,” the Twitter message says.
The message includes a web address for people to RSVP to attend the event.
The person identified as Alfie Tingay @alfie_tingay on the mayor’s Tweet posted the “I’m gonna bomb it” message underneath a printed ad in a box on the site promoting the District Pride event.
“Tingay” posted the message at the bottom of a list of Twitter addresses to which he sent his Twitter message. They include agencies in the mayor’s office and LGBTQ organizations and media outlets, including the Washington Blade, Tagg magazine, Metro Weekly, D.C. Black Pride, and Capital Pride, the organization sponsoring the upcoming Capital Pride parade and festival on June 10 and 11.
The Blade forwarded the threatening Twitter post to the D.C. police Public Information Office and to the mayor’s office for comment.
The mayor’s office, including Office of LGBTQ Affairs Director Japer Bowles, had not responded to the Blade’s request for comment as of May 18.
A spokesperson for the Lincoln Theatre couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
D.C. police spokesperson Sean Hicks responded with an email message.
“I have sent this to our Intel Unit and Special Liaison Branch to review,” Hickman told the Blade in an email message. “We will get back to you once we’ve had a chance to look into it,” he said. The Special Liaison Branch includes the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit.
Hickman on Wednesday, May 17, sent the Blade a copy of the police incident report on the Twitter posting matter that the Blade had requested.
The report states, “R-1 [Respondent 1] reports that he observed a Tweet on Twitter that stated, ‘I’m going to bomb it.’ R-1 believes that the subject that posted the Tweet was targeting members and organizations that are a part of and support the LGBTQ community,” the report concludes.
The report states that the identity of R-1 is “CONFIDENTIAL.” Hickman told the Blade R-1 “wished to remain anonymous.” Hickman said police investigators have a copy of the threatening Tweet. He did not say whether someone from the mayor’s office reported the threatening Twitter post to police or whether the police first learned about it from the Blade’s inquiry.
District of Columbia
D.C. Council reverses proposed budget cut called harmful to Pride events
Approves full $1.5 million Festival Fund request by mayor
The D.C. Council on May 16 reversed an earlier decision by one of its committees calling for cutting $1.5 million from a city program that has helped support the city’s Capital Pride parade and festival as well as other Pride-related events.
The program in question, known as the Festival Fund or Special Event Relief Fund, has for many years exempted community-based organizations like the Capital Pride Alliance from having to pay the costs of street closings and police and other public safety support services needed for such events.
Other events that benefit from the fund are the city’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival, the H Street Festival, and the Fiesta DC Hispanic event, among others.
At the request of D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), the Council voted on May 16 to include the $1.5 million Festival Fund as part of the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
The Council’s action reversed an April 27 decision by its Committee on Business and Economic Development to delete the Festival Fund along with cuts in several other programs.
Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, said elimination of the Festival Fund program would result in Capital Pride having to pay between $550,000 and $750,000 to hold the city’s popular Capital Pride Parade, Festival, Block Party, and other Pride events in 2024, when the elimination of the fund would have taken place.
Capital Pride officials have pointed out that the large-scale Pride events, which draw several hundred thousand participants, many of whom come from other locations, generate “significant revenue” for the D.C. government.
Bos said the elimination of the Festival Fund would have also had an adverse impact on the upcoming 2025 World Pride events, which D.C. and the Capital Pride Alliance have been selected to host.
Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large), who chairs the Business and Economic Development Committee, told the Washington Blade last week that he and three other members of the five-member committee voted to cut the Festival Fund to reinstate funds that Mayor Muriel Bowser had proposed cutting for the Child Wealth Building Act or Baby Bonds program.
That program, McDuffie said, was designed to “help close the racial wealth gap in our city by investing in children born into poverty.” He said he supports the Capital Pride events, including the Pride parade and festival, and would have tried to find other funds to support the Festival Fund program.
The other members of the committee who voted to cut the festival fund – Council members Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7) have longtime records of support for the LGBTQ community. A spokesperson for Pinto said she, too, planned to seek out other funds to restore funding for the Festival Fund.
The remaining member of the committee, Council member Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), said she opposed cutting the Festival Fund. She was absent when the committee voted on the cut due to a conflicting meeting of another committee that she chairs.
Bowser administration officials said the mayor’s proposed budget called for cutting the Baby Bonds program because other existing D.C. social services programs are addressing the needs that McDuffie said the Baby Bonds program was intended to support.
District of Columbia
Three D.C. women named winners of LGBTQ Legendary Elders Wisdom Award
11 honored by National Black Justice Coalition, AARP
Veteran D.C. transgender rights advocate Earline Budd and D.C.-based LGBTQ rights advocates Donna Payne-Hardy and Dr. Imani Woody are among 11 prominent African-American women named winners of the National Black Justice Coalition’s 3rd Annual Legendary Elders Wisdom Awards.
The awards were to be officially given at a virtual ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.
“The Legendary Wisdom Awards will honor Black LGBTQ+/SGL women elders and their contributions to America, the Black community, and the LGBTQ+ liberation movement,” a statement released on Monday by the NBJC says.
“The award ceremony will premiere live on NBJC’s website, YouTube, and social media platforms,” the statement says.
NBJC spokesperson Brett Abrams said the Wisdom Awards is a joint project of NBJC and the AARP.
“Too often, Black LGBTQ+/SGL elders are rendered invisible, the process of aging is hidden, and our existence is frozen in photos of young people at Pride parades,” said NBJC Executive Director David Johns in the statement. “If we’re supported, in loving community, and protected by policies designed to facilitate participation in democratic processes, we—Black LGBTQ+/SGL people grow old,” Johns said.
“The Wisdom Awards…are designed to give flowers to Black queer, trans, and non-binary/non-conforming leaders; celebrate the process of aging, preserve the lessons learned over time, and facilitate intergenerational connections that enable Black people to get closer to freedom — collectively,” Johns said.
Victoria Kirby York, NBJC’s Director of Public Policy and Programs, called her organization’s Wisdom Awards the Black LGBTQ+ equivalent of Oprah Winfrey’s Legends Ball.
“Oprah’s Ball, like our event, was an opportunity for legendary icons to be given flowers from soon-to-be legendary icons who benefited from their labor,” York said in the NBJC’s statement.
The NBJC statement announcing the award ceremony listed the awardees in alphabetical order with short biographical descriptions of their contributions to the LGBTQ community and beyond:
• Mary Anne Adams is the founder and Executive Director of ZAMKI NOBLA (National Organization of Black Lesbians on Aging, the first organization in the country building power for Black lesbian elders.
• Simone Bell is the first Black, openly lesbian legislator to serve in a state legislature in the United States. She was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives four times.
• Earline Budd is the founder of Transgender Health Empowerment, one of the first transgender advocacy organizations in Washington, D.C., where she has worked in local LGBTQ advocacy for more than 35 years. She played an essential role in challenging systemic abuses against trans sex workers by police and in prisons, and has helped countless people through illness, homelessness, family rejection, and violence.
• Roz Lee is a trailblazer for Black LGBTQ+/SGL people in philanthropy, recently serving as the Vice President of Philanthropy at the Equality Fund, a global organization committed to funding feminist causes. She is the first-ever Professor of Practice for the gender and women’s studies program at the University of Pennsylvania.
• Darlene Nipper is the CEO of the Rockwood Leadership Institute and the first Black LGBTQ+/SGL senior executive at a mainstream LGBTQ+ organization in her role as Deputy Executive Director of the National LGBTQ+ Task Force.
• Donna Payne-Hardy co-founded the National Black Justice Coalition and was a trailblazer for Black LGBTQ+/SGL leadership at the Human Rights Campaign within the organization and the broader LGBTQ+ movement. She currently works as the Diversity and Inclusion/Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist at the Federal Reserve board in Washington, D.C.
• E. Denise Simmons is the former mayor of Cambridge, Mass., and the first Black, openly lesbian mayor in the U.S. She is a justice of the peace, notary public, photo archivist, and family historian.
• Nadine Smith is the co-founder and Executive Director of Equality Florida, the statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization; a Time 100 honoree, and one of four national co-chairs of the 1993 LGBTQ March on Washington.
• Wanda Sykes is an award-winning stand-up comedian, late-night talk show host, actress, and writer. After officially coming out, she has been a vocal advocate for marriage equality and LGBTQ rights.
• Beverly Tillery is the Executive Director of the New York City Anti-Violence Project and an experienced thought leader, advocate, and national organizer with nearly three decades of experience working in social justice movements.
• Dr. Imani Woody is the President and CEO of Mary’s House for Older Adults in Washington, D.C., and a trailblazing advocate for the needs of Black LGBTQ+LGL elders. She has served on the board of directors of the Mautner Project, the Women in the Life Association, and the Whitman-Walker Health Lesbian Services program. She recently obtained a commitment from the D.C. government of $1.2 million to begin construction of the first Mary’s House dwelling—a 15-room residence for LGBTQ seniors in Southeast D.C.
The Legendary Elders Wisdom Award ceremony can be accessed nbjc.org/wisdomawards.
District of Columbia
New D.C. Transgender Oral History Project launched
Effort funded by Humanities DC grant
Cooper Joslin, a local D.C. web developer and multimedia artist, has announced the launch of a D.C. Transgender Oral History Project aimed at recording oral histories of members of the transgender community in the local area.
Joslin, who identifies as nonbinary, said the project is being funded by a grant from Humanities D.C., a local grant making organization affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. Joslin said the project would also be carried out in collaboration with the D.C. Oral History Collaborative, which will support efforts to line up interviews with local trans residents.
“These interviews will eventually end up with the D.C. Public Library, but they will also be featured on a website called the DC Trans Guide, which will feature both oral histories and resources on changing your name, accessing gender affirming care, and finding support groups in the area,” Joslin said in a statement.
The interviews for the project will be conducted both in person and virtually, according to Joslin.
Joslin’s trans oral history project comes about six months after the D.C. Rainbow History Project announced it had received a $15,000 D.C. government grant for a project called the Trans History Initiative that, among other things, would also obtain oral histories from local transgender residents.
“The Trans History Initiative will help Rainbow History Project deepen its connections with the Trans community through expanded efforts to preserve the history and cultural contributions of Washington-area trans communities,” a statement released by the group says.
Vincent Slatt, Rainbow History Project’s director of archiving, told the Blade he was glad to learn of Joslin’s trans oral history project. He said in this type of history gathering there is “no such thing” as competition or duplication of efforts.
“More history, more research, more collecting is good for everyone—we support an ‘all hands-on deck’ approach,” he told the Blade. “I’m glad to hear this project has begun.”
Joslin said members of the local transgender community interested in having their history recorded through the D.C. Transgender Oral History Project can apply through this online form:
DC Trans Guide Oral History Intake Form here.
25 LGBTQ events this week
Get ready for Trans Pride in D.C.
D.C. police investigating bomb threat targeting mayor’s Pride event
DCATS to host session for partners of trans folks
Officials eye mpox prevention, vaccination initiatives for this summer’s LGBTQ events
Namibia Supreme Court rules government must recognize same-sex marriages from abroad
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
Oral arguments in India Supreme Court marriage equality case end
Another busy summer season arrives in Rehoboth Beach
Rap legends to perform at Baltimore Pride
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Africa2 days ago
Namibia Supreme Court rules government must recognize same-sex marriages from abroad
-
National2 days ago
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
-
India3 days ago
Oral arguments in India Supreme Court marriage equality case end
-
a&e features1 day ago
Another busy summer season arrives in Rehoboth Beach
-
Out & About4 days ago
Rap legends to perform at Baltimore Pride
-
Real Estate4 days ago
What makes for a successful real estate transaction?
-
Out & About4 days ago
D.C. poets to light up local stage
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
‘All Hail The Queens’ with the 2023 DC Brau Pride Pils can