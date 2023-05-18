Opinions
Improving connectivity for BIPOC LGBTQ youth
Addressing lack of access to hardware, reliable internet access
In today’s digital age, connectivity has become essential to our daily lives. From engaging on social media, connecting with the community, finding a job, seeing a doctor, finding food, or finding a home within your budget, the internet is a lifeline for people to connect, communicate, find opportunities, and express themselves.
However, not all individuals or communities have equitable access to these digital spaces and all the opportunities that access entails. This includes members of marginalized communities who are already members of other marginalized communities like LGBTQ+ BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) youth. We must look at this issue holistically across an individual’s lifetime, beginning with the earliest opportunities within the community, access to digital tools and resources in public education institutions, evolving all the way to safe and accepting spaces for LGBTQ+ youth who are exploring their gender identity and sexual orientation. For LGBTQ+ BIPOC youth, a digital community might be one of the only spaces supporting their LGBTQ+ identity, especially for our BIPOC transgender community, who face the highest rates of bullying, harassment, and murder. To assist these individuals in achieving digital success, there are concrete and important issues we must begin to address:
1. Addressing the Digital Divide: One of the fundamental challenges that BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth face is the lack of access to hardware and reliable internet access due to cost or a combination of geographic location and price. Addressing issues around the digital divide can be achieved through initiatives such as extended hours and access to hardware and broadband in public schools, secure and safe community-based Wi-Fi networks, and affordable internet plans. The latter are now affordable for many who were unable to afford digital resources before through the U.S. National Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which is an excellent way for households to receive up to $30 monthly for internet service. (FCC.gov/ACP).
It is essential to recognize this approach is only scratching the surface on the most basic access issues and does not address the economic inequalities that lead to lack of access or exposure to more advanced technical devices hampering educational and employment prospects. There is no question that the digital divide leads to a direct lack of hiring and representation of LGBTQ+ BIPOC in more STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and Mathematics) and must be corrected to increase representation in those fields.
2. Creating Safe and Inclusive Digital Spaces: BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth often face discrimination, harassment, and prejudice in both physical and digital spaces. It is essential to create safe and inclusive digital spaces that prioritize the well-being and safety of these young individuals. Online platforms, including social media networks and online support groups, should have clear guidelines against hate speech, discrimination, and bullying and take swift action to address violations. In addition, online spaces should be designed with inclusivity in mind, considering the diverse needs and experiences of BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth. This includes features such as customizable privacy settings, content moderation tools, options for reporting abuse or harassment, and straightforward, easy-to-access information on using these tools and features.
3. Representation and Inclusivity in Media and Content: Representation matters, and it is critical to ensure that BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth see themselves reflected in media and content online. This includes a diverse representation of BIPOC LGBTQ+ individuals in mainstream media, social media influencers, and content creators.
4. Culturally Competent Support and Resources: BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth often face unique challenges that require culturally competent support and resources. Many of these young individuals come from diverse cultural backgrounds, many of which may not accept their gender identity, sexual orientation, or any representation other than binary. LGBTQ+ BIPOC individuals face discrimination in their communities and often from biological family members, which can leave individuals homeless or, even worse, physically or mentally abused. It is crucial to provide direct, tailored support and resources that understand and respect the intersectionality of their identities. This can include online counseling services (if they have access), peer support groups and educational resources specifically designed for BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth.
5. Empowerment through Digital Activism: The internet has become a powerful tool for activism, and BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth can use digital platforms to raise their voices, advocate for their rights, and drive social change. Companies and legislators working in technology must ensure they are taking the time to listen, understand and build products and regulations that are equitable for everyone, especially for underserved communities such as BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth. Creating spaces, rules, and regulations that empower communities produces a more equitable world to share stories, connect with like-minded people and communities, and engage in the civil exchange of ideas.
These are just a few of the ways we can begin improving access for BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth to ensure equitable digital success but it is important we are listening to those living in these communities and addressing their most pressing digital needs first.
Chris Wood is executive director of LGBT Tech.
The road to decriminalization in Sri Lanka
Country’s Supreme Court this month ruled in favor of MP’s bill
Thanks to its colonial legacy, Sri Lanka is one of 67 countries in the world that still criminalizes same-sex sexual relations among consenting adults. Sections 365 and 365A of Sri Lanka’s Penal Code state that “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” (in other words, any type of sex that is considered unnatural) and “acts of gross indecency” are criminal offenses punishable by law, carrying a sentence of up to 10 years. While they do not specify that these offenses pertain to same-sex sexual relations anymore, they are most often used against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer/questioning (LGBTIQ) community. In addition, the Vagrancy Law and Section 399 of the Penal Code regarding “cheating by personation” (referring to impersonation) are also used against the LGBTIQ community in Sri Lanka, particularly against transgender individuals.
For eons, criminalization has led to arbitrary arrests, inhumane forceful anal examinations, degrading treatment etc. It has sanctioned discrimination, stigmatization, denial of basic human rights, harassment and violence towards LGBTIQ community by state officials in the criminal justice system and unfortunately by the wider public as well. This has led to social and economic marginalization and to the exclusion of LGBTIQ individuals and groups from vital services. EQUAL GROUND, the oldest and one of the truly diverse organizations in Sri Lanka, has been fighting relentlessly for over 19 years to decriminalize consenting same-sex relationships. This has been a roller coaster ride where EQUAL GROUND encountered political and social backlash, tackled online and offline threats, hate comments etc., but it has never given up. As they say, “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but they were laying bricks every hour.” Rather, the attacks and barriers motivated EQUAL GROUND to stand firmly and continue fighting the good fight. Due to its relentless hard work and support from allies, the international community and like-minded organizations, finally we are seeing decriminalization firmly on the table — something which seemed so far-fetched only a couple of years back.
As mentioned earlier, the criminalization of same-sex sexual conduct in Sri Lanka has its origins in 19th century British colonial law. Introduced in 1883, section 365A originally criminalized “any act of gross indecency” between males. In 1995, when reforming the Penal Code — due to a private members bill in 1995 — the government ignored recommendations to repeal the provision and instead amended Section 365A from “male person” to “person,” bringing lesbian and bisexual women within its remit. Consequently, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer (LBTQ) women in Sri Lanka are extremely vulnerable to harassment, violence and discrimination by State actors and by society at large. At the same time, it perpetuates and reinforces the widespread societal stigma against LBTQ women, giving license to harassment and discrimination in employment, housing, education, health care and family relations, to name a few. Realizing and experiencing such discriminatory treatment, in 2018 Rosanna Flamer-Caldera, executive director of EQUAL GROUND (with the support of Human Dignity Trust) challenged the criminalization of lesbians and bisexual women in Sri Lanka by submitting a communication to the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) under the Optional Protocol in August 2018. This move was the first steppingstone towards initiating the process and talk of decriminalization. This ground-breaking case was the first time CEDAW considered an individual complaint relating specifically to the criminalization of lesbian and bisexual women. Flamer-Caldera sought a wide range of remedies, beginning with the repeal of criminalization of same-sex consensual relationships between adult women which is contrary to the Convention. She also sought amongst other things, the wider decriminalization of consensual same-sex activity in private between adults and effective protection from gender-based violence against women based on the intersection of their sex and sexual orientation.
After years of struggle, finally in February 2022, the CEDAW committee ruled the judgment in Flamer-Caldera’s favor. The committee decided that Rosanna Flamer-Caldera’s rights had been violated by the criminalization of same-sex sexual intimacy in Sri Lanka. Moreover, the CEDAW committee urged the government to decriminalize same-sex sexual relations.
In August 2022 Parliamentarian and lawyer Premanath C. Dolawatte presented to Parliament a Private Member’s Bill to amend Sections 365 and 365A of the Penal Code of Sri Lanka with the aim of ensuring the rights of the LGBTIQ community. The bill was subsequently handed over to President Ranil Wickremesinghe where he stated that the government will not oppose the amendment. Dolawatte, at a public forum inclusive of major political parties including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and Ceylon Workers’ Congress, also stated that he was hopeful that a majority of MPs in the House would support his bill and join the effort to protect the rights of the LGBTIQ community. A revised version of this gill was gazetted and presented to Parliament in March and April 2023 respectively.
In September 2022, EQUAL GROUND was invited by MP Buddhika Pathirana (SJB) to put together a discussion on LGBTIQ inclusion, following which a proposal was made and accepted to (a) the Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s (SJB) National Reforms Committee to incorporate LGBTIQ rights in their party manifesto, (b) sensitize SJB parliamentarians and politicians on sexual orientation and/or gender identities/expressions (SOGIE) issues. This discussion was attended by LGBTIQ activists, lawyers, healthcare professionals, business personnel as well as politicians from the SJB party including the party leader Mr. Sajith Premadasa, who is also the current leader of the opposition.
In December 2022, EQUAL GROUND submitted the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) report (4th cycle), in collaboration with the Center for International Human Rights of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in Chicago. In this joint submission, as remedial measures EQUAL GROUND sought to decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual conduct by repealing Penal Code Section 365 and 365A and ensuring that Penal Code Section 399 and the Vagrants Ordinance are not misused to target LGBTIQ persons. In February 2023, at the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review Working Group session (42nd session), the U.S., the U.K., Canada, New Zealand and Norway, among others, urged Sri Lanka to decriminalize same-sex relationships. Responding to all the recommendations, Minister of Foreign Affairs, President’s Counsel (PC) M.U.M. Ali Sabry assured that the government would work towards decriminalization, however same-sex marriage would not be legalized. Referring to the Private Member’s Bill, he stated that the government will support its position of decriminalizing same-sex relationships.
A petition was presented to the Supreme Court in April this year challenging the constitutionality of the bill to amend the Penal Code. After hearing more than a dozen petitions on both sides of the argument, the Supreme Court has determined that a private member’s bill seeking the decriminalization of homosexuality is not inconsistent with the Constitution. The decision is seen as a historic development that has created hope towards real change. Activists will still have to lobby for support from the 225 parliamentarians to push forward the proposed legislation through Parliament; but it has opened the door of an inclusive and equal future where everybody will be able to enjoy their basic rights regardless of their sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity etc.
Both the president of Sri Lanka and the joint opposition has stated they will not oppose the bill. The next steps for it to eventually become legislation, is a vote with a simple majority at Parliament to see this through.
This Supreme Court decision in early May 2023 is major for the community in terms of any kind of progress they have seen over the last few decades.
On several occasions, the international community has urged the government to decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual conduct. For instance, in 2021 the European Union Parliament adopted a resolution with regard to the withdrawal of Sri Lanka’s GSP+ status given their concern over Sections 365 and 365A of the Penal Code that criminalize individuals with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities. Unfortunately, the EU dropped this condition from at the last moment granting GSP+ status to Sri Lanka. It was a severe blow to the LGBTIQ community and EQUAL GROUND who had lobbied at high levels within the EU and had been assured by the EU that indeed decriminalization would be an important condition of Sri Lanka’s GSP+ status.
LGBTIQ rights, from 2021 to until now, has seen some positive changes developing with national laws and policies.
According to EQUAL GROUND’s mapping study in 2021, approximately 12 percent of the Sri Lankan population identify themselves as LGBTIQ. Continuing to preserve Victorian, homophobic laws that penalizes individuals for who they are and/or for choosing a same-sex partner, violates their human rights as citizens of this country and drives the community underground to live in constant fear and in the shadows. Therefore, in order for Sri Lanka to be consistent with international standards of human dignity and rights, these laws can no longer be viewed with the moral standards that existed during the time of their creation. Rather, they have to be viewed in line with modern-day community standards based on the principles of human dignity and respect.
Rosanna Flamer-Caldera is the executive director of EQUAL GROUND.
Social media can be a safe space for LGBTQ youth
Whether on Instagram, YouTube or TikTok, queer youth are able to connect with stories and insight that they not only relate to, but can use to help cope with and resolve their own struggles.
With all the bad press social media gets when it comes to teens, its significant benefits to LGBTQ youth – including relating to others like themselves – can be overlooked, mental health experts and queer teens say.
Members of racial and ethnic groups who have long been underrepresented or misrepresented in the media often say they find it empowering to follow and watch influencers with whom they can relate. In turn, they feel more understood and accepted.
Queer social media influencers are willing to talk about topics general audiences may be uninterested in, but what can be frequent occurrences in the queer community, such as disrespect, bullying, misgendering and loneliness. Influencers draw from their own life experiences. Whether on Instagram, YouTube or TikTok, queer youth are able to connect with stories and insight that they not only relate to, but can use to help cope with and resolve their own struggles.
A September 2022 meta-analysis of 26 studies in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found social media may help LGBTQ youth with connection to LGBTQ communities, identity management and support from peers, which all contribute to better mental health and well-being. However, researchers concluded that more robust studies are needed.
Don McClain is a 16-year-old Baltimore youth advocate, social media entrepreneur and artist of multiple mediums, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. They said it’s important for them to “be able to engage with queer influencers because it shows me that it’s okay to be authentically me.”
“It makes me feel loved and even makes me smile,” they said. “Seeing people like you always helps.”
McClain’s favorite queer influencers include Jewish social justice and LGBTQ+ activist Matt Bernstein, who has 1.3 million Instagram followers, trans woman Zaya Perysian, who chronicled her transition on TikTok, where she has 4.5 million followers and Ve’ondre Mitchell, a trans woman with 6.6 million TikTok followers who is an advocate for Black and transgender people.
Engaging with queer content creators can help viewers with acceptance, reassurance, and even safety. And it can provide answers to the questions that frequently overwhelm queer youth.
Washington, D.C.-based clinical psychotherapist Rose Shelton, who owns Your Thought Center in Washington, D.C. and often treats LGBTQ patients, discussed mental health trends in queer youth.
”Questions around self-worth, anxiety – usually associated around acceptance – violence and violent response…contribute to high levels of depression,” said Shelton.
She also cited insecurity around who’s “a real ally,” “a verbal ally” and “an actual actionable ally.”
This can have deadly consequences.
Forty-five percent of LGBTQ youth seriously contemplated attempting suicide between September of 2020 and December 2021, according to survey of LGBTQ youth conducted in late 2021 by the LGBTQ suicide-prevention nonprofit The Trevor Project. The survey also found that 78% experienced symptoms of anxiety in the past year and 58% experienced symptoms of depression.
Of the LGBTQ youth surveyed by The Trevor Project, 45% were of color and 48% identified as transgender or nonbinary.
The study, released last year, also found that 89% of LGBTQ youth reported that seeing LGTBQ representation in TV and movies made them feel good – a key indicator of the importance of representation to queer youth and seeing yourself reflected in the media.
“The fact that very simple things — like support from family and friends, seeing LGBTQ representation in media and having your gender expression and pronouns respected — can have such a positive impact on the mental health of an LGBTQ young person is inspiring, and it should command more attention in conversations around suicide prevention and public debates around LGBTQ inclusion,” Amit Paley, Trevor Project’s CEO, wrote about the survey.
These serious trends in mental illness for queer youth are influenced by a variety of factors, but a primary issue is not feeling accepted, which is largely due to a lack of acceptance at home, the report concluded. The lack of adequate representation in media including television and film makes matters worse.
Representation is important, but incomplete if it does not accurately paint a whole picture, experts say. Representation in traditional media, such as in books, films, and shows for the queer community often presents a portrayal that’s different from reality. In roles beyond the typical typecast queer character, the focus is usually on sensationalizing the struggle to come out or the struggle to combat anti-LGBTQ action.
Canadian writer Katelyn Thomson published an analysis of LGBTQ representation in TV and film in 2021 in Ontario-based Wilfrid Laurier University’s Undergraduate journal, Bridges.
“Ultimately, anxious displacement is how TV shows try to ‘normalize’ the lives of LGBT characters,” Thomson wrote. “However, the process ends up taking away from the identity of the LGBT characters and enforces negative codified stereotypes of LGBT people and their lives.”
While film and television depictions of the community can cause inaccurate portrayals, having queer representation is crucial to queer youth to feel accepted and allow them explore different identities and expressions.
“When used correctly, media can be a vital tool for representing, accepting, and discussing minority groups in society,” Thomson said.
McClain agrees.
“I believe queer youth can be better represented in the media through the displaying of our stories and breaking the stigma around our everyday existence,” they said. “For instance, we need more accurately queer characters and not the ones who are poorly stereotyped.”
So while there is frustration with social media, there are benefits too, especially because it lacks some of the flaws that can arise with queer representation in other forms of media, experts say. Social media can help break through the often one dimensional narratives and depictions of the community presented in film and television through its authenticity. Rather than the creation of a writer or director, it is more often an expression of raw authenticity. Queer influencers shouldn’t be taken as a way of how you should feel, how you should present yourself or how you should look, but instead as a way of seeing that there are many ways of doing so, making it beneficial to follow multiple queer influencers.
“I think sometimes the reason it’s important for social media, instead of…through media itself, is that media also has its own bias,” Shelton said. “And it loves to create stories and narrations and create characters out of people. So with social media, a lot of times people are just presenting their true self.”
Through different faces, forms, and presentations, queer influencers offer an impressive look at queer culture and talent. Here’s a look at some of them:
Noah Schnapp (He/Him)
The 18 year old actor, Noah Schnapp, is mainly known for his role as Will in the wildly popular Netflix series, Stranger Things. Noah is not only known for his acting, but also his very popular TikTok and Instagram accounts. He has cultivated more than 50 million followers between both accounts, where he often posts funny videos, TikTok dances and pictures with his castmates and friends. The Gen Z star recently came out as gay, sparking many of his co-stars, friends and fans to share their positive messages to Noah on social media. Seeing celebrities congratulated for accepting and embracing their sexuality helps other queer youth feel not only more represented in their favorite media but also confident in themselves knowing that their sexuality is something to celebrate and share.
Bretman Rock (He/Him)
Bretman Rock is a 24 year old Filipino beauty influencer, who is openly gay. He currently lives and produces content from Honolulu, Hawaii. His YouTube channel, which has more than 8 million subscribers, includes comedic lifestyle and beauty videos along with content including his family, friends and collaborations with other influencers. He also has over 18 million followers on Instagram as well. His charismatic and energetic personality and loyal fan base has helped him win many influencer awards and become the first gay man on the cover of Playboy magazine.
Tom Daley (He/Him)
The British gold medalist diver and openly gay 28 year-old has become famous not only for his incredible athletic capability but also his internet personality. He has over 3.2 million followers on instagram and is known for his lifestyle, cooking and knitting content. He is a father to one child, married to American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and very open and proud of his sexuality.
Dylan Mulvaney (She/They)
The 26 year old trans influencer began to rise to fame on TikTok with their viral series, “Days of Girlhood” that documents each day of Dylan’s transition. The series began to become so popular it has helped Dylan generate 10.8 million followers on TikTok. Beyond being a content creator on TikTok, Dylan is also an actress, comedian, model and trans rights activist who was recently featured in what’s been described as a “polarizing partnership” with Bud Light.
Sarah Schauer (She/They)
Sarah Schauer is a popular queer social media influencer known for her Instagram and TikTok accounts, YouTube videos and podcasts with influencer Brittany Broski. She is also known for her previous Vine account. Sarah’s lifestyle and comedic videos helped her grow her fan base into what it is today – more than 3 million on the three social media platforms combined.
Emily Hawkins and Shane Gomez are juniors at Annandale High School working with the DMV-based Youthcast Media Group. YMG founder and former USA TODAY health policy reporter Jayne O’Donnell contributed to this report.
Telling the world about my mental disorders
Confessing queerness a breeze compared to revealing psychological struggles
Over the years, coming out as a lesbian hasn’t been that hard for me—because I was always too busy hiding something else.
Confessing queerness can be a breeze compared to revealing mental illness.
But I decline to play this game of hide-the-worse-stigma any longer. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a fitting time for me to acknowledge I’m now so out as a person with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and hoarding disorder (HD) that my closet is as empty as Rep. George Santos’ conscience.
Which is a weird sensation, after decades of keeping mostly mum about my conditions. Occasionally I ask myself whether there isn’t something else I’m still hiding, something embarrassing nestled among the hangers and dust bunnies.
Nope, there’s nothing. But it’s not a surprise I ask. I’m checking, which is the primary manifestation of my OCD. I can doubt anything: whether I locked my car door, or spelled a name in a story correctly, or said something stupid in public. This results in a need, a compulsion, to check once, twice, 50 times.
OCD is known as the Doubting Disease. HD used to be considered part of OCD, but is now officially its own condition, the big show-off. As a hoarder, I find it incredibly hard to part with a lot of items. I’m especially compelled to keep old letters, books, newspapers. I’m the princess of paper, the sultan of stuff, the collector of crap.
These two disorders, combined with depression, made for rough decades. My journalism career fizzled; my personal life was a study in frustration. I reached a point where I wanted to explain to my family and friends why I lived a stagnant existence, and the only way I knew to do that was to write a memoir about living under the thumb of OCD and HD.
I’m sure entire planets were created in the time it took me to get the book done. What was I thinking? I’d set myself a Catch-22 of a situation: trying to write about how hard it is for me to write. I must’ve been crazy.
Oh, right.
Anyway, I laid out in print the baffling, humiliating nature of these illnesses as honestly as I could. Sometimes the level of vulnerability scared me, but I figured there was no point in doing this halfway. I hurled open the closet door, and if it swung back and conked me on the schnoz, so be it.
I still have moments where I can’t believe I exposed myself to that extent, but in the main I feel unburdened. No more secrets. No more hiding my truth. No more cringing with shame over a part of me that I didn’t choose.
Sound familiar?
I wish I didn’t have so much LGBTQ company where mental illness is concerned. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults are more than twice as likely as straight adults to have a mental health condition. Transgender folks are almost four times as likely as cisgender folks to have a mental health condition.
If you didn’t suffer from depression before, reading these NAMI statistics will do the job.
But there’s hope in my story. Now that I’ve drop-kicked denial and faced my conditions, and now that I’ve gone extraordinarily public about them, I’m more willing and able to battle them. Coming out helped shed the stigma.
When May rolls into June, Mental Health Awareness Month rolls into Pride month. The two are linked by more than the calendar. Both aim to make the world a safer place for telling the truth.
I think July is Disability Pride Month. But I’m not sure. Let me check six or seven times.
For about a decade, Leslie Robinson wrote a humor column called ‘General Gayety’ for LGBTQ publications and she now blogs at generalgayety.com.
