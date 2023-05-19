Maryland
Bill to repeal Md. sodomy law to take effect without governor’s signature
Lawmakers approved measure during 2023 legislative session
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Friday announced he will allow a bill that repeals the state’s Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practices Act to become law without his signature.
State Dels. David Moon (D-Montgomery County) and Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore City) introduced House Bill 131. State Sen. Clarence Lam (D-Baltimore and Howard Counties) put forth an identical measure in the Maryland Senate.
The General Assembly in 2020 repealed the law’s “sodomy” provision.
Moore, a Democrat, earlier this month signed the Trans Health Equity Act, which requires Maryland’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming treatment.
Joe Vogel announces run for Congress
Openly gay Gen Z delegate took office in January
Maryland state Del. Joe Vogel (D-Montgomery County) on Monday announced he is running for Congress.
“We need a new generation of leaders in Washington who understand exactly what’s at stake in this moment,” said the Montgomery County Democrat in his campaign announcement. “We just can’t wait to end gun violence, secure our rights, protect our democracy and save our planet.”
I’m running for Congress.
We need a new generation of leaders in Washington who understand exactly what’s at stake in this moment. We just can’t wait to end gun violence, secure our rights, protect our democracy, and save our planet.
Join me in the fight for our future. pic.twitter.com/qvFMtSXOMc
— Joe Vogel (@JoeVogel_) May 8, 2023
Vogel, 26, was born in Uruguay.
The openly gay Democrat has represented District 17 in the Maryland House of Delegates in January. Vogel would represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District if he were to win election in 2024.
Democratic Congressman David Trone, who currently represents the district, last week announced he is running for retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.)’s seat.
Wes Moore signs transgender rights law
Trans Health Equity Act will require Medicaid to cover gender-affirming treatment
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday signed a bill that requires the state’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming treatment.
The Trans Health Equity Act is one of the more than 100 measures that Moore signed during a ceremony that took place at the State Capitol. Some of the other bills the governor signed focused on reproductive rights and marijuana.
“Another successful bill signing from (Gov. Wes Moore), (Lieutenant Gov. Aruna Miller), (Senate President Bill Ferguson) and (House Speaker Adrienne Jones),” tweeted state Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City), who introduced the Trans Health Equity Act in the Maryland Senate. “Today, the Trans Health Equity Act (SB460) was signed into law, protecting the rights of trans Marylanders and offering them equal opportunities.”
Another successful bill signing from @GovWesMoore @LtGovMiller @SenBillFerg and @SpeakerAJones . Today, the Trans Health Equity Act (SB460) was signed into law, protecting the rights of trans Marylanders and offering them equal opportunities. #LGBTQIA pic.twitter.com/42WVNRoXaT
— State Senator Mary Washington (@StateSenMaryW) May 4, 2023
The Trans Health Equity Act is slated to take effect on Jan. 1.
Maryland lawmakers during this year’s legislation that ended last month passed a bill that will repeal the state’s Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practices Act. Moore’s office has not announced when the governor will sign it.
Ben Cardin will not run for reelection after five decades in politics
U.S. senator announced retirement on Monday
By Pamela Wood | U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin will not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate after three terms, ending a career in public service that spanned more than half a century and opening up a potential scramble among politicians to replace him.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner website.
