PHOTOS: Capital Pride Pageant

Frieda Poussay, Xavier Hodge win 2023 titles

May 18, 2023

From left, Xavier Hodge won the title of Mr. Capital Pride 2023 and Frieda Poussay won the title of Miss Capital Pride 2023 at a Capital Pride Alliance pageant at Penn Social on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held a pageant for Mr. and Miss Capital Pride (no contestants competed for the “Mx.” title this year) at Penn Social on Thursday, May 18. Frieda Poussay was crowned Miss Capital Pride 2023 and Xavier Hodge won the title of Mr. Capital Pride 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Spring A-CHER

Chad Michaels performs at Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington annual gala

May 13, 2023

May 16, 2023

'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars' winner Chad Michaels performs at the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington's Spring A-Cher on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held its annual Spring Affair, this year titled “Spring A-Cher,” at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, May 13. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winner Chad Michaels performed. Awardees included the Wanda Alston Foundation, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Chorus members Timothy Allmond and Robert Klein.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Miss Freddie’s

Alvion Davenport crowned the winner

May 12, 2023

May 16, 2023

Alvion Davenport is crowned Miss Freddie's 2023 on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Miss Freddie’s pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, May 12. Performers at the competition included Miss Freddie’s 2022 Brooklyn Heights, Destiny B. Childs, Eclipse B. Childs, Ophelia Bottoms, Gigi Paris Couture, Bambi Necole Ferrah, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Patti Lovelace, Sandra Onassis Lopez and Monet Dupree. Alvion Davenport took home the title.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo

DC Center sponsors annual LGBTQ community outing

May 7, 2023

May 8, 2023

The DC Center held Gay Day at the Zoo on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The DC Center held its annual Gay Day at the Zoo at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on Sunday, May 7.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

