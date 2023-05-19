Photos
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Pageant
Frieda Poussay, Xavier Hodge win 2023 titles
The Capital Pride Alliance held a pageant for Mr. and Miss Capital Pride (no contestants competed for the “Mx.” title this year) at Penn Social on Thursday, May 18. Frieda Poussay was crowned Miss Capital Pride 2023 and Xavier Hodge won the title of Mr. Capital Pride 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Mr./Miss/Mx. Capital Pride Pageant for @WashBlade . @DestinyBChilds performing @CapitalPrideDC @PennSocialDC pic.twitter.com/G6ctNCaA6J— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 19, 2023
PHOTOS: Spring A-CHER
Chad Michaels performs at Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington annual gala
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held its annual Spring Affair, this year titled “Spring A-Cher,” at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, May 13. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winner Chad Michaels performed. Awardees included the Wanda Alston Foundation, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Chorus members Timothy Allmond and Robert Klein.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @GMCWashington Spring Gala for @WashBlade . @RuPaulsDragRace ‘s @ChadMichaels1 performing: pic.twitter.com/MReTbgqcp6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 14, 2023
PHOTOS: Miss Freddie’s
Alvion Davenport crowned the winner
The 2023 Miss Freddie’s pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, May 12. Performers at the competition included Miss Freddie’s 2022 Brooklyn Heights, Destiny B. Childs, Eclipse B. Childs, Ophelia Bottoms, Gigi Paris Couture, Bambi Necole Ferrah, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Patti Lovelace, Sandra Onassis Lopez and Monet Dupree. Alvion Davenport took home the title.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
DC Center sponsors annual LGBTQ community outing
The DC Center held its annual Gay Day at the Zoo at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on Sunday, May 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
