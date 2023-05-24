District of Columbia
Blade names recipients of two summer fellowships
Kravis, Lev-Tov join LGBTQ news team
The Blade Foundation this week announced the recipients of its 2023 summer fellowship program.
Isabelle Kravis (she/they) is a senior at American University studying journalism and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. She will focus on covering LGBTQ issues in the local D.C. area for 12 weeks starting this week. The fellowship is made possible by a generous donation from the DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K event.
“I’ve been reading the Blade since I first moved to D.C. for my freshman year and I’m so excited to be able to contribute to such a historic paper,” Kravis said. “I love covering the LGBTQ community because of the diversity of experiences that each queer person has and the joy that queer people bring to everything they do. I’m incredibly lucky to have this opportunity to be able to cover both the city and community that I love.”
Joel Lev-Tov (they/them) is a senior at the University of Maryland College Park studying journalism. Lev-Tov also serves as president of the Association of LGBTQ Journalists at College Park. Lev-Tov is the sixth recipient of the Steve Elkins Memorial Journalism Fellowship, which honors the co-founder of CAMP Rehoboth. The fellow covers issues of interest to the LGBTQ community in Delaware, also for 12 weeks. The fellowship is funded by donations from the Rehoboth Beach community.
“I’m extremely excited to start reporting about my community for my community,” Lev-Tov said. “The Blade is offering me a special opportunity that I’m very grateful for. I can’t wait to start reporting!”
Kevin Naff, editor of the Blade, welcomed Kravis and Lev-Tov to work this week.
“We’re all excited to work with Isabelle and Joel this summer,” Naff said. “There’s never been more news to cover and they will add an important, fresh perspective to our work. Thank you to our donors and to the Front Runners for making this program possible.”
For more information on the fellowship program or to donate, visit bladefoundation.org.
District of Columbia
D.C. Black Pride celebration set for May 26-29
Wide range of indoor, outdoor events over Memorial Day Weekend
As many as 60,000 people from outside the D.C. area along with a large number of local participants were expected to attend D.C.’s LGBTQ Black Pride celebration and related events scheduled for May 26-29.
Like past years, most of the official D.C. Black Pride events will be held indoors at the Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown Hotel, according to Kenya Hutton, one of Black Pride’s lead organizers.
Hutton serves as deputy director of the Center for Black Equity, the D.C.-based national group that has organized D.C. Black Pride for the past decade or longer along with the group’s founder and CEO Earl Fowlkes.
“D.C. Black Pride is open to all, to everybody, regardless of race, age, gender, or sexual orientation,” Hutton told the Washington Blade. “Everyone is welcome.”
The official D.C. Black Pride schedule posted online includes as many as 38 events over Memorial Day Weekend, with a few unofficial events hosted by organizations in partnership with Black Pride taking place on Thursday, May 25.
The outdoor events, which are sponsored by partner venues, include Pride By the River Super Sunday at Anacostia Park on May 29 from 12-8 p.m., and Pride In The Park, at Fort Dupont Park on Monday, May 29, from 12-7 p.m.
Among the official events are nine “enrichment workshops” led by experts in a wide range of topics of interest to the black LGBTQ community as well as the LGBTQ community as a whole. Sutton said the workshops would take place on Saturday, May 27, at the Renaissance Washington D.C. Downtown, which serves as the Black Pride headquarters hotel.
Among them are an ONYX University workshop to explore “all things kink and BDSM,” a workshop called “Resources for LGBTQIA+ Veterans,” another called “Trans Town Hall,” and a “Faith In Blackness” panel discussion covering the topics of spirituality and theology.
Hutton said the workshops are free of charge and anyone is welcome to attend, although organizers would like those who are not registered in advance for Black Pride events to register at the welcome desk at the hotel where most Black Pride events will be held.
Also, like in recent past years, D.C. Black Pride is hosting what the schedule describes as its Rainbow Row of organization and vendor exhibitors. According to Hutton, the number of exhibitors hosting tables and booths at the host hotel will be greater than in previous years.
Also new this year, Hutton said, will be the presence of American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters at all the workshops as well as some of the other events, including the official Opening Reception scheduled for Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel.
“Join us for the D.C. Black Pride Opening Reception Talent Showcase celebrating LGBTQ+ people of color and their artistic talents,” a write-up on the official schedule says. “Enjoy an evening of comedy, music and performances from talented members of our community,” it says. “This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with other LGBTQ+ people of color, celebrate diversity and support local artists.”
Hutton said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was scheduled to appear at the opening event to welcome those attending the 2023 D.C. Black Pride. Earlier this month, Bowser issued an official mayoral proclamation declaring May 22-29, 2023, as D.C. Black Pride Week.
As many as 60,000 people from outside the D.C. metro area were expected to attend this year’s D.C. Black Pride events based on pre-registration records, Hutton told the Blade. He said many have booked rooms at the Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown Hotel, and were expected to occupy most if not all of the hotel’s rooms during the weekend events associated with Black Pride.
This year’s D.C. Black Pride will mark the 32nd anniversary of the first D.C. Black Gay and Lesbian Pride event held May 25, 1991, on the grounds of Howard University’s Banneker Field.
That event was organized by veteran Black gay activists Welmore Cook, Theodore Kirkland and Ernest Hopkins, who modeled the event after a Memorial Day Weekend celebration and fundraiser for HIV/AIDS organizations providing services to the Black gay community held at the D.C. Black gay bar called The Clubhouse, which operated from 1975 to 1990.
The current D.C. Black Pride website says Cook, Kirkland, and Hopkins one year later, in 1991, organized the first D.C. Black Pride to continue the tradition started by the Clubhouse, which was known as the Children’s Hour celebration. The write-up says D.C. Black Pride expanded dramatically over the next decade and drew African-American and people of color participants from across the country and even from abroad.
“DC Black Pride was the catalyst for what is now regarded as the Black Pride movement,” the write-up says. “Since its birth, more than 50 other Black Pride celebrations now take place throughout the world, many using DC Black Pride as its model.”
One of the workshops at this year’s D.C. Black Pride called “An Homage to The Clubhouse” will celebrate the role that the iconic gay bar played in developing the “rich history and culture” that led to the founding of Black Pride celebrations in D.C. and worldwide, the Black Pride website write-up says. The workshop was scheduled to take place Saturday, May 21, from 3-6 p.m. at the Renaissance Washington hotel.
A full schedule of the weekend’s D.C. Black Pride events can be accessed at dcblackpride.org.
District of Columbia
D.C. police investigating bomb threat targeting mayor’s Pride event
In Tweet, user says ‘I’m gonna bomb it’
D.C. police are investigating a short message posted on the Twitter page of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs that appears to threaten to place a bomb at the annual District Pride concert scheduled to take place June 29 at the Lincoln Theatre.
A person who self-identifies as Alfie Tingay posted on the LGBTQ Affairs Office post, “i’m gonna bomb it.” The person was referring to the District Pride event that the LGBTQ Affairs Office Twitter page was promoting.
“Join the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs for our #District of Pride Showcase on June 29th at 7 p.m.,” the office’s Tweet says. “This show-stopping event will highlight some of our amazing talent who live right here in DC,” the Twitter message says.
The message includes a web address for people to RSVP to attend the event.
The person who self-identifies as Alfie Tingay @alfie_tingay on the mayor’s Tweet posted the “I’m gonna bomb it” message underneath a printed ad in a box on the site promoting the District Of Pride event.
“Tingay” posted the message at the bottom of a list of Twitter addresses to which he sent his Twitter message. They include agencies in the mayor’s office and LGBTQ organizations and media outlets, including the Washington Blade, Tagg magazine, Metro Weekly, D.C. Black Pride, and Capital Pride, the organization sponsoring the upcoming Capital Pride parade and festival on June 10 and 11.
The Blade forwarded the threatening Twitter post to the D.C. police Public Information Office and to the mayor’s office for comment.
In a brief statement sent to the Blade on Friday, May 19, Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, said his office “reported the tweet and account using Twitter’s reporting system.”
He said his office also reported the threatening tweet to D.C. police and the D.C. Homeland Security And Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). “No credible threat at this time has been made,” Bowles said in his statement.
“The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, like many of the other community affairs offices that host events in this city, are proud to provide safe and inclusive spaces for our entire community,” Bowles said. “We have and will continue to work with MPD, HSEMA, and our public safety agencies to ensure that we are protected as we celebrate almost 50 years of our strong and diverse LGBTQIA+ community,” he told the Blade in his statement.
A spokesperson for the Lincoln Theatre couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
D.C. police spokesperson Sean Hicks responded with an email message.
“I have sent this to our Intel Unit and Special Liaison Branch to review,” Hickman told the Blade in an email message. “We will get back to you once we’ve had a chance to look into it,” he said. The Special Liaison Branch includes the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit.
Hickman on Wednesday, May 17, sent the Blade a copy of the police incident report on the Twitter posting matter that the Blade had requested.
The report states, “R-1 [Respondent 1] reports that he observed a Tweet on Twitter that stated, ‘I’m going to bomb it.’ R-1 believes that the subject that posted the Tweet was targeting members and organizations that are a part of and support the LGBTQ community,” the report concludes.
The report states that the identity of R-1 is “CONFIDENTIAL.” Hickman told the Blade R-1 “wished to remain anonymous.” Hickman said police investigators have a copy of the threatening Tweet. He did not say whether someone from the mayor’s office reported the threatening Twitter post to police or whether the police first learned about it from the Blade’s inquiry.
District of Columbia
D.C. Council reverses proposed budget cut called harmful to Pride events
Approves full $1.5 million Festival Fund request by mayor
The D.C. Council on May 16 reversed an earlier decision by one of its committees calling for cutting $1.5 million from a city program that has helped support the city’s Capital Pride parade and festival as well as other Pride-related events.
The program in question, known as the Festival Fund or Special Event Relief Fund, has for many years exempted community-based organizations like the Capital Pride Alliance from having to pay the costs of street closings and police and other public safety support services needed for such events.
Other events that benefit from the fund are the city’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival, the H Street Festival, and the Fiesta DC Hispanic event, among others.
At the request of D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), the Council voted on May 16 to include the $1.5 million Festival Fund as part of the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
The Council’s action reversed an April 27 decision by its Committee on Business and Economic Development to delete the Festival Fund along with cuts in several other programs.
Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, said elimination of the Festival Fund program would result in Capital Pride having to pay between $550,000 and $750,000 to hold the city’s popular Capital Pride Parade, Festival, Block Party, and other Pride events in 2024, when the elimination of the fund would have taken place.
Capital Pride officials have pointed out that the large-scale Pride events, which draw several hundred thousand participants, many of whom come from other locations, generate “significant revenue” for the D.C. government.
Bos said the elimination of the Festival Fund would have also had an adverse impact on the upcoming 2025 World Pride events, which D.C. and the Capital Pride Alliance have been selected to host.
Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large), who chairs the Business and Economic Development Committee, told the Washington Blade last week that he and three other members of the five-member committee voted to cut the Festival Fund to reinstate funds that Mayor Muriel Bowser had proposed cutting for the Child Wealth Building Act or Baby Bonds program.
That program, McDuffie said, was designed to “help close the racial wealth gap in our city by investing in children born into poverty.” He said he supports the Capital Pride events, including the Pride parade and festival, and would have tried to find other funds to support the Festival Fund program.
The other members of the committee who voted to cut the festival fund – Council members Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7) have longtime records of support for the LGBTQ community. A spokesperson for Pinto said she, too, planned to seek out other funds to restore funding for the Festival Fund.
The remaining member of the committee, Council member Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), said she opposed cutting the Festival Fund. She was absent when the committee voted on the cut due to a conflicting meeting of another committee that she chairs.
Bowser administration officials said the mayor’s proposed budget called for cutting the Baby Bonds program because other existing D.C. social services programs are addressing the needs that McDuffie said the Baby Bonds program was intended to support.
