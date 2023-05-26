Calendar: May 26-June 1

Friday, May 26

Center Aging Monthly Yoga & Lunch will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.

Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].

Saturday, May 27

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This peer-led support group is devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].

Sunday, May 28

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Largest LGBTQIA+ Singles Flamingle” will be at 7 p.m. at THRoW Social DC. Guests can enjoy signature cocktail and wine specials, food, games, and live music while mingling with single people in the local LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, May 29

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

AYA Art Collective will host “AYA Art Exchange” at 6 p.m. at Eaton House. This event will be an evening of Afrocentric Performance Art and will be centered around Black queer and trans performers in the DMV area who will showcase their artistic talents and gifts. Tickets start at $7.77 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, May 30

Institute for Sexual & Gender Minority Health will host “Inclusion and Advancement of LGBTQ+ People in STEM Fields” at 1 p.m. at American Association for the Advancement of Science. The goal of the festival is e to educate attendees about the current landscape impacting LGBTQ people in STEM, share the personal and professional experiences, and offer real and actionable ideas for addressing disparities. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “Creative Connections – Collaborative Drawing w/ the Washington Spirit” at 5 p.m. at Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs. This event will be a chance to draw on a decal that will be showcased on the sidelines during the Washington Spirit Game. This is a unique opportunity to participate in the office’s Pride Night Out at Audi Field. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, May 31

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Thursday, June 1

API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander Queer Community co-sponsored by Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC and Asian Queers United for Action. For more details, email [email protected].