PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception
Comedy show and resource fair held at Renaissance Washington
DC Black Pride held its Opening Reception at the Renaissance Washington Hotel on Friday, May 26.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering DC Black Pride for @WashBlade . #Pride2023 @CheerDC_ performing: pic.twitter.com/QJI9mExtn5— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 27, 2023
PHOTOS: Equality Prince William Pride
Manassas LGBTQ community celebration held at Harris Pavilion
Equality Prince William Pride was held at the Harris Pavilion in downtown Manassas, Va. on Sunday, May 21.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Equality Prince William Pride for @WashBlade . @JohnLevengood performing: pic.twitter.com/Q5FXWR3XHD— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 21, 2023
PHOTOS: PrEP for Pride
Charles County, Md. holds first LGBTQ celebration
The Charles County Department of Health sponsored the county’s first LGBTQ Pride Festival in White Plains, Md. on Saturday. Performers at the event included Dana Nearing of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and musical selections by the performers from the the University of Southern Maryland’s production of “Rent.”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Charles County’s first Pride celebration for @WashBlade . #Pride2023 . County Board welcomes visitors: pic.twitter.com/x4zParuw0v— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 20, 2023
PHOTOS: Summer Kickoff Party
The Washington Blade holds annual event in Rehoboth
The Washington Blade held its 16th annual Summer Kickoff Party at the Blue Moon in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday. Speakers at the event included Del. state Sen. Marie Pinkney.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
