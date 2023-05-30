Washington Blade, Dupont Underground spotlight D.C. LGBTQ Changemakers with new exhibit

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Pride By the River Super Sunday

Sunday, May 28

12-8 p.m.

Anacostia Roller Skating Pavilion

1500 Anacostia Drive, S.E.

Viiv Healthcare, The Pride Center of Maryland, Gilead, DC Engage, and LIVE! Maryland Casinos +Hotels sponsor Pride by the River at Anacostia Roller Skating Pavilion today until 8 p.m.

La Loca: Memorial Day Edition

Sunday, May 28

7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

Enjoy Bunker’s LGBTQ Latinx night tonight.

Flashy Memorial Day Weekend

Sunday, May 28

10 p.m.

Flash

645 Florida Avenue, N.W.

$30

DJ Twin and Dean Sullivan bring the music for the Flashy Memorial Day Weekend edition tonight.

The PRIDE Sunday Night

Sunday, May 28

11 p.m.-4 a.m.

Space DC

1355 U Street, N.W.

Have a night out at DC Black Pride’s main nightlife event at Space DC.

Pride in the Park

Monday, May 29

12-7 p.m.

Fort Dupont Park

Minnesota Avenue, S.E.

Free

The annual cookout and festival at Fort Dupont Park will be held on Monday.

Reign Drag Variety Show

Monday, May 29

8:30 p.m.

Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar

1637 17th Street, N.W.

Second floor

Logan Stone hosts “Reign” at DIK Bar on Monday.

Roof Top Closeout Party

Monday, May 29

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Public Bar Live

1214 18th Street, N.W.

DC Black Pride ends with a party at Public Bar Live on Monday.

JR.’s Showtunes

Monday, May 29

9 p.m.-12 a.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Belt out your favorite showtunes among friends at JR.’s on Monday.

Goldilocks Trivia

Tuesday, May 30

8 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Hang out with friends with a game of trivia at JR.’s that isn’t too hard or too easy.

Daddy Issues

Wednesday, May 31

9 p.m.

Kiki

915 U Street, N.W.

No Cover

Crystal Edge hosts a weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.

DC Brau Pride Pils Launch Party

Thursday, June 1

6-8 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

Free

The Washington Blade holds a party for the release of this year’s DC Brau Pride Pils at Red Bear Brewing on Thursday.

Latinx Pride Party

Thursday, June 1

10 p.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

The Latinx History Project holds The DC Latinx Pride Party at Bunker on Thursday.

The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers Exhibition

Frank Kameny (Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)

Friday, June 2

5-7 p.m.

Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Circle, N.W.

Free

Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade cordially invite you to the opening of The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers.

DC’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of countless individuals throughout the years. In recognition of their indomitable courage and resilience, an inspiring exhibition titled “The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers” will showcase the remarkable journeys of both past and present changemakers who have left an indelible mark on the tapestry of Washington, DC.

LIYT Nights and Drag Duel

Friday, June 2

6:30 p.m.

Veterans Plaza

1 Veterans Place

Silver Spring, Md.

Free-$130

Enjoy a live entertainment event with comedy, music, dance and more.

Capital Pride Honors

Friday, June 2

7 p.m

Penn Social

801 E Street, N.W.

$25-$60

The Capital Pride Alliance holds its annual awards ceremony at Penn Social on Friday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Watch Party

Friday, June 2

8 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Citrine hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 Viewing Party at JR.’s Bar on Friday.

Capital Pride Womxn’s Kickoff Party

Friday, June 2

9 p.m.-3 a.m.

A League of Her Own

2317 18th Street, N.W.

21+ / Free

Capital Pride has its official Pride Womxn’s Kickoff party at A League of Her Own on Friday.

LGBTQ+ Pride Kickoff Social

Friday, June 2

7 p.m.

The Commentary

801 North Glebe Road

Arlington, Va.

Go Gay DC hosts a get-together at The Commentary in Arlington on Friday.

Drag Underground

Drag Underground (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, June 2

8:30 p.m.

Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Circle, N.W.

$15-$20

The popular Drag Underground show is held at Dupont Underground on Friday.

LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch

Saturday, June 3

10 a.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Go Gay DC holds a Pride Brunch at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday.

Wild N’ Wacky Drag Brunch

Saturday, June 3

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. seatings

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 7th Street, S.E.

$38

Logan Stone leads a Wild N’ Wacky Drag Brunch at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Saturday with two showings.

Journey to Josiah’s Drag Brunch

Saturday, June 3

11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. shows

The Eleanor DC

100 Florida Avenue, N.E.

$20

Bombalicious Eklaver hosts a drag brunch fundraiser at The Eleanor DC on Saturday.

DC Drag Brunch

Saturday, June 3

12-5 p.m.

Lima Twist

1411 K Street, N.W.

21+ / $23

The DC Drag Show has moved from Harlot DC to Lima Twist for an upscale drag experience every Saturday at noon.

Baltimore Trans Pride

Last year’s Baltimore Trans Pride March on June 5, 2022. (Washington Blade file photo by Linus Berggren)

Saturday, June 3

12-9 p.m.

2117 North Charles Street

Baltimore, Md.

The Baltimore Trans Pride 2023 Grand March is to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday along North Charles Street between 22nd and 23rd. The Block Party continues at 3 p.m. with performances beginning at 4 p.m.

Afterparties are scheduled at The Crown (1901 North Charles Street) and Ottobar (2549 North Howard Street). Baltimore Safe Haven also hosts a kickoff ball on Friday, June 2 at 2640 Saint Paul Street at 6 p.m.

Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival

Annapolis Pride Parade (Photo by Fleur de Lis Photography/Jaime Thompson)

Saturday, June 3

12-5 p.m.

Inner West Street

Annapolis, Md.

Annapolis Pride holds its annual parade and festival on Saturday, June 3 from 12-5 p.m. on Inner West Street in Annapolis, Md.

Reston Pride Festival

The 2022 Reston Pride Festival (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, June 3

12-6 p.m.

1209 Washington Plaza

Lake Anne Plaza

Reston, Va.

The 2023 Reston Pride Festival will be held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday.

Spirits & Beer Showcase with Republic Restoratives & DC Brau

Saturday, June 3

1-4 p.m.

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.

$22

Join the Washington Blade and guest DJ Chord to taste and learn about local offerings from DC-based distillery Republic Restoratives and brewery DC Brau.

Alexandria Pride

Saturday, June 3

2-5 p.m.

Alexandria City Hall

301 King Street

The Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force presents the sixth annual Alexandria Pride at Alexandria City Hall in Market Square of Old Town Alexandria, Va. on Saturday.

Drag Story Hour w/D’Manda Martini

Saturday, June 3

3:30 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.W.

It’s Drag Story Hour at Red Bear Brewing on Saturday.

Art Out Loud: A Rooftop Pride Party

Saturday, June 3

6 p.m.

Selina Union Market

411 New York Avenue, N.E.

$25-$45

District Fray presents the official Capital Pride event “Art Out Loud” Rooftop Pride Party at Selina on Saturday.

Tara Hoot’s Pride Bingo and a Show!

Saturday, June 3

6 p.m.

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 8th Street, N.W.

$10

Tara Hoot hosts a game of bingo and a show alongside Shelita Ramen on Saturday.

DC Rawhides Country Western Dancing

Saturday, June 3

7-11 p.m.

Eastern Market

225 7th Street, S.E.

$5 donation

Learn how to do some Country Western dancing at Eastern Market on Saturday with the DC Rawhides.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington Present: “DOLLY!”

Saturday, June 3

8-9:30 p.m.

and

Sunday, June 4

3-4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

1215 U Street, N.W.

$20-$65

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington present a Dolly Parton-themed show at Lincoln Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

Pride Night OUT at the Washington Spirit

Saturday, June 3

8 p.m.

Audi Field

100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.

e

Team DC holds a Night OUT at Audi Field with the Washington Spirit on Saturday.

Freddie’s Follies

Freddie’s Follies (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, June 3

9 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

The weekly drag show, consistently one of the best in the city, always draws a crowd.

Unity: A Call for Club Colors- A Highwaymen TNT Bar Nite

Saturday, June 3

9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W

$15

The Highwaymen TNT invite you to don your leather, Levi’s, shorts, tanks and gear for a night of Pride fun.

LGBTQ+ Pride Coffee & Conversation

Sunday, June 4

12 p.m.

As You Are

500 8th Street, S.E.

Go Gay DC holds a coffee and conversation gathering at As You Are on Sunday.

Sisters Bingo w/The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Sunday, June 4

1 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.W.

$20

The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence hold a bingo game at Red Bear Brewing on Sunday.