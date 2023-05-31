Arts & Entertainment
Must-attend D.C. Pride events for 2023
Don’t miss out on these fun events during D.C. Pride
Pride Month has arrived, bringing along a vibrant array of events to explore throughout the month of June. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to participate in our favorite events over the upcoming weeks!
PRIDE ON THE PIER & FIREWORKS | JUNE 10TH
The Washington Blade, in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf, is excited to announce the 4th annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks show during DC Pride weekend on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2-9 p.m.
The event will include the annual Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m.
3PM: Drag Show
4PM: Capital Pride Parade Viewing on the Big Screen
9PM: Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation
PRIDE PILS LAUNCH PARTY | JUNE 1ST
Once again we’re celebrating Pride in DC with the release of Pride Pils!
The 2023 design has been created and donated by the talented Chord Bezerra of District CO/OP.
Attendance is “FREE” but please RSVP via this Eventbrite or donating at the event to further support our non-profit partners SMYAL and The Blade Foundation. 100% will be donated. As always, DC Brau and Red Bear Brewing Co. will be donating all profit from the sale of this year’s Pride Pils to our non-profit partners.
‘THE GROUND WE STAND ON’ OPENING RECEPTION | JUNE 2ND
Dupont Underground, in partnership with the Washington Blade presents The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers. DC’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of countless individuals throughout the years. In recognition of their indomitable courage and resilience, an inspiring exhibition titled “The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers” will showcase the remarkable journeys of both past and present changemakers who have left an indelible mark on the tapestry of Washington, DC. The exhibit underscores the enduring legacy of these remarkable individuals, serving as an inspiration for present and future generations. By shining a light on their remarkable contributions, this exhibition aims to empower and encourage the continuous evolution of the DC LGBTQ+ community and its influence that transcends boundaries.
DRAG UNDERGROUND | JUNE 2ND
Join Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade every Friday for Drag Underground. Featuring some of the best Drag Queens in DC!
Performers include Destiny B Childs, Elecktra Gee, Jane Saw, and Shi-Queeta Lee
SPIRTS & BEER SHOWCASE | JUNE 3RD
metrobar prides itself on serving locally-produced beer, wine and spirits. As part of this mission, we are hosting a curated tasting event featuring Civic Vodka & Assembly Gin from local, woman-owned and operated distillery, Republic Restoratives. We will also have a selection of beers from DC Brau, including their annual Pride Pils for tasting.
DRAG UNDERGROUND | JUNE 9TH
Join Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade every Friday for Drag Underground. Featuring some of the best Drag Queens in DC!
Performers include Cake Pop, GiGI Paris Couture, Kabuki Bukkake, Delila B. Lee
Washington Blade, Dupont Underground spotlight D.C. LGBTQ Changemakers with new exhibit
‘The Ground We Stand On’ highlights 25 queer pioneers during Pride month
The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground present “The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers,” a new exhibit that highlights D.C. LGBTQ pioneers.
The exhibit, featuring 25 changemakers will be on view beginning Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 25.
The inspiring exhibition will showcase the remarkable journeys of both past and present changemakers who have left an indelible mark on the tapestry of Washington, D.C. The exhibit underscores the enduring legacy of these remarkable individuals, serving as an inspiration for present and future generations.
The exhibition opens on June 2 at 5 p.m., where all the living honorees will be present for the opening reception, followed by Drag Underground starting at 8:30 p.m., featuring some of the best Drag Queens in DC such as Shi-Queeta Lee, Cake Pop, Jane Saw, and Destiny B Childs.
“By shining a light on their remarkable contributions, this exhibition aims to empower and encourage the continuous evolution of the D.C. LGBTQ+ community and its influence that transcends boundaries,” said Stephen Rutgers, director of Sales and Marketing for the Washington Blade.
“We are thrilled to highlight so many living changemakers who will visit us for opening night, and to honor the memories and work of those changemakers who are no longer with us,” said Ana Harvey, Dupont Underground CEO.
For more information about Dupont Underground, visit www.dupontunderground.org.
PHOTOS: Pride in the Park
Us Helping Us holds annual DC Black Pride event
Us Helping Us and DC Black Pride held the annual Pride in the Park at Fort Dupont Park on Monday, May 29.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering DC Black Pride Festival in the Park for @WashBlade . pic.twitter.com/amw66FZ7gs— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) May 29, 2023
Top LGBTQ events this week
Pride month begins with Black Pride, Latinx Pride and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Pride By the River Super Sunday
Sunday, May 28
12-8 p.m.
Anacostia Roller Skating Pavilion
1500 Anacostia Drive, S.E.
Eventbrite
Viiv Healthcare, The Pride Center of Maryland, Gilead, DC Engage, and LIVE! Maryland Casinos +Hotels sponsor Pride by the River at Anacostia Roller Skating Pavilion today until 8 p.m.
La Loca: Memorial Day Edition
Sunday, May 28
7 p.m.-3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Website
Enjoy Bunker’s LGBTQ Latinx night tonight.
Flashy Memorial Day Weekend
Sunday, May 28
10 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30
Facebook | Eventbrite
DJ Twin and Dean Sullivan bring the music for the Flashy Memorial Day Weekend edition tonight.
The PRIDE Sunday Night
Sunday, May 28
11 p.m.-4 a.m.
Space DC
1355 U Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Have a night out at DC Black Pride’s main nightlife event at Space DC.
Pride in the Park
Monday, May 29
12-7 p.m.
Fort Dupont Park
Minnesota Avenue, S.E.
Free
Website
The annual cookout and festival at Fort Dupont Park will be held on Monday.
Reign Drag Variety Show
Monday, May 29
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Second floor
Logan Stone hosts “Reign” at DIK Bar on Monday.
Roof Top Closeout Party
Monday, May 29
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Public Bar Live
1214 18th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
DC Black Pride ends with a party at Public Bar Live on Monday.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, May 29
9 p.m.-12 a.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Belt out your favorite showtunes among friends at JR.’s on Monday.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, May 30
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Hang out with friends with a game of trivia at JR.’s that isn’t too hard or too easy.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, May 31
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No Cover
Instagram
Crystal Edge hosts a weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.
DC Brau Pride Pils Launch Party
Thursday, June 1
6-8 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Free
Eventbrite
The Washington Blade holds a party for the release of this year’s DC Brau Pride Pils at Red Bear Brewing on Thursday.
Inaugural Latinx Orgullo Reception
Thursday, June 1
7:30-9 p.m.
The REACH at the Kennedy Center
2700 F Street, N.W.
Free
Facebook | Tickets
The Latinx History Project presents the Latinx Orgullo Reception at the Kennedy Center on Thursday.
Latinx Pride Party
Thursday, June 1
10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook | Website
The Latinx History Project holds The DC Latinx Pride Party at Bunker on Thursday.
The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers Exhibition
Friday, June 2
5-7 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade cordially invite you to the opening of The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers.
DC’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of countless individuals throughout the years. In recognition of their indomitable courage and resilience, an inspiring exhibition titled “The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers” will showcase the remarkable journeys of both past and present changemakers who have left an indelible mark on the tapestry of Washington, DC.
LIYT Nights and Drag Duel
Friday, June 2
6:30 p.m.
Veterans Plaza
1 Veterans Place
Silver Spring, Md.
Free-$130
Facebook | Eventbrite
Enjoy a live entertainment event with comedy, music, dance and more.
Capital Pride Honors
Friday, June 2
7 p.m
Penn Social
801 E Street, N.W.
$25-$60
Facebook | Tickets
The Capital Pride Alliance holds its annual awards ceremony at Penn Social on Friday.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Watch Party
Friday, June 2
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 Viewing Party at JR.’s Bar on Friday.
Capital Pride Womxn’s Kickoff Party
Friday, June 2
9 p.m.-3 a.m.
A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
21+ / Free
Facebook
Capital Pride has its official Pride Womxn’s Kickoff party at A League of Her Own on Friday.
LGBTQ+ Pride Kickoff Social
Friday, June 2
7 p.m.
The Commentary
801 North Glebe Road
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC hosts a get-together at The Commentary in Arlington on Friday.
Drag Underground
Friday, June 2
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite
The popular Drag Underground show is held at Dupont Underground on Friday.
LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch
Saturday, June 3
10 a.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC holds a Pride Brunch at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday.
Wild N’ Wacky Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 3
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. seatings
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 7th Street, S.E.
$38
Eventbrite
Logan Stone leads a Wild N’ Wacky Drag Brunch at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Saturday with two showings.
Journey to Josiah’s Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 3
11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. shows
The Eleanor DC
100 Florida Avenue, N.E.
$20
Eventbrite
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts a drag brunch fundraiser at The Eleanor DC on Saturday.
DC Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 3
12-5 p.m.
Lima Twist
1411 K Street, N.W.
21+ / $23
Eventbrite
The DC Drag Show has moved from Harlot DC to Lima Twist for an upscale drag experience every Saturday at noon.
Baltimore Trans Pride
Saturday, June 3
12-9 p.m.
2117 North Charles Street
Baltimore, Md.
Facebook
The Baltimore Trans Pride 2023 Grand March is to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday along North Charles Street between 22nd and 23rd. The Block Party continues at 3 p.m. with performances beginning at 4 p.m.
Afterparties are scheduled at The Crown (1901 North Charles Street) and Ottobar (2549 North Howard Street). Baltimore Safe Haven also hosts a kickoff ball on Friday, June 2 at 2640 Saint Paul Street at 6 p.m.
Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival
Saturday, June 3
12-5 p.m.
Inner West Street
Annapolis, Md.
Facebook
Annapolis Pride holds its annual parade and festival on Saturday, June 3 from 12-5 p.m. on Inner West Street in Annapolis, Md.
Reston Pride Festival
Saturday, June 3
12-6 p.m.
1209 Washington Plaza
Lake Anne Plaza
Reston, Va.
Facebook
The 2023 Reston Pride Festival will be held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday.
Spirits & Beer Showcase with Republic Restoratives & DC Brau
Saturday, June 3
1-4 p.m.
Metrobar
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
$22
Eventbrite
Join the Washington Blade and guest DJ Chord to taste and learn about local offerings from DC-based distillery Republic Restoratives and brewery DC Brau.
Alexandria Pride
Saturday, June 3
2-5 p.m.
Alexandria City Hall
301 King Street
Website
The Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force presents the sixth annual Alexandria Pride at Alexandria City Hall in Market Square of Old Town Alexandria, Va. on Saturday.
Drag Story Hour w/D’Manda Martini
Saturday, June 3
3:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.W.
Facebook
It’s Drag Story Hour at Red Bear Brewing on Saturday.
Art Out Loud: A Rooftop Pride Party
Saturday, June 3
6 p.m.
Selina Union Market
411 New York Avenue, N.E.
$25-$45
Facebook
District Fray presents the official Capital Pride event “Art Out Loud” Rooftop Pride Party at Selina on Saturday.
Tara Hoot’s Pride Bingo and a Show!
Saturday, June 3
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Tara Hoot hosts a game of bingo and a show alongside Shelita Ramen on Saturday.
DC Rawhides Country Western Dancing
Saturday, June 3
7-11 p.m.
Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
$5 donation
Facebook
Learn how to do some Country Western dancing at Eastern Market on Saturday with the DC Rawhides.
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington Present: “DOLLY!”
Saturday, June 3
8-9:30 p.m.
and
Sunday, June 4
3-4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$20-$65
Facebook | Tickets
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington present a Dolly Parton-themed show at Lincoln Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.
Pride Night OUT at the Washington Spirit
Saturday, June 3
8 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
e
Website
Team DC holds a Night OUT at Audi Field with the Washington Spirit on Saturday.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, June 3
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
The weekly drag show, consistently one of the best in the city, always draws a crowd.
Unity: A Call for Club Colors- A Highwaymen TNT Bar Nite
Saturday, June 3
9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W
$15
Facebook
The Highwaymen TNT invite you to don your leather, Levi’s, shorts, tanks and gear for a night of Pride fun.
LGBTQ+ Pride Coffee & Conversation
Sunday, June 4
12 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC holds a coffee and conversation gathering at As You Are on Sunday.
Sisters Bingo w/The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Sunday, June 4
1 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.W.
$20
Facebook | Tickets
The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence hold a bingo game at Red Bear Brewing on Sunday.
