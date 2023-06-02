Maryland
Prince George’s County library system launches banned book club
First discussion to take place in Hyattsville on June 14
The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System has launched its Rock Banned Book Club.
The club will feature monthly discussions of the 13 top banned books from 2022, most of which focus on LGBTQ-specific themes.
The club’s first discussion, which will take place at the Hyattsville Branch Library on June 14, will be on “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe.
Kobabe’s memoir won the 2020 American Library Association Alex Award and recounts Kobabe’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality through adolescence and adulthood. According to the American Library Association, the book faced the most censorship challenges of any novel at 151.
“We’re seeing nationally the highest rate of challenges to books in libraries since the data has been collected by the American Library Association,” Nicholas Brown, acting co-chief executive officer of the library, said. “I think what happens with all of the discourse around book banning is that, oftentimes, not everyone participating in that discourse is actually taking the time to read the full works and discuss them and understand where the author might be coming from and whose stories are being reflected in these books.”
Along with the book club, the library system is hosting a Pride celebration at the Hyattsville branch on Saturday from 12 – 4 p.m. It will feature a panel discussion, vogue and runway workshops, free HIV testing and more.
The library system will host its second annual Rainbow Festival on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bowie Branch Library with family-friendly events like craft stations, story time and a live DJ. In April, the library system won a Top Innovator Award from the Urban Libraries Council for its banned books campaign.
“I think a lot of folks don’t always realize that your local public library is kind of the front line of democracy and we always have been,” Brown said. “Public libraries across the country are very united on this and if the right to read continues to be under threat like it’s been, it is not a good time for the state of our democracy.”
Maryland
Moore issues Pride month proclamation
Governor on May 3 signed Trans Health Equity Act
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday proclaimed June as Pride month in recognition of “the contributions, resilience, courage and joy of LGBTQIA+ Marylanders,” according to a press release.
“In Maryland, we lead with love and inclusion. I want everyone in our LGBTQIA+ community to know that they deserve to be seen for who they are, and our administration will stand with them in the fight for equality and equity,” Moore said. “We need to elevate the stories, embrace the courage, and celebrate the humanity of our LGBTQIA+ community — and as long as I am governor, we will take the steps forward to protect and celebrate all Marylanders.”
Moore on March 31 became the first governor in Maryland history to recognize the Transgender Day of Visibility and last month he signed into law the Trans Health Equity Act into law, which requires Maryland Medicaid to provide coverage for gender-affirming care beginning next year.
“This month is a celebration of the beauty and uniqueness of the queer community, but it’s also a time to reaffirm our commitment to uplifting LGBTQIA+ Marylanders and continuing to fight against hatred, discrimination, and bigotry,” Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said in the same press release that Moore’s office released. “LGBTQIA+ Marylanders deserve to be who they are, to live their pride — without fear or having to hide. This administration will always stand alongside and protect the rights of all Marylanders.”
Maryland
Bill to repeal Md. sodomy law to take effect without governor’s signature
Lawmakers approved measure during 2023 legislative session
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Friday announced he will allow a bill that repeals the state’s Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practices Act to become law without his signature.
State Dels. David Moon (D-Montgomery County) and Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore City) introduced House Bill 131. State Sen. Clarence Lam (D-Baltimore and Howard Counties) put forth an identical measure in the Maryland Senate.
The General Assembly in 2020 repealed the law’s “sodomy” provision.
“I’m pleased that this bill has now become law, and this is a real and hard-fought win for the LGBTQ community. This was a long-overdue update to the existing law to remove an outdated provision,” Lam told the Washington Blade in a statement. “While we had wanted to remove this provision from the law years ago when sodomy was struck from the statute, opponents fought to keep this with reassurance that it would unlikely ever be used to criminally charge individuals. And just the very next year, the Harford County sheriff’s office used this part of the statute to arrest individuals at a private business.”
“It is unfortunate that it took so long to correct this in the law, but I’m glad to see that this misguided part of the statute is now finally gone,” added Lam. “I appreciate the sustained efforts and patience of all of the advocates who saw this bill through final passage. Even though it took a while, this win is something the LGBTQ community should be proud of and find reassuring.”
Moore, a Democrat, earlier this month signed the Trans Health Equity Act, which requires Maryland’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming treatment.
Maryland
Joe Vogel announces run for Congress
Openly gay Gen Z delegate took office in January
Maryland state Del. Joe Vogel (D-Montgomery County) on Monday announced he is running for Congress.
“We need a new generation of leaders in Washington who understand exactly what’s at stake in this moment,” said the Montgomery County Democrat in his campaign announcement. “We just can’t wait to end gun violence, secure our rights, protect our democracy and save our planet.”
I'm running for Congress.
We need a new generation of leaders in Washington who understand exactly what's at stake in this moment. We just can't wait to end gun violence, secure our rights, protect our democracy, and save our planet.
Join me in the fight for our future. pic.twitter.com/qvFMtSXOMc
— Joe Vogel (@JoeVogel_) May 8, 2023
Vogel, 26, was born in Uruguay.
The openly gay Democrat has represented District 17 in the Maryland House of Delegates in January. Vogel would represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District if he were to win election in 2024.
Democratic Congressman David Trone, who currently represents the district, last week announced he is running for retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.)’s seat.
