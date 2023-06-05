Connect with us

PHOTOS: Reston Pride

Annual LGBTQ celebration held at Lake Anne Plaza

Published

7 hours ago

on

Betty was the headliner at Reston Pride on Saturday, June 3. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Reston Pride Festival was held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday, June 3. The music group Betty was the headliner of the festival.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Alexandria Pride

Virginia city holds LGBTQ celebration at City Hall

Published

18 hours ago

on

June 4, 2023

By

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson reads a city proclamation commemorating Alexandria Pride on Saturday, June 3. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The City of Alexandria, Va. held its sixth annual LGBTQ Pride Festival at Alexandria City Hall on Saturday, June 3.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Annapolis Pride

Maryland capital holds annual parade, festival

Published

19 hours ago

on

June 4, 2023

By

Annapolis Pride was held on Saturday, June 3. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival was held in Annapolis, Md. on Saturday, June 3.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: GMCW’s “Dolly”

Gay Men’s Chorus pays homage to Parton at Lincoln Theatre show

Published

23 hours ago

on

June 4, 2023

By

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington perform 'Dolly' at a dress rehearsal on Friday, June 2 at the Lincoln Theatre. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington were joined by the GenOUT Youth Chorus to perform a Dolly Parton-inspired show at Lincoln Theatre on June 3-4. For information on future performances, visit gmcw.org.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

