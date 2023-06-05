Photos
PHOTOS: Reston Pride
Annual LGBTQ celebration held at Lake Anne Plaza
The 2023 Reston Pride Festival was held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday, June 3. The music group Betty was the headliner of the festival.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @RestonPride for @WashBlade . @bettymusic performing: pic.twitter.com/sZaIlVANi8— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 3, 2023
PHOTOS: Alexandria Pride
Virginia city holds LGBTQ celebration at City Hall
The City of Alexandria, Va. held its sixth annual LGBTQ Pride Festival at Alexandria City Hall on Saturday, June 3.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Alexandria Pride for @WashBlade . #Pride #Pride2023 pic.twitter.com/bG0fJk24Lv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 3, 2023
PHOTOS: Annapolis Pride
Maryland capital holds annual parade, festival
The 2023 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival was held in Annapolis, Md. on Saturday, June 3.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Annapolis Pride for @WashBlade : pic.twitter.com/90dZES1H6P— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 3, 2023
PHOTOS: GMCW’s “Dolly”
Gay Men’s Chorus pays homage to Parton at Lincoln Theatre show
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington were joined by the GenOUT Youth Chorus to perform a Dolly Parton-inspired show at Lincoln Theatre on June 3-4. For information on future performances, visit gmcw.org.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
