Photos
Washington Spirit host largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history
The Washington Spirit celebrated the LGBTQ+ community with the team’s annual Pride Night at Audi Field this past Saturday. Highlighting that evening’s Pride-themed festivities was a
halftime drag performance, featuring over a dozen drag performers from around the
DMV. It was the largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history.
Performers included: Shiqueeta Lee, KCByonce, Citrine the Queen, Elektra Gee, Kabuki Bukkake, Delila B. Lee, Capri Bloomingdale, Tara Ashleigh Austin, Gigi Couture, Dorsell Phinn, Tula, Twix the Drag Queen, Bootsy Omega, Princeza.
Photos
PHOTOS: Reston Pride
Annual LGBTQ celebration held at Lake Anne Plaza
The 2023 Reston Pride Festival was held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday, June 3. The music group Betty was the headliner of the festival.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @RestonPride for @WashBlade . @bettymusic performing: pic.twitter.com/sZaIlVANi8— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 3, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Alexandria Pride
Virginia city holds LGBTQ celebration at City Hall
The City of Alexandria, Va. held its sixth annual LGBTQ Pride Festival at Alexandria City Hall on Saturday, June 3.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Alexandria Pride for @WashBlade . #Pride #Pride2023 pic.twitter.com/bG0fJk24Lv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 3, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Annapolis Pride
Maryland capital holds annual parade, festival
The 2023 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival was held in Annapolis, Md. on Saturday, June 3.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Annapolis Pride for @WashBlade : pic.twitter.com/90dZES1H6P— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 3, 2023
