Washington Spirit host largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history

9 hours ago

The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC. (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)

The Washington Spirit celebrated the LGBTQ+ community with the team’s annual Pride Night at Audi Field this past Saturday. Highlighting that evening’s Pride-themed festivities was a
halftime drag performance, featuring over a dozen drag performers from around the
DMV. It was the largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history.

Performers included: Shiqueeta Lee, KCByonce, Citrine the Queen, Elektra Gee, Kabuki Bukkake, Delila B. Lee, Capri Bloomingdale, Tara Ashleigh Austin, Gigi Couture, Dorsell Phinn, Tula, Twix the Drag Queen, Bootsy Omega, Princeza.

The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
The Washington Spirit drew, 1-1, against Racing Louisville FC at its Annual Pride Night.
The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
