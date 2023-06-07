PHOTOS: LHP Pride Kickoff Drag Show

The Washington Spirit celebrated the LGBTQ+ community with the team’s annual Pride Night at Audi Field this past Saturday. Highlighting that evening’s Pride-themed festivities was a

halftime drag performance, featuring over a dozen drag performers from around the

DMV. It was the largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history.

Performers included: Shiqueeta Lee, KCByonce, Citrine the Queen, Elektra Gee, Kabuki Bukkake, Delila B. Lee, Capri Bloomingdale, Tara Ashleigh Austin, Gigi Couture, Dorsell Phinn, Tula, Twix the Drag Queen, Bootsy Omega, Princeza.

The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC. (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)

