PHOTOS: LHP Pride Kickoff Drag Show
Latinx Pride Court crowned at Trade
The Latinx History Project (LHP) held a Pride Kickoff Drag Show at Trade on Wednesday, June 7. Performers included Rico Pico, Desiree Dik and Darcy de la Cuadra. Rico Pico was crowned Mr. DC Latinx Pride 2023, Randy Salmeron (a.k.a. Darcy de la Cuadra) was crowned Mx. Latinx Pride 2023 and Kaila Kaleaa was crowned Ms. Latinx Pride 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Night OUT at the Nationals
Pelosi throws first pitch at Nats game
Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw out the first pitch at Nationals Stadium on Tuesday, June 6 for the Night OUT at the Nationals game. Team DC, the local LGBTQ umbrella sports organization, organized the LGBTQ night and sold 7,000 tickets. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Washington Nationals 10-5.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Washington Spirit host largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history
The Washington Spirit celebrated the LGBTQ+ community with the team’s annual Pride Night at Audi Field this past Saturday. Highlighting that evening’s Pride-themed festivities was a
halftime drag performance, featuring over a dozen drag performers from around the
DMV. It was the largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history.
Performers included: Shiqueeta Lee, KCByonce, Citrine the Queen, Elektra Gee, Kabuki Bukkake, Delila B. Lee, Capri Bloomingdale, Tara Ashleigh Austin, Gigi Couture, Dorsell Phinn, Tula, Twix the Drag Queen, Bootsy Omega, Princeza.
PHOTOS: Reston Pride
Annual LGBTQ celebration held at Lake Anne Plaza
The 2023 Reston Pride Festival was held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday, June 3. The music group Betty was the headliner of the festival.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @RestonPride for @WashBlade . @bettymusic performing: pic.twitter.com/sZaIlVANi8— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 3, 2023
