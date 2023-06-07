Ride Alto during DC Pride weekend

Sponsored
Local
Ride Alto in DC during Pride month
Catch the Alto Pride Car at Pride on the Pier, and on the road in DC this June. Get $15 off 2 rides with promo code BladePride.
GET $15 OFF 2 RIDES WITH PROMO CODE: BladePride
Founded in 2018, Alto is the first employee-based, on-demand rideshare company rethinking a traditionally inconsistent, gig-based industry. By hiring vetted, uniformed drivers and managing a dedicated fleet of 5-star crash rated luxury SUVs, Alto offers the safest, most consistent, and personalized passenger experience on the market today.
Alto classifies its drivers as W-2 employees, provides in-depth training, manages its owned vehicle fleet and brings advanced logistics and optimization to the ridesharing ecosystem. Setting the standard in cleanliness in the rideshare industry, Alto cleans and disinfects vehicles with EPA-registered disinfectants between every ride and shift.
Celebrate Pride on any Alto ride with an in-car Vibe, music curated by the Alto team and in-app for the month of June.
Currently available in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington D.C., and Silicon Valley, Alto has plans to bring its elevated rideshare experience to even more cities in the future. For more information, visit www.ridealto.com.
GET $15 OFF 2 RIDES WITH PROMO CODE: BladePride
Promo Code: BladePride
Offer: $15 off 2 rides (valid for Alto members only)
Valid thru 6/30/22
To redeem your promo code:
1.Open or download the Alto app.
2.Create an account and join as a member – your first 14 days of membership are free!
3.Select the profile section of the app and tap promotions.
4.Enter the promo code and enjoy your ride!
To preschedule your rides:
1. In the Ride section of the app, enter your pick up and drop off locations and click Confirm.
2. Tap the clock on the bottom right part of the screen to see available pickup times.
3. Select your pick up time. Allow for a 15 minute pick up window from your selected time.
4. Complete your booking. You will be able to track your ride in your app when it’s on the way.
5. To confirm the prescheduled ride, go to the Profile section in the app and click on Prescheduled Rides. You should see yours there.
*Please note prescheduled rides must be booked at least one hour in advance and can only be booked by Alto members.
Arts & Entertainment
“Star Trek” and Queer Space
The first openly gay characters in the “Star Trek” television universe weren’t introduced until 2017.
“Star Trek” blazed some trails in its early days with women in leadership roles and the first inter-racial kiss on television, but how was it at portraying queer stories and characters? This is a question that we began wondering about when working on the National Air and Space Museum’s recent QueerSpace project. It may have been being a leader in terms of gender and racial integration, but it turns out this environment of inclusion did not extend to queer identity.
Star Trek’s groundbreakingly diverse cast helped signal that the show took place far in the future, making the delay in introducing LGBTQ+ characters even more pronounced. Surely this future society wouldn’t be exclusively heteronormative and cisgender?
In the 1980s, science fiction fans began calling on “Star Trek” for queer inclusion in the series. The late 1980s-early 1990s tv show “Star Trek: The Next Generation” released a few episodes with allegories to queer experiences, including “The Host” which involved a character falling for an alien who changed bodies — and gender presentations, and “The Outcast,” which uses gender identity as an allegory for homesexuality in a way that disappointed fans at the time and doesn’t hold up today.
The first openly gay characters in the “Star Trek” television universe weren’t introduced until 2017. On “Star Trek: Discovery,” Paul Stamets and Dr. Hugh Culber, portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz, are the first openly gay characters and the first gay couple portrayed in the central cast of a “Star Trek” tv show. Later, the show also introduced a non-binary teenager named Adira and their boyfriend Gray, who is trans.
Although we cannot change the past and the time it took for queer representation on “Star Trek,” what we can do is continue to establish science fiction as a realm that is welcome to people of all backgrounds because, after all, the future — real or imagined — is what we make it.
In one of the episodes of our QueerSpace podcast limited series, we explore just that through an interview with a local bookseller about queer worldbuilding in science fiction literature. Other episodes explore the community of gay flight attendants in the 1970s, the Air Force and Space Force’s LGBTQ Initiative Team, and how themes of space and queerness intersect in art.
Read our full exploration of LGTBQ+ inclusion in “Star Trek” and listen to episodes of the QueerSpace podcast at airandspace.si.edu/QueerSpace
Living
Matador Meggings will be your new obsession
Are you ready for the latest innovation in men’s sportswear and athleisure fashion?
Are you ready for the latest innovation in men’s sportswear and athleisure fashion? Today we got to catch up with Valentine Aseyo, the founder of Matador Meggings – the latest men’s fashion sensation. Valentine set out to conquer one problem – the battle of the bulge in men’s tights and sportswear – and he’s delivered magnificently. Curious about his contribution to humanity? Keep reading!
Matador Meggings? Say what?
Fitness enthusiasts (gym goers, Crossfitters, runners, yogis) have been wearing compression tights for years now. They have so many benefits from improving your performance and endurance to muscle recovery. However, most men wear this piece of garment under their flappy shorts. For a good reason; actually two! Firstly, all men’s leggings on the market are designed as an undergarment rather than a standalone piece. They don’t come with cool designs or practical pockets. Secondly, they’re not designed for the male anatomy; they either give you a flat groin (the scientific term is a mangina) or they totally expose the dick print.
But let’s not ignore the elephant in the room; or the eggplant in this case. Most guys who aren’t being paid to perform on the track are scared to bare it all in a pair of leggings because they’re not up for public consumption. No one should have to sacrifice their workout just to stay neat and socially acceptable. Layers are baggy and impractical. They hamper you while concentrating on your workout. They chafe and irritate. And let’s face it, they look atrocious.
Valentine Aseyo saw a problem and he fixed it! Time for No-VPL Technology (visible penis line) and total confidence for guys! Meggings is a cute portmanteau of men’s leggings. It’s playful and rolls off the tongue well. Though some may perceive this naming as fragile masculinity, they actually have a solid stance against it. They’re just having fun with the name; so should you!
The Company
Why Matador? What springs to mind when you think of the Spanish bullfighters? They’re sexy, powerful sportsmen, but they’re also elegant and well-dressed. They ooze masculinity, but with emotion, grace, and power. They’re performers who like what they see in the mirror. And they need the best gear to support them.
That’s the spirit behind Matador Meggings. Comfortable and practical, work hard and play hard, and look great all the way- the perfect gear to help you find your true matador within.
The Solution
With Matador Meggings, your family jewels are nearly placed in a slim, socially acceptable modesty cup that any superhero would be proud of. Enough to strut your stuff, not enough to leave you bluffing. Not only have they especially shaped and designed the men’s legging with the male anatomy in mind, but they’ve also included a soft pad so you have full discretion when you want to be discreet and rather not show off what your mama gave you. Hoisted, packed, and ready to roll. Now add in the very latest compression technology for maximum sports performance, and you have a match made in heaven. Did we mention the fun with fashion, too?
The Man
Who is the mind behind the Matador? Valentine Aseyo describes himself as a “first-time entrepreneur. Executive coach. Ex-Facebooker. 200-hour certified yoga teacher. Burner. Spanish & Turkish. And of course, a meggings aficionado.” That’s a hell of an introduction.
Taking the bull by the horns, this entrepreneur leverages his experience from roles at Facebook, IBM, and Colgate-Palmolive, as well as the SVP of product at Bandsintown. Being used to wearing all the hats in a company, he now runs Matador Meggings full time, yet still manages to teach and practice yoga, too!
Why try Meggings?
So, there’s a product that makes your butt and legs look great, keeps your package under control so you can focus on your biceps, not your bulge, and allows you to have fun too? What more do you need? Let’s take a look!
Reason #1 – No VPL.
So, Matador Meggings have solved the battle of the bulge once and for all. What more could you ask for? These pants will give you a perfectly-rounded superhero crotch. No matter what size or shape your pocket rocket is, it will look super juicy and generous.
Reason #2 – Clever Design
Men’s tights don’t need to be impractical. Think smart pockets, some zipped, some unzipped, so all the modern tech goodies can work out with you. A towel/shirt loop to keep it out the way while you work without getting lost. A no-slip waistband and an inner drawstring allow you to fit them to your waist perfectly, making sure you have no more fear of plumber’s crack when your in a deep squat. Smart design through and through.
Reason #3 – Athletic Performance
But design isn’t always enough to give you that extra boost to your workout. Sweat-wicking fabric keeps odor at bay no matter how hard you go, while compression sports technology helps boost blood flow, warm your muscles, and provide extra support so you can be your best. Plus the special design is robust and flexible, moving with you like a second skin.
Are Meggings Just Sportswear?
While Valentine has designed his leggings to support the needs of men in sport, that’s not the only venue to wear them! While you can take them anywhere from yoga class to gym to hiking trails and even scuba diving, you can also toss on your favorite duds and strut your stuff. These leggings will take you from the weight rack to Burning Man, no fuss, no problem.
Our favorite meggings
Honestly, with such a broad, fun range to pick from, you can find something to make you sparkle, whether you like sleek and elegant or avante-garde. If you’re looking to start your men’s compression leggings collection off with a bang, however, why not try our top two picks? As Valentine says: “Name one superhero who doesn’t wear spandex. I’ll wait.”
Black Thunder Meggings
C’mon, one look at these bad boys and you’ll be in love! There’s just enough cockiness (pun kinda intended) to attract attention, but not too much to overwhelm. The color is practical, the style whimsical, and they make your lower body look great.
Sky Meggings
As a cool contrast, try this softly hypnotic pair of bright blue meggings. They’re fun, without sacrificing cohesion or appeal. Brighten up a summer workout, or take them snorkeling. They’ll go anywhere, and bring a bit of sunshine along.
Looking for a fun athleisure range with sparkle and personality? One that will banish your VPL, enhance your performance, and keep your legs (and butt) looking great all the way? Try Matador Meggings today, you won’t be sorry.
