20 LGBTQ events today

Happy Pride! Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do today (Sunday, June 11) in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community. The biggest item on the list is the Capital Pride Festival today.

Capital Pride Official Afterhours Presented by Cherry Fund

Sunday, June 11

3:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Flash

645 Florida Avenue, N.W.

$50

Eventbrite

The Cherry Fund presents the Capital Pride Official Afterhours in the wee hours of the morning at Flash from 3:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Unhinged Pride

Sunday, June 11

3:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

Some tier 2 priority entry tickets available (includes clothes check) at $50

Tickets

Party early into the morning at Bunker at Unhinged Pride from 3:30 a.m.-9 a.m. There are some tier 2 priority entry tickets available (includes clothes check) at $50 on Bunker’s website.

Class Act Drag Brunch

Sunday, June 11

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sign of the Whale

1825 M Street, N.W.

$0-$100

Eventbrite

Wake up to Tiffany D. Carter leading the Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale today.

Elevate Drag Brunch: Pride Edition

Sunday, June 11

11 a.m. seating

Officina at the Wharf

1120 Maine Avenue, S.W.

$25

Eventbrite

The Elevate Drag Brunch: Pride Edition has seatings at 11 a.m. this morning at Officina at the Wharf. Dabatha Christie hosts a show featuring Dustyn Dawn, Christina Doll, Nubia Love Jackson and Baphomette.

Brewed Up Drag Brunch

Sunday, June 11

12 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

$25

Eventbrite

Desiree Dik hosts the Brewed Up Drag Brunch Pride Brunch today at noon. Performers include Sweet Pickles, Thea Trickality, Laronica Vegas, Ricky Rosé.

Capital Pride Festival and Concert

The Capital Pride Festival draws giant crowds. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, June 11

12-10 p.m. (Concert 1-8 p.m. / Sunset Dance Party 8-10 p.m.)

Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Free (A few VIP tickets are available close to the Festival Stage for $55)

Website

The Capital Pride Alliance presents the 2023 Capital Pride Festival today from noon until 10 p.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. The event is free and open to the public, but you can purchase VIP passes from Capital Pride’s website to get closer to the stage for the concert. The Pride Concert is held from 1-8 p.m. with a Sunset Dance Party from 8-10 p.m.

Pride Fest Pregame

Sunday, June 11

12-4 p.m.

Dirty Habit DC

555 8th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Head over to the Dirty Habit DC for the Pride Fest Pregame party on today from noon to 4 p.m.

Shi-Queeta Lee’s Illusion Drag Brunch

Sunday, June 11

12-2 p.m.

H Street Country Club

1335 H Street, N.E.

$50

Eventbrite

Famed drag artist Shi-Queeta Lee headlines the Illusion Drag Brunch at H Street Country Club today from noon to 2.

Nellie’s Pride Drag Brunch

Sunday, June 11

1 p.m.

Nellie’s Sports Bar

900 U Street, N.W.

$50

Eventbrite

Nellie’s Sports Bar holds the Nellie’s Pride Brunch today at 1 p.m.

Pride Tea Dance

Sunday, June 11

1-5 p.m.

Republic Restoratives Distillery

1369 New York Avenue, N.E.

$10

Eventbrite

LGBTQ-owned Republic Restoratives Distillery is holding a Pride Tea Dance on today from 1-5 p.m.

Pride Artisan Market

Sunday, June 11

2-5 p.m.

Capitol Cider House

3930 Georgia Avenue, N.W.

Free

Eventbrite

The Pride Artisan Market is free and open to the public at Capitol Cider House from, 2-5 p.m. this afternoon.

Sunday Funday: Pride Week

Sunday, June 11

2 p.m.

The Dirty Goose

913 U Street, N.W.

Instagram

The Dirty Goose holds a Sunday Funday: Pride Week party starting at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

früt Tea Dance

Sunday, June 11

3 p.m.

Kiki

910 U Street, N.W.

Instagram

Kiki holds the früt Tea Dance starting at 3 p.m. this afternoon with DJ Lemz and DJ Jaxknife.

PRIDE Beer Bust

Sunday, June 11

3-9 p.m.

UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook

UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant has a rooftop Pride Beer Bust from 3-9 p.m. today with music from DJ Mike Babbitt.

LGBTQ+ Social

Sunday, June 11

4 p.m.

Puro Gusto Cafe

1345 F Street, N.W.

Eventbrite

Go Gay DC hosts an LGBTQ+ Social today at 4 p.m. at Puro Gusto Cafe.

La Loca Pride Edition

Sunday, June 11

7 p.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

$10

Tickets

Celebrate Latinx culture at La Loca Pride Edition today starting at 7 p.m. at Bunker.

Pride in the Sky with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Sunday, June 11

8 p.m.

Hotel Zena

1155 14th Street, N.W.

$35-$75

Eventbrite

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Vanessa Vanjie Mateo attends Pride in the Sky at Hotel Zena tonight.

Sunday Service at DC9: Charm City Takeover

Sunday, June 11

8 p.m.

DC9 Nightclub

1940 9th Street, N.W.

Instagram

Experience the drag variety review with special guest host Pariah Sinclair tonight at 8 p.m. at DC9 Nightclub.

Davon Hamilton Events/Impulse DC Pride Close-Out Party

Sunday, June 11

10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Sachi Nightclub

727 15th Street, N.W.

$0-$100

Eventbrite

Davon Hamilton Events and Impulse Group DC join forces to produce the DC Pride Close-Out Party on late tonight from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday morning at Sachi Nightclub.

KINETIC: DiscoVERS with DJ Alexis Tucci

Sunday, June 11

10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Sax Restaurant

734 11th Street, N.W.

$40-$70

Facebook | Eventbrite

KINETIC Pride events conclude with KINETIC: DiscoVERS with DJ Alexis Tucci tonight from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday morning at Sax Restaurant.