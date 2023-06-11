Connect with us

PHOTOS: Pride Run

DC Frontrunners hold annual 5K at Congressional Cemetery

1 hour ago

The DC Frontrunners hold the Pride Run 5K at Congressional Cemetery on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The DC Frontrunners held the annual 5K Pride Run at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 9.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: LHP Pride Kickoff Drag Show

Latinx Pride Court crowned at Trade

4 days ago

June 7, 2023

The 2023 Latinx Pride Court flanked by LHP President Nancy Cañas and LHP Vice President Julio Acevedo pose for a photo at Trade on Wednesday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Latinx History Project (LHP) held a Pride Kickoff Drag Show at Trade on Wednesday, June 7. Performers included Rico Pico, Desiree Dik and Darcy de la Cuadra. Rico Pico was crowned Mr. DC Latinx Pride 2023, Randy Salmeron (a.k.a. Darcy de la Cuadra) was crowned Mx. Latinx Pride 2023 and Kaila Kaleaa was crowned Ms. Latinx Pride 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Night OUT at the Nationals

Pelosi throws first pitch at Nats game

4 days ago

June 7, 2023

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) throws out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals game on Tuesday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw out the first pitch at Nationals Stadium on Tuesday, June 6 for the Night OUT at the Nationals game. Team DC, the local LGBTQ umbrella sports organization, organized the LGBTQ night and sold 7,000 tickets. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Washington Nationals 10-5.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

Washington Spirit host largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history

6 days ago

June 5, 2023

The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC. (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)

The Washington Spirit celebrated the LGBTQ+ community with the team’s annual Pride Night at Audi Field this past Saturday. Highlighting that evening’s Pride-themed festivities was a
halftime drag performance, featuring over a dozen drag performers from around the
DMV. It was the largest halftime drag performance in NWSL history.

Performers included: Shiqueeta Lee, KCByonce, Citrine the Queen, Elektra Gee, Kabuki Bukkake, Delila B. Lee, Capri Bloomingdale, Tara Ashleigh Austin, Gigi Couture, Dorsell Phinn, Tula, Twix the Drag Queen, Bootsy Omega, Princeza.

The Washington Spirit against Racing Louisville at Audi Field on June 3rd, 2023 in Washington DC.   (© Breanna Biorato/Washington Spirit)
The Washington Spirit drew, 1-1, against Racing Louisville FC at its Annual Pride Night.
