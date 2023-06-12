PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party

The Capital Pride Alliance held its official opening party, “RIOT!,” at Echostage on Friday, June 9. Performers and special guests included Alaska Thunderfuck, Beaux Banks, Tatianna, Blaq Dinamyte, Bumper, Druex Sidora, Evry Pleasure, haus of bambi, Jane Saw, Shi-Queeta Lee, Mari Con Carne, Jaxknife Complex, KC B. Yoncé, Pussy Noir, Samson and SHE.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)