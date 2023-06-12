Connect with us

PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party

Echostage filled for LGBTQ celebration

Published

2 hours ago

on

Shi-Queeta Lee performs at the RIOT! Capital Pride Official Opening Party at Echostage on Friday, June 9. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held its official opening party, “RIOT!,” at Echostage on Friday, June 9. Performers and special guests included Alaska Thunderfuck, Beaux Banks, Tatianna, Blaq Dinamyte, Bumper, Druex Sidora, Evry Pleasure, haus of bambi, Jane Saw, Shi-Queeta Lee, Mari Con Carne, Jaxknife Complex, KC B. Yoncé, Pussy Noir, Samson and SHE.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Run

DC Frontrunners hold annual 5K at Congressional Cemetery

Published

14 hours ago

on

June 11, 2023

By

The DC Frontrunners hold the Pride Run 5K at Congressional Cemetery on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The DC Frontrunners held the annual 5K Pride Run at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 9.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: LHP Pride Kickoff Drag Show

Latinx Pride Court crowned at Trade

Published

4 days ago

on

June 7, 2023

By

The 2023 Latinx Pride Court flanked by LHP President Nancy Cañas and LHP Vice President Julio Acevedo pose for a photo at Trade on Wednesday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Latinx History Project (LHP) held a Pride Kickoff Drag Show at Trade on Wednesday, June 7. Performers included Rico Pico, Desiree Dik and Darcy de la Cuadra. Rico Pico was crowned Mr. DC Latinx Pride 2023, Randy Salmeron (a.k.a. Darcy de la Cuadra) was crowned Mx. Latinx Pride 2023 and Kaila Kaleaa was crowned Ms. Latinx Pride 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Night OUT at the Nationals

Pelosi throws first pitch at Nats game

Published

5 days ago

on

June 7, 2023

By

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) throws out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals game on Tuesday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw out the first pitch at Nationals Stadium on Tuesday, June 6 for the Night OUT at the Nationals game. Team DC, the local LGBTQ umbrella sports organization, organized the LGBTQ night and sold 7,000 tickets. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Washington Nationals 10-5.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

