PHOTOS: 2023 Capital Pride Parade
Annual LGBTQ rights march draws tens of thousands
The 2023 Capital Pride Parade wound through the streets of N.W. Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June. 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key with contribution from Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Parade for @WashBlade . @DCDD_Bands performing: pic.twitter.com/N1oXjIdkNS— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 10, 2023
More to come . . .
PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party
Echostage filled for LGBTQ celebration
The Capital Pride Alliance held its official opening party, “RIOT!,” at Echostage on Friday, June 9. Performers and special guests included Alaska Thunderfuck, Beaux Banks, Tatianna, Blaq Dinamyte, Bumper, Druex Sidora, Evry Pleasure, haus of bambi, Jane Saw, Shi-Queeta Lee, Mari Con Carne, Jaxknife Complex, KC B. Yoncé, Pussy Noir, Samson and SHE. The event included DJ Lemz, DJ Honey & DJ Ed Bailey.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @CapitalPrideDC RIOT Official Pride Opening Party at @echostage for @WashBlade . #Pride2023 #Pride pic.twitter.com/LPcw2FEEgY— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 10, 2023
PHOTOS: Pride Run
DC Frontrunners hold annual 5K at Congressional Cemetery
The DC Frontrunners held the annual 5K Pride Run at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @DCFrontrunners Pride Run 5K for @WashBlade . @mklavers81 speaking: pic.twitter.com/sEZULYN8df— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 10, 2023
PHOTOS: LHP Pride Kickoff Drag Show
Latinx Pride Court crowned at Trade
The Latinx History Project (LHP) held a Pride Kickoff Drag Show at Trade on Wednesday, June 7. Performers included Rico Pico, Desiree Dik and Darcy de la Cuadra. Rico Pico was crowned Mr. DC Latinx Pride 2023, Randy Salmeron (a.k.a. Darcy de la Cuadra) was crowned Mx. Latinx Pride 2023 and Kaila Kaleaa was crowned Ms. Latinx Pride 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
