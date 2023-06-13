Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: 2023 Capital Pride Parade

Annual LGBTQ rights march draws tens of thousands

Published

3 hours ago

on

A scene from the 2023 Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 10. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Capital Pride Parade wound through the streets of N.W. Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June. 10.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key with contribution from Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser marches in the 2023 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Stars of Netflix’ ‘Heartstopper’ from left, Joe Locke and Kit Connor speak at a press conference at the beginning of the Capital Pride Parade. The costars then ride on the float for the British Embassy. (Washington Blade photo by Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)
U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel Levine speaks at a press conference on 14th Street, N.W. at the start of the 2023 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)

Photos

PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party

Echostage filled for LGBTQ celebration

Published

2 days ago

on

June 12, 2023

By

Shi-Queeta Lee performs at the RIOT! Capital Pride Official Opening Party at Echostage on Friday, June 9. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held its official opening party, “RIOT!,” at Echostage on Friday, June 9. Performers and special guests included Alaska Thunderfuck, Beaux Banks, Tatianna, Blaq Dinamyte, Bumper, Druex Sidora, Evry Pleasure, haus of bambi, Jane Saw, Shi-Queeta Lee, Mari Con Carne, Jaxknife Complex, KC B. Yoncé, Pussy Noir, Samson and SHE. The event included DJ Lemz, DJ Honey & DJ Ed Bailey.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Run

DC Frontrunners hold annual 5K at Congressional Cemetery

Published

2 days ago

on

June 11, 2023

By

The DC Frontrunners hold the Pride Run 5K at Congressional Cemetery on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The DC Frontrunners held the annual 5K Pride Run at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 9.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: LHP Pride Kickoff Drag Show

Latinx Pride Court crowned at Trade

Published

6 days ago

on

June 7, 2023

By

The 2023 Latinx Pride Court flanked by LHP President Nancy Cañas and LHP Vice President Julio Acevedo pose for a photo at Trade on Wednesday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Latinx History Project (LHP) held a Pride Kickoff Drag Show at Trade on Wednesday, June 7. Performers included Rico Pico, Desiree Dik and Darcy de la Cuadra. Rico Pico was crowned Mr. DC Latinx Pride 2023, Randy Salmeron (a.k.a. Darcy de la Cuadra) was crowned Mx. Latinx Pride 2023 and Kaila Kaleaa was crowned Ms. Latinx Pride 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

