Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges in documents case

Arraigned in a federal court in Miami on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he jeopardized the security of national secrets and obstructed the government’s efforts to recover classified documents in his possession.

Trump appeared at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami, where a jury will adjudicate the 37 criminal counts brought against the former president, who remains the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

Demonstrators gathered outside voiced their support for Trump, while others vocalized their support for the indictment, brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The scene reflects the extent to which the prosecution is politically fraught — an unprecedented legal gambit for a former president, brought by the U.S. Department of Justice under the administration of his presumptive rival for the White House in next year’s presidential race.

At the same time, the documents case is not the only area in which Trump faces potential legal jeopardy.

Author E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for defamation and rape, while New York Attorney General Letitia James has brought a fraud case against the former president along with three of his children.

A grand jury indicted Trump in March — marking the first time criminal charges were brought against a former president — for an alleged hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce possible criminal indictments this summer over Trump’s alleged election tampering in the state.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is also probing Trump’s activities around the Jan. 6 insurrection and the aftermath of the 2020 election, including a scheme to send fake electors to Congress to overturn the results.