Politics
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges in documents case
The former president was arraigned Tuesday in Miami
Arraigned in a federal court in Miami on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he jeopardized the security of national secrets and obstructed the government’s efforts to recover classified documents in his possession.
Trump appeared at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami, where a jury will adjudicate the 37 criminal counts brought against the former president, who remains the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.
Demonstrators gathered outside voiced their support for Trump, while others vocalized their support for the indictment, brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
The scene reflects the extent to which the prosecution is politically fraught — an unprecedented legal gambit for a former president, brought by the U.S. Department of Justice under the administration of his presumptive rival for the White House in next year’s presidential race.
At the same time, the documents case is not the only area in which Trump faces potential legal jeopardy.
Author E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for defamation and rape, while New York Attorney General Letitia James has brought a fraud case against the former president along with three of his children.
A grand jury indicted Trump in March — marking the first time criminal charges were brought against a former president — for an alleged hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce possible criminal indictments this summer over Trump’s alleged election tampering in the state.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department is also probing Trump’s activities around the Jan. 6 insurrection and the aftermath of the 2020 election, including a scheme to send fake electors to Congress to overturn the results.
Congress
Pocan condemns House GOP’s anti-LGBTQ markup of military appropriations bill
‘At some point anti-woke is also anti-sane, and we look ridiculous’
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) condemned his Republican colleagues’ inclusion of anti-LGBTQ provisions in a markup on Tuesday of the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction and Veterans’ Affairs appropriations bill.
The congressman, who chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus and serves on the House Appropriations Committee, told the Washington Blade in a written statement, “Republicans are hell-bent on attacking the LGBTQ+ community,” adding that Tuesday’s markup was “no different.”
“Republicans adopted an amendment to deny access to medically necessary care to transgender veterans, prohibit pride flags from being flown at VA facilities, and even allow discrimination against LGBTQ+ people,” Pocan said.
“Everyone, especially our veterans who fought and served this country, should have the freedom to access the care and services they need—free from discrimination,” he said.
“There are 1 million gay and lesbian veterans and more than 130,000 transgender veterans. LGBTQ+ veterans have served our country with honor, but today, Republicans demonstrated they have no interest in honoring LGBTQ+ veterans’ service,” Pocan said.
In Committee, Pocan took aim at his Republican colleagues.
“Most of the other provisions in this amendment have very little to do with a MilCon bill,” such as the Republican members’ language “about abortion and gender affirming care, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and apparently, the fear of some cloth — banning pride flags at our veterans facilities across the country,” the congressman said.
“At some point anti-woke is also anti-sane, and we look ridiculous,” Pocan said. “There is an article in Newsweek magazine in the last 48 hours talking about how all of this anti LGBTQI+ stuff that is going on is exactly out of Vladimir Putin’s playbook.”
“What we need to remember is there are 65,000 Active Duty people in the military right now who identify as LGBTQI+, a million veterans who have served our country who identify as that,” the congressman said, adding that “we should be saying ‘thank you.'”
Politics
Anti-LGBTQ conservative Christian activist Pat Robertson is dead at 93
Televangelist was infamous for making outrageous and offensive statements
Anti-LGBTQ Christian-media mogul, televangelist, conservative political activist, and evangelical Southern Baptist minister Pat Robertson died at 93, representatives from his Christian Broadcasting Network confirmed on Thursday.
A public figure who was active in American politics since the 1960s, Robertson became as known for making Christianity central to the Republican Party as he was for his outrageously offensive comments targeting LGBTQ people as well as Haitians, Black People, Muslims, Jewish people, Buddhists, and many others.
- When fellow anti-LGBTQ evangelical televangelist and erstwhile rival Jerry Falwell appeared on his flagship television program The 700 Club on the week of September 11, 2001, Robertson replied “I totally concur” when Falwell laid blame for the terror attacks on “the ACLU” along with “the pagans and the abortionists, and the feminists, and the gays, and the lesbians.”
- In 2020, Robertson falsely predicted that “without question Trump is going to win the election,” going on to support efforts to keep Trump in office and vowing that “God himself would intervene” on the former president’s behalf.
- “These people are crazed fanatics,” Robertson said on the 700 Club, talking about Muslims, “and I want to say it now: I believe it’s motivated by demonic power. It is Satanic and it’s time we recognize what we’re dealing with.”
- Three years later, in 2009, he said, “Islam is a violent – I was going to say, ‘religion’, but it’s not a religion; it’s a political system. It’s a violent political system bent on the overthrow of the governments of the world, and world domination.”
- Feminism, Robertson famously wrote in a 1992 fundraising letter, “is about a socialist, anti-family political movement that encourages women to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism and become lesbians.”
- After the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which established the constitutional right to same-sex marriage, Robertson warned Christian business that gay customers will “make you conform to them”: “You’re gonna say that you like anal sex, you like oral sex, you like bestiality,” he said. “Sooner or later, you’re going to have to conform your religious beliefs to the group of some abhorrent thing. It won’t stop at homosexuality.”
- In 1998, Robertson said divine retribution would soon ensnare the city of Orlando as punishment for Disney World’s Gay Days, in the form of “earthquakes, tornadoes and possibly a meteor.”
- “This is a devastating blow to religious freedom and to the sanctity of America,” he said in 2019 in response to the U.S. House’s passage of the Equality Act, which would codify nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people. He continued, “If you want to bring the judgment of God on this nation, you just keep this stuff up. You know, I was reading in Leviticus where it said, ‘Because of these things, the land will vomit you out.’ Vomit you out. I think God will say, ‘I’ve had it with America, if you do this kind of stuff, I’m going to get rid of you as a nation.’” Robertson then warned of “the potential of atomic war” and the possibility of an attack on the country’s electric grid.
- In 2006, on his website Robertson began claiming that he could leg-press 2,000 pounds through training and an “Age-Defying energy shake.”
- The following year, commenting on people who have had too much plastic surgery, Robertson said “they got the eyes like they’re Oriental” and manually stretched his eyelids.
- Another of his more infamous rants came in 2010, when Robertson claimed on The 700 Club that the earthquake in Haiti that year — which killed hundreds of thousands and impacted millions — was caused because Haitians made a deal with the devil when the country won independence from French colonial rule in 1791.
- When a viewer called in to The 700 Club in 2012 to request advice, complaining that his wife did not respect him, Robertson said the caller could move to Saudi Arabia and become a Muslim so he could beat her.
- Discussing AIDS in 2013, Robertson said, “You know what they do in San Francisco, some in the gay community there they want to get people so if they got the stuff they’ll have a ring, you shake hands, and the ring’s got a little thing where you cut your finger,” Robertson said. “Really. It’s that kind of vicious stuff, which would be the equivalent of murder.”
- In 2021, Robertson said critical race theory will give people of color “the whip handle” over white people.
- When a gunman killed 60 people and wounded hundreds more in Las Vegas in 2017, Robertson blamed “disrespect” for then-President Donald Trump and the practice among professional football players and others of taking the knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
- In February of 2022, Robertson said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine to fulfill the “end times prophecy” in Israel.
Likely one of the ugliest hate-mongering statements he made, and which especial condemnation was leveled at him, occurred in the aftermath of the June 12, 2016, massacre when 49 LGBTQ+ people were killed at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando, Florida, by a shooter who’d pledged allegiance to a radical form of Islam.
Robertson told viewers on his religious 700 Club broadcast the following day that Americans should just let LGBTQ+ people and Muslims kill each other:
“The left is having a dilemma of major proportions, and I think for those of us who disagree with some of their policies, the best thing to do is to sit on the sidelines and let them kill themselves,” he said.
Congress
Dina Titus introduces bill to require U.S. to promote LGBTQ, intersex rights abroad
White House reconsidering aid to Uganda over Anti-Homosexuality Act
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) on Thursday introduced a bill that would require the U.S. to promote LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad through its foreign policy.
The Human Rights Campaign, the Council for Global Equality, the National Center for Transgender Equality, ORAM (Organization for Refuge, Asylum and Migration), Outright International, Rainbow Railroad and the Trevor Project are among the organizations that support the Greater Leadership Overseas for the Benefit of Equality (GLOBE) Act. U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) will introduce the bill in the U.S. Senate.
Titus on Tuesday told the Washington Blade during an exclusive interview the bill, among other things, would endorse the selective use of existing sanctions to punish those responsible for murders and other human rights abuses against LGBTQ and intersex people. She also said the measure would require the State Department to allow LGBTQ and intersex people to choose their gender marker on passports and other travel documents.
“It’s a way of putting into action our attempts to be a leader in the area of LGBTQ+ rights and to be a leader, not just at home, but around the world,” said Titus.
President Joe Biden in 2021 signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s overall foreign policy.
Jessica Stern has been the special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights since 2021. She told the Blade in a previous interview the White House’s continued support of LGBTQ and intersex rights includes marriage equality in countries where activists say such a thing is possible through legislation or the judicial process.
The State Department last year began to offer passports with an “X” gender marker. The U.S. Agency for International Development and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief has delivered millions of doses of antiretroviral drugs for Ukrainians with HIV/AIDS.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield in March chaired a U.N. meeting that focused on the integration of LGBTQ and intersex rights into the U.N. Security Council’s work.
Biden, along with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) others, have condemned the signing of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act that contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.” The National Security Council has said it will “evaluate” the law’s implications in terms of U.S. aid to the country.
Titus is among the lawmakers who have previously introduced bills that are similar to the GLOBE Act.
She noted the Anti-Homosexuality Act when she spoke with the Blade. Titus also discussed Republican-led efforts to curtail LGBTQ rights in Florida and other states.
“It’s harder, certainly, to get Republicans on board, but I’m optimistic,” she said when asked if she expects any Republicans will co-sponsor his bill. “The more they hear from their constituents and the more they see the backlash to what some state legislatures are doing and the more they hear from members of their own families, I think that we may get some to join us in this.”
