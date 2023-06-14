Photos
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Festival and Concert
Headliners include Idina Menzel, Debbie Gibson
The 2023 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, June 11. Headliners at the concert included Idina Menzel, Hayley Kiyoko, Rina Sawayama, Monét X Change, Debbie Gibson and Shanice.
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . @shiqueeta performing on the main stage. #Pride2023 #Pride pic.twitter.com/tDxAtFINff— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 11, 2023
At the Main Stage of @CapitalPrideDC Festival covering for @WashBlade . @Shaniceonline performing. #Pride2023 #Pride pic.twitter.com/jwe1JEuDYS— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 11, 2023
PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier
Blade, LURe hold party at District Pier complete with fireworks
The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe produced the fourth annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday, June 10 at The District Pier. The region’s only Pride fireworks show was sponsored by the Leonard-Litz Foundation.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
The party is heating up @TheWharfDC . Covering #Pride on the Pier for @WashBlade . #Pride2023 @Djhoney215 spinning: pic.twitter.com/3lPYfgI3sf— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 10, 2023
PHOTOS: 2023 Capital Pride Parade
Annual LGBTQ rights march draws tens of thousands
The 2023 Capital Pride Parade wound through the streets of N.W. Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June. 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key with contribution from Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Parade for @WashBlade . @DCDD_Bands performing: pic.twitter.com/N1oXjIdkNS— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 10, 2023
More to come . . .
PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party
Echostage filled for LGBTQ celebration
The Capital Pride Alliance held its official opening party, “RIOT!,” at Echostage on Friday, June 9. Performers and special guests included Alaska Thunderfuck, Beaux Banks, Tatianna, Blaq Dinamyte, Bumper, Druex Sidora, Evry Pleasure, haus of bambi, Jane Saw, Shi-Queeta Lee, Mari Con Carne, Jaxknife Complex, KC B. Yoncé, Pussy Noir, Samson and SHE. The event included DJ Lemz, DJ Honey & DJ Ed Bailey.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @CapitalPrideDC RIOT Official Pride Opening Party at @echostage for @WashBlade . #Pride2023 #Pride pic.twitter.com/LPcw2FEEgY— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 10, 2023
