Arts & Entertainment
Baltimore Pride to feature high heel race, parade, festival
Lost River celebration set for this weekend
Baltimore Pride will kick off this Saturday under the theme of “One Heart, One Love, One Pride.”
Events on Saturday, June 24 will start with the Baltimore High Heel race at noon. The race will start at 25th and Charles Streets and the finish line will be at 23rd Street. Immediately following the race will be the Baltimore Pride Parade, which begins at North Charles and 33rd Street, passes through Wyman Park and finishes at a block party on Charles Street between North Avenue and 23rd Street.
The block party is the “largest LGBTQ event in Maryland” according to Baltimore Pride and will be headlined by rapper Remy Ma. The party will also feature local vendors, DJs, and food.
Weather is expected to be hot all week, with highs in the 80s and little cloud coverage. Some rain is expected on the day of the parade. Approximately 100,000 attendees are expected.
June 17 marks the return of Lost River Pride in West Virginia following a pause during the coronavirus pandemic. Lost River Pride is organized “exclusively for charitable and educational purposes,” and works to support the LGBTQ community in West Virginia.
The Lost River Pride festival will be hosted on June 17 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Lost River Farmers Market. The festival is still seeking vendors, sponsors, and volunteers.
Weather is expected to be sunny with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s.
Television
‘Being Mary Tyler Moore’ a relevant, entertaining look at beloved icon
Despite lacking queer content, new doc is a fun walk down memory lane
“Being Mary Tyler Moore,” a new, 1 hour-59 minute, documentary, directed by James Adolphus, airing on HBO platforms, is a valentine to Moore. It’s impossible to resist its charms, and there’s some saltiness in the midst of its sweetness. Seeing and hearing (if only in brief clips) Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and other queer icons talk about, hang out with and act with Moore is well worth the watch. As are the moments when Moore forthrightly says what’s she’s thinking. Such as when she takes down David Susskind, a 1960s TV talk show host.
Moore, who died at 80 in 2017, starred in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” two of the greatest TV sitcoms. She received a special Tony for her role in the Broadway play “Whose Life Is It Anyway?” and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her work in “Ordinary People.”
To many women and queers, Moore was a feminist and/or a queer icon.
The documentary opens with Moore’s take-down of Susskind. In a clip from a 1966 interview, Susskind asks Moore blatantly sexist questions. He bemoans the fact that, in his view, married women don’t listen to their husbands. After putting up with his condescension, Moore speaks up. Betty Friedan, author of “The Feminist Mystique” has it right, she tells Susskind. Women, Moore says, should be “a human first, a woman second, and wives and mothers third.”
There isn’t a narrator for “Being Mary Tyler Moore.” This is, at first, disconcerting. But, though the documentary might have benefitted from having a narrator, it doesn’t lack coherence. Through archival footage of televised interviews of Moore (with Rona Barrett and Dinah Shore) and audio, along with a few video clips of colleagues, friends and family talking about and interacting with Moore, we’re given a window into Moore’s life and career.
It’s fun to see clips of Moore singing and dancing with Dick Van Dyke. If you grew up watching “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” the documentary’s clips from the show will bring back fond memories. Those who’ve never watched MTM will come away with an appreciation of why their moms and grandmas loved the series. Watching Moore toss her beret in the air in the clip from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” credits, I recalled what a lifeline Mary Richards was for second wave feminists.
Though a loving portrait, the documentary doesn’t leave out Moore’s struggles with alcoholism or how dysfunctional her family was when she was a child.
Moore married Dr. Robert Levine in 1983. Levine, who was her husband until her death, was a producer of the documentary. Because of this, the documentary has charming home movies of Moore with her dogs and at her bridal shower (where Betty White takes part in roasting the bride to be).
The documentary notes Moore’s superb portrayal in “Ordinary People” of a cold, angry and grieving mother, and of a paralyzed woman in “Whose Life Is It Any Way.”
Going from the sublime to the campy, there’s a clip of Moore with Elvis Presley in the 1969 movie “Change of Habit.”
“Being Mary Tyler Moore” is insightful about the impact of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” on women. It’s disappointing that it includes little on the impact the series had on queers. Airing in the decade after Stonewall when TV portrayed LGBTQ+ people as criminals, “sick” or sissies, the series was one of the first on TV to depict being gay in a positive light. The documentary has no clip of the episode “My Brother’s Keeper.”
In that episode, broadcast when being queer was illegal in most states, Phyllis’s brother Ben visits her. Phyllis says, “I’m so relieved,” when she learns Ben won’t marry Rhoda, her nemesis, because he’s gay.
“What is a family?” asks Moore (as Mary Richards) in a clip featured in the documentary, “but people who care about you?” This line has spoken to generations of queers.
Despite my quibble with its queer quotient, this documentary is a keeper. At a time of backlash against women’s reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights, “Being Mary Tyler Moore” is both relevant and entertaining.
Movies
‘Blue Jean’ explores impact of legislated homophobia on personal freedom
Tour-de-force is the timeliest film out there this Pride month
Pride is a celebration, but even in a Pride month filled with tangible triumph on the political front, it’s important to remember that hate and homophobia that seem to be ever-percolating under the surface of society, ready to bubble over as soon as things get hot enough – which is why UK filmmaker Georgia Oakley’s “Blue Jean” might just be timeliest piece of cinema out there this June, despite the fact that it takes place three-and-a-half decades in the past.
Set in the northern UK city of Newcastle in 1988, as Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is on the brink of passing “Section 28” (a series of laws prohibiting the “promotion of homosexuality”), it takes its title from the name of its lead character, Jean (Rosy McEwen), who works as a gym teacher at a secondary school. Divorced and closeted, her sexuality is known only to her “safe” community of friends – but the new legislation, with its potential impact on her career and livelihood were she to be exposed, causes her increasing anxiety about keeping her queer life secret.
When a new student named Lois (Lucy Halliday) turns up in class – and then later at the gay bar where Jean is hanging out with her lesbian crew, including her girlfriend Viv (Kerrie Hayes) – things reach a critical breaking point for Jean. Though a connection forms with Lois, who is desperately in need of a mentor to help her through her queer growing pains, she tries to keep her distance – all the while lying to her family and her work friends to avoid socializing with them, terrified of any accidental revelations.
It’s an untenable situation, and things begin to fall apart in her personal life with the defiantly out-and-proud Viv. Finally, an incident between Lois and a classmate named Siobhan (Lydia Page) forces Jean to make a choice: either stand up for the truth and risk exposure or go along with the “official” narrative to preserve her own safety at the expense of a student – and fellow queer person – who trusts her.
Borrowing a page from Britain’s gritty New Wave of the early 1960s, by way of the aloof, observational style of later UK filmmakers like Terence Davies and Andrew Haigh, “Blue Jean” takes aim at the impact of homophobic oppression by focusing on the effect it has upon a single individual. Jean is not a person who still grapples with her sexual identity, but the very real possibility of having her life destroyed for it causes her to act against her own better nature. As presented by Oakley, it’s a character study that illuminates the dilemma created when we are forced to camouflage our authentic selves for the sake of self-preservation; it boils down to a conflict between our survival instinct and our need for self-actualization, fear for our own safety pitted against solidarity with our own community and compassion for others who fall into the crosshairs of bigotry. It’s not pretty – yet at the same time, our empathy cannot help but hold space for Jean, even when her choices are at their most cowardly. After all, when pitted against each other in a fight to merely survive, how many of us can say we wouldn’t act out of the same self-serving motivations.
Does her status as a victim of political and social oppression excuse her for her reluctance to be visible, when others around her – including her own partner and a student half her age – choose a more defiant path? That’s a matter of subjective opinion, and it’s scarcely the point. What matters is that her choices come not from an internal desire to adhere to the status quo but from a not-unfounded fear of having a life she’s worked hard to build for herself be torn down for reasons over which she has no control. In a world that accepted her for who she is, there would be no reason to even consider pretending to be something else. The fault lies not in some weakness of character, but in the closed-minded stigmatization imposed by a culture designed precisely to make her conform to the social “norm”.
Even so, many audiences might find “Blue Jean” a frustrating affair because of its lead character’s reticence to “do the right thing” not just by her community but by her girlfriend and and stand with those around her who are willing to challenge the prevailing pressure by being out. That’s an easy perspective to take in a time and place where acceptance is the prevailing attitude – even if location is a deciding factor in deciding where to spend that summer “gay-cation” in large swaths of the country and the globe – but Jean’s quandary is undoubtedly much more relatable for those who live outside the urban centers where queer havens are common enough to be taken for granted. Besides, a haven is all well and good, but a paycheck places arguably higher on the hierarchy of needs, and in Jean’s reality, that’s the overriding weak spot that curtails any effort she might wish to make toward living a more authentic – and ethical – life.
Going a long way toward making Oakley’s movie – which is, by the way, her feature film directorial debut – achieve its big-hearted goal of invoking empathy for those still trapped by personal circumstance in a closeted existence, McEwen gives a devastating, savvy, and deeply genuine performance in the central role; her Jean is relatable, sympathetic, and understandable throughout, no matter how much we might wish for her to step up to the plate. It’s a tour-de-force, and a window into a mindset that, while it might not hold quite so much real power in the world of today than it might have done in 1988 Britain, continues to throw obstacles in our path every step of the way. If not for the single-minded purpose that comes through in Oakley’s screenplay and directorial clarity, “Blue Jean” would belong completely to her; as it is, her performance is still a riveting and deeply insightful portrait of someone trying to act as if everything is “fine” while the house around her is being burned to the ground by people who want to legislate her and her kind out of existence. Let’s face it, we can all find some semblance of commonality in that.
As to how it all turns out, we’re obviously not going to spoil any of that – though we will mention that the movie doesn’t end with the same angry-but-hopeless resignation left by so many like-minded films. Beyond that, all we can say is that “Blue Jean” never succumbs to the temptation of judging the past by the standards of the present – and since it doesn’t take much imagination to recognize the similarity between Thatcher’s “Section 28” and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, it also doesn’t take much to see how Oakley’s movie – which won the People’s Choice Award at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for a BAFTA as Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – strikes a chillingly apropos note in America today.
Movies
DC/DOX to premiere 10 LGBTQ documentaries
Film festival will take place in downtown D.C. from June 15-18
A new film festival is coming to D.C. this month.
The DC/DOX film festival will take place June 15-18 in downtown D.C. with screenings and panels for film buffs of all kinds.
The festival will host the D.C. premieres of 10 new LGBTQ documentaries accompanied by talks from more than 100 filmmakers and subjects.
DC/DOX is taking over a spot in the D.C. film festival scene that was left empty when AFI Docs merged with Los Angeles-based AFI Fest. Sky Sitney, DC/DOX’s co-founder, saw a need for a new D.C.-based film festival, which became the inspiration for DC/DOX.
“What’s interesting about the festival is we’re not taking up brand new space that’s never existed before and inserting ourselves into an already crowded festival landscape,” Sitney said. “What we’re doing is we’re filling a genuine void of something that used to be there and isn’t.”
Sitney said that while the DC/DOX team didn’t set out to have a specific number of LGBTQ films on the festival’s roster, many of the LGBTQ films were chosen simply because of how meaningful they were.
“We didn’t set out with an agenda of ‘we must have a certain quota of films representing different things’ and I love that,” Sitney said. “I feel like the films that are in the lineup that represent queer stories truly came organically, because these were the most compelling and most exceptional films in the season.”
LGBTQ films premiering at the festival include “Kokomo City”, “Queendom”, “The Dads”, “MnM”, “Breaking the News”, “It’s Only Life After All”, “Will You Look at Me” and “How To Carry Water.” Screenings will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center, Cafritz Hall or Eaton Cinema.
Attendees can purchase tickets to individual screenings or passes to the whole festival. Panels and networking events are free to attend but reserving tickets is recommended.
Baltimore Pride to feature high heel race, parade, festival
Blade wins journalism awards
Gay, bi men have better heart health scores than straight men: study
Delaware bill would ban ‘gay panic’ defense
Riding in style: BMW X7, Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover
Iceland becomes latest country to ban conversion therapy
Trans ‘influencer’ criticized for going topless on TikTok at White House Pride event
Biden hosts biggest-ever Pride month event at the White House
Hundreds of thousands turn out for D.C. Pride parade and festival
Companies pull out of Uganda, NGOs suspend services after Anti-Homosexuality Act signed
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Europe3 days ago
Iceland becomes latest country to ban conversion therapy
-
The White House2 days ago
Trans ‘influencer’ criticized for going topless on TikTok at White House Pride event
-
The White House5 days ago
Biden hosts biggest-ever Pride month event at the White House
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Hundreds of thousands turn out for D.C. Pride parade and festival
-
Africa2 days ago
Companies pull out of Uganda, NGOs suspend services after Anti-Homosexuality Act signed
-
Africa1 day ago
Landmark Namibia Supreme Court ruling sparks anti-gay backlash
-
Middle East4 days ago
Hundreds of thousands celebrate Pride in Tel Aviv
-
South America3 days ago
Millions attend annual São Paulo Pride parade