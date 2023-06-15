Baltimore Pride to feature high heel race, parade, festival

Pride is a celebration, but even in a Pride month filled with tangible triumph on the political front, it’s important to remember that hate and homophobia that seem to be ever-percolating under the surface of society, ready to bubble over as soon as things get hot enough – which is why UK filmmaker Georgia Oakley’s “Blue Jean” might just be timeliest piece of cinema out there this June, despite the fact that it takes place three-and-a-half decades in the past.

Set in the northern UK city of Newcastle in 1988, as Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is on the brink of passing “Section 28” (a series of laws prohibiting the “promotion of homosexuality”), it takes its title from the name of its lead character, Jean (Rosy McEwen), who works as a gym teacher at a secondary school. Divorced and closeted, her sexuality is known only to her “safe” community of friends – but the new legislation, with its potential impact on her career and livelihood were she to be exposed, causes her increasing anxiety about keeping her queer life secret.

When a new student named Lois (Lucy Halliday) turns up in class – and then later at the gay bar where Jean is hanging out with her lesbian crew, including her girlfriend Viv (Kerrie Hayes) – things reach a critical breaking point for Jean. Though a connection forms with Lois, who is desperately in need of a mentor to help her through her queer growing pains, she tries to keep her distance – all the while lying to her family and her work friends to avoid socializing with them, terrified of any accidental revelations.

It’s an untenable situation, and things begin to fall apart in her personal life with the defiantly out-and-proud Viv. Finally, an incident between Lois and a classmate named Siobhan (Lydia Page) forces Jean to make a choice: either stand up for the truth and risk exposure or go along with the “official” narrative to preserve her own safety at the expense of a student – and fellow queer person – who trusts her.

Borrowing a page from Britain’s gritty New Wave of the early 1960s, by way of the aloof, observational style of later UK filmmakers like Terence Davies and Andrew Haigh, “Blue Jean” takes aim at the impact of homophobic oppression by focusing on the effect it has upon a single individual. Jean is not a person who still grapples with her sexual identity, but the very real possibility of having her life destroyed for it causes her to act against her own better nature. As presented by Oakley, it’s a character study that illuminates the dilemma created when we are forced to camouflage our authentic selves for the sake of self-preservation; it boils down to a conflict between our survival instinct and our need for self-actualization, fear for our own safety pitted against solidarity with our own community and compassion for others who fall into the crosshairs of bigotry. It’s not pretty – yet at the same time, our empathy cannot help but hold space for Jean, even when her choices are at their most cowardly. After all, when pitted against each other in a fight to merely survive, how many of us can say we wouldn’t act out of the same self-serving motivations.

Does her status as a victim of political and social oppression excuse her for her reluctance to be visible, when others around her – including her own partner and a student half her age – choose a more defiant path? That’s a matter of subjective opinion, and it’s scarcely the point. What matters is that her choices come not from an internal desire to adhere to the status quo but from a not-unfounded fear of having a life she’s worked hard to build for herself be torn down for reasons over which she has no control. In a world that accepted her for who she is, there would be no reason to even consider pretending to be something else. The fault lies not in some weakness of character, but in the closed-minded stigmatization imposed by a culture designed precisely to make her conform to the social “norm”.

Even so, many audiences might find “Blue Jean” a frustrating affair because of its lead character’s reticence to “do the right thing” not just by her community but by her girlfriend and and stand with those around her who are willing to challenge the prevailing pressure by being out. That’s an easy perspective to take in a time and place where acceptance is the prevailing attitude – even if location is a deciding factor in deciding where to spend that summer “gay-cation” in large swaths of the country and the globe – but Jean’s quandary is undoubtedly much more relatable for those who live outside the urban centers where queer havens are common enough to be taken for granted. Besides, a haven is all well and good, but a paycheck places arguably higher on the hierarchy of needs, and in Jean’s reality, that’s the overriding weak spot that curtails any effort she might wish to make toward living a more authentic – and ethical – life.

Going a long way toward making Oakley’s movie – which is, by the way, her feature film directorial debut – achieve its big-hearted goal of invoking empathy for those still trapped by personal circumstance in a closeted existence, McEwen gives a devastating, savvy, and deeply genuine performance in the central role; her Jean is relatable, sympathetic, and understandable throughout, no matter how much we might wish for her to step up to the plate. It’s a tour-de-force, and a window into a mindset that, while it might not hold quite so much real power in the world of today than it might have done in 1988 Britain, continues to throw obstacles in our path every step of the way. If not for the single-minded purpose that comes through in Oakley’s screenplay and directorial clarity, “Blue Jean” would belong completely to her; as it is, her performance is still a riveting and deeply insightful portrait of someone trying to act as if everything is “fine” while the house around her is being burned to the ground by people who want to legislate her and her kind out of existence. Let’s face it, we can all find some semblance of commonality in that.

As to how it all turns out, we’re obviously not going to spoil any of that – though we will mention that the movie doesn’t end with the same angry-but-hopeless resignation left by so many like-minded films. Beyond that, all we can say is that “Blue Jean” never succumbs to the temptation of judging the past by the standards of the present – and since it doesn’t take much imagination to recognize the similarity between Thatcher’s “Section 28” and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, it also doesn’t take much to see how Oakley’s movie – which won the People’s Choice Award at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for a BAFTA as Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – strikes a chillingly apropos note in America today.