Blade wins journalism awards
Society of Professional Journalists honored Michael Key, Kathi Wolfe
The Washington Blade this week won several 2023 Dateline Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists’ D.C. chapter.
Photo Editor Michael Key won in the Weekly Newspaper Breaking News category for “Va. students stage mass walkout over anti-LGBTQ policies,” which covered the thousands of Virginia students who walked out of their classes last fall in response to proposed revisions to policies designed to protect trans and nonbinary students. Key also won in the Weekly Newspaper Photography Story category for his “Activists stage ‘smoke-in’ at Russian embassy to protest Griner incarceration” story.
Columnist Kathi Wolfe won in the Weekly Newspaper Features category for “Queer, Crip and Here,” an interview with Caitlin Hernandez, a queer writer and teacher who is blind.
Blade contributor Kaela Roeder won in the Weekly Newspaper Business category for “Paying it forward: How one bookstore coffee shop makes a difference in Adams Morgan,” which Street Sense Media published. Roeder was also a finalist in the Weekly Newspaper Investigative Journalism category for “DC receives funds to help homeless students. Why are so many schools missing out?” and a finalist in the Radio Investigative Journalism category for “D.C. gets federal funds to help homeless students. But many schools are shortchanged” for WAMU.
International News Editor Michael Lavers was a finalist in the Weekly Newspaper Features category for “Transgender journalist joins Ukrainian military,” a profile of Sarah Cirillo-Ashton, a transgender journalist who enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022. Lavers was also a finalist in the Weekly Newspaper Editorial/Opinion Writing category for “A reporter’s observations on the Brazilian, U.S. elections,” an op-ed he wrote after covering last year’s Brazilian presidential election and the U.S. mid-term elections.
Delaware
Delaware bill would ban ‘gay panic’ defense
Legislature has until June 30 to advance measure
Delaware may soon become the 16th state to ban the LGBTQ panic defense, in which defendants claim they panicked after learning someone was gay or transgender and injured or killed the victim.
It’s been used five times in Delaware and more than 400 times across the country, said St. Edward’s University professor W. Carsten Andresen, who tracks uses of the defense. The defense is usually used so that defendants can have their charges lessened – often from murder to manslaughter.
If Delaware House Substitutive Bill 1 passes, defendants can’t use that defense to be acquitted of their crime or get reduced charges.
“This defense is used by defendants to justify violent acts against LGBTQ individuals by claiming that their sexual orientation or gender identity poses a sudden threat to their safety,” Sussex Pride Director David Mariner said before the House Judiciary Committee. “This defense is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to excuse bigotry and hate crimes, and it has no place in our justice system.”
Scholars and advocates say it’s unknown how many times it’s been used because there is no single national place where the crimes are reported. Andresen said he probably only knows a quarter of the cases in which it has been invoked.
It’s hard to find out when it is used, Delaware lawyer Mark Purpura said, because it’s unlikely researchers will find cases where it has been used successfully because the decision won’t be appealed. Andresen agreed. He said he finds cases through media reports, internet posts, and court appeals.
The House does not seem to be aware of the cases in Delaware; Purpura said during testimony that he was unaware of any uses in Delaware.
The American Bar Association announced its support for LGBTQ+ panic defense bans in 2013. Many legal scholars support bans, but not all. Some argue there are better ways to eliminate the effectiveness of the defense than banning it.
Cynthia Lee, a law professor at George Washington University, was one of them until recently. She argued that defendants should have to explicitly say that they were shocked their victim was LGBTQ. That way, she argued, all the defendant’s cards would be on the table.
“When gay panic arguments are forced to take a covert turn — when they are not explicit or out in the open — they may actually be more effective than they would be if out in the open,” she wrote in 2017, citing a 1986 trial in which the defense called four Black teenagers “savages,” “predators,” and “vultures” but didn’t mention their race explicitly. The jury found the shooter not guilty on almost all the charges.
“The existing research on stereotypes and prejudice suggests that stereotypes, which are deeply entrenched in the subconscious, are triggered more readily when not made salient,” Lee wrote, adding that it’s more effective to educate people. She did not respond to a request for comment.
Asked about Lee’s concerns that lawyers would find a way around the ban Purpura agreed that it’s possible.
“It’s a risk,” he said. “If you’re a defense attorney, that could backfire.”
But, he said, doing nothing is far worse. If the jury hears the defense, he fears, it might resonate. Lee now agrees, writing in 2019 that making the bigotry clear isn’t enough to nullify the defense.
The most famous case of the gay panic defense followed the murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay college student in Wyoming. Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson had offered Shepard a ride home, which he accepted. Instead of driving him home, the pair drove to a remote area and proceeded to rob and torture Shepard, then tied him to a fence and left him to die. McKinney’s lawyers claimed that Shepard made sexual advances toward him, and was driven to insanity in that moment, leading him to kill Shepard. The judge rejected the defense but allowed evidence portraying Shepard as an aggressive sexual deviant, Lee wrote. Shepard and Henderson were sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.
Morrison cited a 2015 case of the defense being used before the House Judiciary Committee, when Texas resident James Miller invited his neighbor Daniel Spencer over for a night of drinking and music. Miller claimed Spencer came on to him, so he stabbed Spencer in self-defense. Prosecutors argued that the blood at the crime scene didn’t match Miller’s version of events and it could very well have gone down the opposite way.
Either way, the jury sentenced Miller only to 10 years of probation and the judge tacked on six months in jail. Scholars have categorized the killing as using the gay panic defense.
Andresen keeps a private up-to-date database of LGBTQ panic defense uses, and the Williams Institute published its latest database in 2021. Andresen also found a 2018 Texas case in which Mark Daniel Lewis did not face trial after admitting he pushed Kenne McFadden, a transgender woman, into a river. He claimed she had groped him, according to local news reports. Prosecutors are taking a fresh look at the case after Insider found new evidence.
The only opposition so far to Delaware’s bill comes from Rep. Jeffrey Spiegelman, a Republican who represents the Townsend area. He asked why the bill only prohibits LGBTQ+ panic defenses and not those for religion or race. Purpura said he’s unaware of anyone invoking the panic defense after discovering someone’s race or religion.
Still, Spiegelman offered an amendment to the bill to prohibit all panic defenses based on race, religion, color, disability, sexual orientation, sex, age, gender identity, national origin, and a person’s ancestry. He did not respond to a voicemail.
Morrison, who introduced the bill, said the amendment “diminishes” the bill’s purpose.
“It takes the emphasis away from the fact that this is an issue of incredible importance to the LGBTQ+ community that affects the LGBTQ+ community, so we want to keep that spotlight,” he said in an interview.
The original bill, HB 142, was substituted for HS 1 to “make a legislator happy” and clarify that the bill does not ban mental illness from being used as a defense, Morrison said.
The substitution and re-introduction means the amendment attached to the original bill is gone, and Rep. Spiegelman did not respond to a voicemail asking if he will re-introduce it.
Most representatives on the House Judiciary Committee, including Spiegelman, voted to advance the bill out of committee. Rep. Bryan Shupe did not vote either way, saying he needed more information.
The bill currently has 22 co-sponsors. There is one Republican in the group, Rep. Michael Smith, but Purpura said he doesn’t expect bipartisan support, which he said is “disappointing.”
The biggest challenge to the bill may be the time crunch before the Delaware Legislature goes on vacation on June 30. The Delaware House and Senate are currently scheduled to consider 17 bills and 33 more are on the House’s list of bills ready to be put on the agenda. And even more bills will be voted out of committee soon and will take their place on the ready list.
Delaware’s House Speaker, Pete Schwartzkopf, will decide where – or whether – to put the bill on the agenda for the House to vote on it. If the House passes it, it will go to a Senate committee and, if passed out of the committee, will go to the Senate floor for a vote and end up on the governor’s desk if passed. Schwartzkopf’s legislative assistant did not return a voicemail asking whether he will fast track the bill.
But the bill has plenty of time to go through all the motions – the legislature’s last day is June 30. After that, the bill would have most of next year to go through the motions.
Montana
Man sentenced for federal hate crime after attempting anti-LGBTQ mass shooting
John Russell Howald received 18-year prison sentence
A Montana man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to shoot victims with the intent to rid his town of LGBTQ residents, the Justice Department announced in a press release Wednesday.
After a four day trial in February, a jury convicted the man, John Russell Howald, of firing an AK-style rifle into the home of a woman who was known to be a lesbian, and “then walking further into town intending to target others he perceived to be lesbian, queer, and gay.”
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, “This defendant is being held accountable for his horrific attempted mass shooting against the LGBTQI+ community in a Montana town.”
The defendant “set out to rid the town of all LGBTQI+ members by killing them,” Clarke said. “He shot into the home of a lesbian resident, nearly killing her, with the hope of inspiring similar attacks around the country.”
Last week, the White House announced plans to better combat anti-LGBTQ violence through a community safety partnership administered by the Justice Department along with the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services.
White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden told reporters the partnership will help LGBTQ community centers “prepare for the worst” — including “bomb threats, active shooters, and cybersecurity threats — while also protecting “healthcare providers who serve the community by working with doctors and medical associations.”
“This Pride month,” DOJ wrote in the press release about Howald, “we affirm our commitment to using the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act to hold perpetrators of hate-fueled violence targeting the LGBTQI+ community accountable.”
“Motivated by hatred of the LGBTQI+ community and armed with multiple firearms and high-capacity magazines, this defendant sought to intimidate — even terrorize — an entire community by shooting into the victim’s home trying to kill her for no reason other than her sexual orientation, this defendant did something distinctly un-American by depriving her of her sense of safety, freedom and privacy all at once,” said Steven Dettelbach, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth restaurant target of small Christian protest
The Pines was set to host drag fundraiser for Rep. Blunt Rochester
A small group of Christian protesters performed a Catholic ritual outside of Rehoboth Beach’s The Pines on Saturday, where the restaurant was scheduled to host a drag fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.).
The six demonstrators, though, weren’t protesting the drag performers, nor were they protesting the gay-owned restaurant and bar. They protested what they said was Blunt Rochester’s “violation of her oath of office” for about 15 minutes, the restaurant’s co-owner, Bob Suppies, said. They were “really friendly” and just recited the rosary, a Catholic prayer, he said.
“I thought it was nice,” Suppies, who was raised Catholic, said. “And it’s their right to do that.”
Local conservative talk show host Jake Smith, who falsely claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former president Donald Trump and said that “not every Muslim is guilty, but every Muslim is suspect” of sympathizing with Islamic extremists in 2015, called for the protest on his Tuesday, June 6 WGMD show and filed for a protest permit on Friday. Walt Palmer, the station’s director of broadcast operations, engineering, and programming, declined to provide a copy of the show but confirmed that Smith called for the protest on his show.
The protest, which was first reported by Alan Henney, caught Suppies by surprise.
“We heard about it randomly, someone said they heard it on the radio,” he said, adding that it was the first protest in front of his restaurants. “So we didn’t know what to expect.”
The event had been postponed weeks ago, Suppies said, because Blunt Rochester had a schedule conflict. The protesters didn’t seem to be aware. One protester who identified himself only as Richard told Henney, “We thought that Lisa Blunt Rochester would have a fundraiser today at 11 o’clock and it looks like, where is she?”
“We have no problem with the restaurant,” Richard further told Henney. “We have, I have no problem with the drags.”
Instead, Richard and co-owner Suppies said, the group was protesting Blunt Rochester’s stances on abortion and electric vehicle mandates, which surprised Suppies.
“In today’s culture, you instantly think, ‘Oh, they hate drag queens and here we go,’ with people trying to shut down drag, but that wasn’t it,” he said.
The Blade called WGMD to request an interview with Smith and contacted him through Facebook, but Smith did not respond. The copy of the protest permit Smith filed that was provided to the Blade through an open records request redacted Smith’s phone number, address, and birthdate so the Blade could not call him.
WGMD’s Palmer emphasized that the station and its owner, Data Tech Digital, had nothing to do with the protest. Suppies said he hadn’t heard of the radio station until now and said he might start advertising on the station once parking restrictions lift.
“We all need prayer right now,” Suppies said with a laugh. “I’m like, could they play pray for no rain on the weekend so we can have a good summer? That would be awesome.”
