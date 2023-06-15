Movies
DC/DOX to premiere 10 LGBTQ documentaries
Film festival will take place in downtown D.C. from June 15-18
A new film festival is coming to D.C. this month.
The DC/DOX film festival will take place June 15-18 in downtown D.C. with screenings and panels for film buffs of all kinds.
The festival will host the D.C. premieres of 10 new LGBTQ documentaries accompanied by talks from more than 100 filmmakers and subjects.
DC/DOX is taking over a spot in the D.C. film festival scene that was left empty when AFI Docs merged with Los Angeles-based AFI Fest. Sky Sitney, DC/DOX’s co-founder, saw a need for a new D.C.-based film festival, which became the inspiration for DC/DOX.
“What’s interesting about the festival is we’re not taking up brand new space that’s never existed before and inserting ourselves into an already crowded festival landscape,” Sitney said. “What we’re doing is we’re filling a genuine void of something that used to be there and isn’t.”
Sitney said that while the DC/DOX team didn’t set out to have a specific number of LGBTQ films on the festival’s roster, many of the LGBTQ films were chosen simply because of how meaningful they were.
“We didn’t set out with an agenda of ‘we must have a certain quota of films representing different things’ and I love that,” Sitney said. “I feel like the films that are in the lineup that represent queer stories truly came organically, because these were the most compelling and most exceptional films in the season.”
LGBTQ films premiering at the festival include “Kokomo City”, “Queendom”, “The Dads”, “MnM”, “Breaking the News”, “It’s Only Life After All”, “Will You Look at Me” and “How To Carry Water.” Screenings will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center, Cafritz Hall or Eaton Cinema.
Attendees can purchase tickets to individual screenings or passes to the whole festival. Panels and networking events are free to attend but reserving tickets is recommended.
‘Blue Jean’ explores impact of legislated homophobia on personal freedom
Tour-de-force is the timeliest film out there this Pride month
Pride is a celebration, but even in a Pride month filled with tangible triumph on the political front, it’s important to remember that hate and homophobia that seem to be ever-percolating under the surface of society, ready to bubble over as soon as things get hot enough – which is why UK filmmaker Georgia Oakley’s “Blue Jean” might just be timeliest piece of cinema out there this June, despite the fact that it takes place three-and-a-half decades in the past.
Set in the northern UK city of Newcastle in 1988, as Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is on the brink of passing “Section 28” (a series of laws prohibiting the “promotion of homosexuality”), it takes its title from the name of its lead character, Jean (Rosy McEwen), who works as a gym teacher at a secondary school. Divorced and closeted, her sexuality is known only to her “safe” community of friends – but the new legislation, with its potential impact on her career and livelihood were she to be exposed, causes her increasing anxiety about keeping her queer life secret.
When a new student named Lois (Lucy Halliday) turns up in class – and then later at the gay bar where Jean is hanging out with her lesbian crew, including her girlfriend Viv (Kerrie Hayes) – things reach a critical breaking point for Jean. Though a connection forms with Lois, who is desperately in need of a mentor to help her through her queer growing pains, she tries to keep her distance – all the while lying to her family and her work friends to avoid socializing with them, terrified of any accidental revelations.
It’s an untenable situation, and things begin to fall apart in her personal life with the defiantly out-and-proud Viv. Finally, an incident between Lois and a classmate named Siobhan (Lydia Page) forces Jean to make a choice: either stand up for the truth and risk exposure or go along with the “official” narrative to preserve her own safety at the expense of a student – and fellow queer person – who trusts her.
Borrowing a page from Britain’s gritty New Wave of the early 1960s, by way of the aloof, observational style of later UK filmmakers like Terence Davies and Andrew Haigh, “Blue Jean” takes aim at the impact of homophobic oppression by focusing on the effect it has upon a single individual. Jean is not a person who still grapples with her sexual identity, but the very real possibility of having her life destroyed for it causes her to act against her own better nature. As presented by Oakley, it’s a character study that illuminates the dilemma created when we are forced to camouflage our authentic selves for the sake of self-preservation; it boils down to a conflict between our survival instinct and our need for self-actualization, fear for our own safety pitted against solidarity with our own community and compassion for others who fall into the crosshairs of bigotry. It’s not pretty – yet at the same time, our empathy cannot help but hold space for Jean, even when her choices are at their most cowardly. After all, when pitted against each other in a fight to merely survive, how many of us can say we wouldn’t act out of the same self-serving motivations.
Does her status as a victim of political and social oppression excuse her for her reluctance to be visible, when others around her – including her own partner and a student half her age – choose a more defiant path? That’s a matter of subjective opinion, and it’s scarcely the point. What matters is that her choices come not from an internal desire to adhere to the status quo but from a not-unfounded fear of having a life she’s worked hard to build for herself be torn down for reasons over which she has no control. In a world that accepted her for who she is, there would be no reason to even consider pretending to be something else. The fault lies not in some weakness of character, but in the closed-minded stigmatization imposed by a culture designed precisely to make her conform to the social “norm”.
Even so, many audiences might find “Blue Jean” a frustrating affair because of its lead character’s reticence to “do the right thing” not just by her community but by her girlfriend and and stand with those around her who are willing to challenge the prevailing pressure by being out. That’s an easy perspective to take in a time and place where acceptance is the prevailing attitude – even if location is a deciding factor in deciding where to spend that summer “gay-cation” in large swaths of the country and the globe – but Jean’s quandary is undoubtedly much more relatable for those who live outside the urban centers where queer havens are common enough to be taken for granted. Besides, a haven is all well and good, but a paycheck places arguably higher on the hierarchy of needs, and in Jean’s reality, that’s the overriding weak spot that curtails any effort she might wish to make toward living a more authentic – and ethical – life.
Going a long way toward making Oakley’s movie – which is, by the way, her feature film directorial debut – achieve its big-hearted goal of invoking empathy for those still trapped by personal circumstance in a closeted existence, McEwen gives a devastating, savvy, and deeply genuine performance in the central role; her Jean is relatable, sympathetic, and understandable throughout, no matter how much we might wish for her to step up to the plate. It’s a tour-de-force, and a window into a mindset that, while it might not hold quite so much real power in the world of today than it might have done in 1988 Britain, continues to throw obstacles in our path every step of the way. If not for the single-minded purpose that comes through in Oakley’s screenplay and directorial clarity, “Blue Jean” would belong completely to her; as it is, her performance is still a riveting and deeply insightful portrait of someone trying to act as if everything is “fine” while the house around her is being burned to the ground by people who want to legislate her and her kind out of existence. Let’s face it, we can all find some semblance of commonality in that.
As to how it all turns out, we’re obviously not going to spoil any of that – though we will mention that the movie doesn’t end with the same angry-but-hopeless resignation left by so many like-minded films. Beyond that, all we can say is that “Blue Jean” never succumbs to the temptation of judging the past by the standards of the present – and since it doesn’t take much imagination to recognize the similarity between Thatcher’s “Section 28” and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, it also doesn’t take much to see how Oakley’s movie – which won the People’s Choice Award at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for a BAFTA as Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – strikes a chillingly apropos note in America today.
Two new int’l films remind us why Pride is still important
Cinematic proof that homophobia threatens millions around the world
Pride is a time to celebrate, of course, but it’s also a time to remember the struggle, and the fight that continues around the world for the right of LGBTQ people to live freely as they are. This week, the Blade takes a look at two new international releases that remind us that, for many people, homophobia still threatens millions of queer people around the world.
First up, from Italian filmmaker Pasquale Marrazzo comes “The Neighbor” (titled “Hotel Milano” in Italy and available via Digital/DVD from June 6), a supremely crafted, starkly observational drama about a gay couple – Riki (Michelle Costabile) and Luca (Jacopo Costantini) – whose love story is blindsided by violence.
After a gay-bashing incident leaves Luca on life support in a hospital, his family refuses to let Riki come to see him – though Luca’s sister, Rachelle (Luisa Vernelli) is sympathetic enough to keep him informed about his partner’s status as he fights for his life in a medically induced coma. Between pleading with her to intervene on his behalf to Luca’s deeply religious mother (Lucia Vasini) and fending off efforts of help and comfort from his own emotionally-needy mom (Rossanna Gay), he recalls defining moments of their relationship – as well as long-repressed secrets in his personal history – as he tries to come to terms, on his own, with the possibility of unthinkable loss.
In terms of cinematic weight, Marrazzo delivers in style, masterfully using flashbacks to infuse nuance as it moves the story toward what feels like an inevitable conclusion. With a shrewd eye, he hones in on the ways that shame and judgment based on “forbidden” forms of sexuality spread their poison throughout the intimate lives of everyone they touch.
Needless to say, it’s pretty bleak. Something of a spiritual sister to “Brokeback Mountain,” Marrazzo’s harrowing tale spins a harsh indictment of hate and intolerance by leaning into the familiar trope of queer victimhood – a cliché which, sadly, still rings true despite decades of advancement in the worldwide struggle for acceptance – and asking us to endure, along with its protagonists, an unthinkably harsh worst-case scenario in order to illuminate the impact of the intolerance and hate that lie behind it. It’s a movie which, had Hollywood made it, could be about the triumph of love; but devoid of that special American movie magic, and instead steeped in an Italian neo-realism that goes back to the country’s post WWII years, it offers a refreshingly unsentimental “Romeo and Juliet”-esque tale of a love that’s doomed by a mindset based in hate.
With superlative performances from Costabile and Costantini – who make the troubled Riki and the open-hearted Luca, respectively, feel heartbreakingly authentic both as a couple and as individuals – and a uniformly outstanding cast of players on hand to deliver support, it’s a powerful, gripping piece of cinema that avoids pandering to romanticism in order to drive home its message about the tragedies that might be avoided in a world less obsessed with judging others over our own personal beliefs, whether “deeply held” or not.
It’s also mercilessly grim; while it both begins and ends with tenderness and positivity as its two young lovers blissfully enjoy being together in a park, it gives us an uncompromising and sometimes almost unbearably hopeless perspective on the impact a deeply ingrained, traditionally religious cultural bias can have on even the most private lives of anyone who lives outside that rigid norm. For American audiences – especially those fortunate enough to live within urban “bubbles” where the realities of anti-queer prejudice rarely interfere with our ability to live without fear of stigma or worse – that might feel like a bit of throwback; in Marrazzo’s homeland, however, where a swing toward right-wing extremism (championed by nationalist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni) has found eager support among the country’s hard-coded Catholic population, it might seem more like a defiant plea for compassion and humanity, aimed at opening hearts and minds rather than capitalizing on the self-prophetic doom and gloom of indoctrinated queer self-loathing.
That makes it a highly recommended addition to your Pride month watchlist – but if you’re one of those people who is done with stories that turn our lives into tragedies (and we can’t say we blame you), you might want to give this one a pass despite the important truth it speaks to power.
“Horseplay” (Digital/DVD from June 13), from Argentine director Marco Berger, is hardly a more uplifting film, but it does offer the sex appeal afforded by an impossibly hot cast of young male stars filmed mostly in various stages of undress – an enticement that sounds entirely inappropriate, but gets to the heart of the film’s exploration of (once again) homophobia and its relationship with the distorted idealization of masculinity that drives it.
Set at a luxury villa in the countryside of Argentina, it follows a group of friends who have gathered for a summer holiday getaway, where the mix of drinking, drugs, and youthful testosterone results in predictably crass but relatively harmless hijinks and a few embarrassing photos, mostly driven by mockingly homophobic insinuation and ridicule; it’s all in good fun – just bros being bros, right? – at first, but as the week progresses, underlying insecurities, secrets, jealousies, and other deep-rooted by-products of toxic masculinity begin to bubble closer to the surface, and the pressure under the boys’ high-spirited, boundary-crossing hedonism begins to build toward something far less innocent.
To give away more detail would undo the movie’s carefully layered revelation of detail, which makes for a fascinating study of immature masculinity and the not-so-subtle social coercion that perpetuates a rigid, mostly heterosexual norm. Berger’s point, underscored by the film’s blatantly gay “male gaze” and its characters’ seeming obsession with all things “homo” as a running theme in their various harassments of each other, seems to be that the most virulent homophobia comes in people who are hiding their own queerness from the world – and probably themselves, too. It’s scarcely a new concept, but in a world where anti-LGBTQ bigotry seems to be working overtime to assert its prejudices against anyone who loves differently, it’s a helpful reminder that our enemies are motivated by small-minded fear, whatever ideological rhetoric or religious dogma they may spout at us to justify it.
Unfortunately, though Berger employs a fly-on-the-wall aloofness in his film’s scenario, much of it feels forced, weighted to lead us to a desired conclusion. The casual intimacy of ostensibly straight companions seems a little too intimate, their eagerness to “feign” sexual attraction for each other a little too eager; further undermining the effect, the large number of characters in the ensemble makes it occasionally difficult to keep track of who they are and what relationships they have with each other.
Even so, its insight into hyper-hypermasculinity and its correlation with social condition around sex and gender norms rings true, even if the same cannot always be said of what we see on the screen. And although it may, like “The Neighbor,” be a little too dark for some, it offers up plenty of “eye candy” by way of compensation – so why not enjoy it?
It is Pride month, after all.
Max brings history to the masses in entertaining ‘Book of Queer’
Cervini’s work not a typical queer documentary
Pride month has officially arrived, and that means it’s time again for all our TV providers to join the rest of the corporate world in falling over itself to show its support the only way it knows how – by marketing directly to us and letting us know that, yes, they want our money, too.
We can’t resist a little glib snark, but truthfully, we’re not complaining. After being ignored for decades by the mainstream, a little overcompensation once a year is fine by us. That’s especially true when the content that rolls out on our screens is well-crafted, authentic, and entertaining without pandering to its audience – which, as anyone who has binge-watched through the “LGBTQ+” section of their streaming service of choice can easily tell you, is not always the case.
That’s why we chose to start our Pride month viewing with a series that’s not even brand new. “The Book of Queer,” which is part of the debut rollout on Max (the rebranded streaming service formerly known as HBO Max), originally aired on Discovery + for Pride 2022. Now, it’s available to a wider audience just in time for Pride 2023, and coupled with its focus on queer history, the timing is too perfect not to bring it to your attention.
Created by Harvard-and-Cambridge-educated historian Dr. Eric Cervini – likely familiar to many of our readers via a popular social media presence built around his “Queer History 101” newsletter – “Book of Queer” is a five-episode crash course that tells the stories of significant queer (or purportedly queer) individuals who have made their mark on human civilization across the millennia through re-enactments by an all-queer ensemble cast, illuminating them with commentary from an array of expert “talking heads” who are both erudite and accessible. It’s a familiar format, obviously, but this time it comes with a twist – the re-enactments take the form of comedic sketches, reimagining its famous historical subjects through a contemporary lens and turning them into campy (and absurdly anachronistic) avatars of defiantly queer empowerment.
Those accustomed to a more straightforward documentary approach might be put off by this approach, and we can’t blame them; the irreverence of the very first episode, which explores queer leaders of government throughout history and depicts Abraham Lincoln as a flamboyantly sexed-up serial gay lothario, is by itself enough to raise hackles. Considering the reverence with which most of these individuals are viewed today, it’s inevitable that many viewers will find the show more than a little transgressive.
Yet even as it plays fast and loose with the accuracy of its portrayals – which, for the record, feels like a deliberate tactic, not a clumsy effort to contemporize and dumb them down for a modern audience – it is scrupulous about making sure we aren’t fooled by its wacky style into thinking that it doesn’t take any of this stuff seriously. Though it plays on all the familiar tropes and stereotypes of modern queer culture – to the point that we might be offended by some of its humor if it came in a show not conceived and executed by queer creators – it is always quick to set the record straight, not just with the savvy, well-researched insight of the commentators, but with clever visual aids like infographics and pop-up supplemental facts; like Cervini’s online history lessons, there’s a light tone to the whole affair, giving everything a fresh sense of fun that makes it all feel very much like a product tailored for the reputed shallowness and short attention span of the internet age -but that doesn’t mean it’s not dedicated to honoring the history it relates to us by remaining strictly aligned with the facts.
Indeed, in many ways it uses its cheeky burlesque of history to amplify and drive home some of its most convincing points. How better to underscore its arguments – the nonbinary identity of Egyptian monarch Ahkenaten, or Abe Lincoln’s committed sexual relationships with the lengthy list of male “roommates” who shared his bed (yes, really) before becoming president, and those examples are just from the first installment – than by comically portraying them as if they were the modern equivalent of their “types” in the queer community? More than that, when we see these histories presented in this way, the arguments of “traditional” (i.e. heterosexual) historians that dismiss such theories as unsubstantiated speculation seem even more ludicrous than they did before – and that’s saying a lot.
In truth it’s more than a little thrilling to see the show’s unequivocal assertions about the queerness of its subjects – all backed by rigorously cited sources and extensively researched anecdotal evidence – presented without a lot of the equivocating disclaimers that usually accompany that discussion. And while it may take most of the first episode for some viewers to warm up to its madcap approach (though more casual audiences may be comfortable with it from the start), it quickly reveals its value goes beyond simply keeping us entertained. By episode 2, not just in spite but because of its humor, it’s able to evoke unexpected – and unexpectedly powerful – tears over the death of Alan Turing, and to remind us that Renaissance artists like Da Vinci and Michelangelo lived under constant threat of prosecution, punishment, and even execution for sodomy.
Indeed, if there’s one common thread that runs through all these histories, it’s the ever-present suppression, persecution, and worse that has been imposed upon queer people across the centuries; if “Book of Queer” makes us laugh, it does so in the spirit of all the pioneers who came before it, combating the cruelty and bigotry of our oppressors with the kind of fierce, subversive comedic artillery that easily pierces their small-minded assumptions and attitudes about us.
That, as much as anything, drives home the importance of a show like “Book of Queer” in the here and now, as LGBTQ+ life and culture faces a resurgence of bigotry and legislation aimed at pushing us back into the closeted, underground life we’ve had to endure for millennia. That importance is clearly not lost on Cervini, who despite the involvement of high-profile guest narrators like Margaret Cho and the late Leslie Jordan emerges as the show’s brightest star. Appearing in each episode to provide “footnotes” that give further historical context for each of the stories, his twink-ish youthful appearance and mischievously fey charm belie his status as a Pulitzer-nominated author and historian (for his 2020 book, “The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. The United States of America”), but the authority and comprehensive knowledge with which he speaks leave no doubt of his ability to lead a generation of young queer scholars and activists fighting into the future, armed with the certainty of facts and an understanding of a history that has been buried by our oppressors for far too long.
“Book of Queer” might not be your typical documentary, but really, do we want a queer documentary to be “typical”? It’s clear that Dr. Eric Cervini does not, and after seeing this one, we are inclined to agree with him.
