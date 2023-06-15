Gay, bi men have better heart health scores than straight men: study

A report published last month in the Journal of the American Heart Association about a study conducted in France of the heart disease risk factors in more than 169,000 adults found that gay and bisexual men had a lower risk for cardiovascular disease than heterosexual men.

The same study, according to the JAHA report, shows that lesbian and bisexual women had a higher risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart attacks and strokes than heterosexual women.

The report says the French study, which included physical examinations and interviews with 90,879 women and 78,555 men in 21 cities, appears to be the first such study to include individuals who self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or who declare other non-heterosexual identities.

Among the women participating in the study, 555 identified as lesbian, 3,149 identified as bisexual, and 84,363 identified as heterosexual, the report states. Among the men participating in the study, 2,421 identified as gay, 2,748 identified as bisexual, and 84,363 identified as heterosexual.

The report says that among all participants in the study, 2,812 women and 2,392 men declined to answer a question asking about their sexual orientation.

It says the study used two methods of measuring cardiac health developed by the American Heart Association. One, called the Life’s Simple 7 Cardiovascular Health Score, assesses seven “modifiable and actionable cardiovascular health metrics” — dietary intake, physical activity, nonsmoking, body mass index, fasting blood glucose level, blood pressure, and total blood cholesterol.

The second method the study used for assessing cardiac health, the report says, is called Life’s Essential 8, which includes the seven factors used in the first method plus an assessment of an individual’s “sleep health.”

Dr. Keith Egan, an internal medicine physician with D.C.’s Kaiser Permanente Pride Medical Center ,which specializes in primary medical care for LGBTQ patients, called the French study an important development in identifying the need for preventive health care for LGBTQ people.

“It puts us on notice that we need to be paying attention to these cardiovascular risk factors and paying special attention for bisexual and lesbian women to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to help that population optimize their health in each of these aspects to prevent cardiovascular disease down the line,” Egan told the Washington Blade.

The Journal of the American Heart Association report on the French study, which was released on May 17, offers a possible explanation for why lesbians and bi women were shown to have a higher risk for heart disease.

“The current study found that SM [sexual minority] men had higher cardiovascular health scores than their heterosexual counterparts, whereas the opposite was found in women,” the report says.

“This may suggest that: (1) levels of exposure to stressors, such as discrimination, might differ between sexual minority men and sexual minority women compared with heterosexual individuals; and (2) differences in the available coping resources and resilience to buffer against minority stressors might exist in sexual minority women and sexual minority men,” the report states.

“It is noteworthy that gay or bisexual men had higher LE8 and LS7 scores than heterosexual men, despite their observed psychosocial and socioeconomic disadvantages,” the report continues.

“As the study was conducted in France, universal health care access to most residents may have buffered against the detrimental effects of low socioeconomic status on cardiovascular health access and cardiovascular disease prevention in sexual minority individuals,” the report says.

However, the report says the study found that gay and bisexual men living in rural areas had lower cardiovascular health scores compared to heterosexual men.

The report also points out that while gay and bisexual men had higher heart health scores than heterosexual men and lesbian and bi women had lower scores than their straight counterparts, it also confirmed findings in previous studies that overall, women consistently have higher cardiac health scores and less risk for heart disease than men regardless of sexual orientation.

Egan, the Pride Medical Center physician, said among the important issues the French study raises that can be found in the United States is the potential disparities faced by LGBTQ people based on discrimination.

“A lot of that is tied back to the overall LGBTQ+ population being less likely to have a primary care provider and less likely to go for a routine screening,” he said. “We see those disparities in other areas like in rates of HIV and rates of STI [sexually transmitted infections] in gay and bisexual men,” Egan said.

“In general, though, if you look at the study, men – both heterosexual and gay men – have lower cardiovascular scores,” he said. “There is an overall higher risk for men in general” regarding cardiovascular disease, Egan stressed.

“So, what I always say regarding the LGBTQ+ population is that it’s really important to seek out and find a primary care provider who is knowledgeable and experienced and open and welcoming to our community, so that you have a relationship with a primary care provider where you can truly be open and tell them all aspects of your life so the provider can then provide help, advice and do proper screening and help reduce these disparities,” Egan said.

The full Journal of the American Heart Association report can be accessed at ahajournals.org.