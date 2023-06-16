Calendar: June 16-22

Friday, June 16

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Speedfriending” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto Cafe. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community and enjoy the bottomless happy hour specials at Puro Gusto. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Live In Your Truth Programs will host “LIYT Nights & Drag Duels” at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Plaza. This event is a live entertainment series featuring live music, comedy performances, choreographed dance, and more. There will also be an artists’ pop-up, adult beverage garden, STI and health screenings, and health awareness and education resources. For more details, visit Eventbrite.

Saturday, June 17

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. LGBTQ People of Color come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.

South Asian LGBTQ Support Group will be at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. It’s a secure, judgement-free environment to discuss relationships, sexuality, health, well-being, identity, culture, religion, or anything that is on your mind. For more details, email [email protected].

Sunday, June 18

“Center Aging Pride Theater Outing” will be at 3 p.m. at the Mosaic Theater Company of DC at Atlas Performing Arts Center. Guests will attend a showing of “One in Two,” a play by award-winning playwright Donja R. Love. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website.

“Largest LGBTQIA+ Singles Flamingle” will be at 7 p.m. at THRoW Social DC. Guests can enjoy signature cocktail and wine specials, food, games, and live music while mingling with single people in the local LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, June 19

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.

Tuesday, June 20

Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, email [email protected].

Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ+Social Mixer” at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. This is a weekly cocktails and dinner social mixer for the LGBTQIA community in Frederick, Maryland. For more details, visit Eventbrite.

Wednesday, June 21

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will host “Pride Bingo” at 7 p.m. at Pizzeria Paradiso. The event will be hosted by drag king Ricky Rosé and guests are encouraged to come enjoy an unforgettable evening of laughter, excitement, and fabulous prizes. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Thursday, June 22

DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The DC Anti-Violence Project seeks to assist victims of anti-LGBT violence by advocating on their behalf, encouraging reporting, and providing a community of support. For more information, visit Facebook or Twitter.