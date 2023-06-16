Opinions
Should gay retirees flee anti-LGBTQ repression in Florida?
DeSantis’s attacks must inspire us to fight back
It’s been three years since I retired and formally transferred residency to a condo in Wilton Manors, Fla., spending seven months in the warmer climes of South Florida and five months in my condo in Logan Circle. Initially, the LGBTQ environment of Wilton Manors and Washington, D.C. paired well. This year, everything changed in Florida with the passage of anti-LGBTQ legislation and policies thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican super-majority in the state legislature. During the spring Florida legislative session, I joined volunteers from Equality Florida and the Dolphin Democrats lobbying on behalf of our community.
There is no way of sugar coating the perilous times that we Floridians (and Americans living elsewhere) are experiencing, for the LGBTQ community and for supporters of our constitutional democracy. These bills in the state House and Senate are draconian: “Criminalizing Gender Affirming Care” bill for transgender youth (SB254), “Don’t Say Gay LGBTQ Expansion” bill (HB1223), “MAGA Takeover of Higher Ed” bill (HB 999), and there are others.
I find it difficult to fathom why a parent providing healthcare to their child would be labeled a child abuser and have the child removed from custody of that parent and why any health-related professional would be charged with a felony (think medical doctor, nurse practitioner, counselor, pharmacist). One courageous Democratic legislator asked the author of this bill why a parent providing permission for a blood transfusion, for example, to save a child’s life but in opposition to a joint custody parent, who for religious reasons objects to the treatment, is not deemed a child abuser nor are medical staff charged with a felony in the latter example. The response was inadequate and insulting to one’s intelligence.
LGBTQ youth have a right to access books affirming their families and their sexual identification. Parents have the right to be open about their LGBTQ families as do straight families; 56% of LGBTQ parents have considered moving out of state and 71% of LGBTQ youth say state laws restricting the rights of LGBTQ young people negatively impacted their mental health. This is an attempt to erase the members of LGBTQ families and push them back into the closet.
The MAGA Takeover of Higher Education bill prohibits public universities and colleges spending regardless of source, on programs “that espouse diversity, equity and inclusion,” which help LGBTQ and minority students thrive. This bill would defund and effectively eliminate multi-cultural student centers, Black student unions and Pride centers not required by federal law.
I did hear that some of the Republicans are uncomfortable with some of these bills but because they have been coerced by the governor to support his agenda, that they have no other option but to be in lockstep with their party (does this playbook sound familiar?).
What is the current political climate to stop these bills from passage? Terrible! The Republicans enjoy a super-majority standing. The Democrats on various committees that discussed these bills have tried to attach amendments to lessen the harsh impact but their amendments failed.
Courageous LGBTQ youth, parents, adults and allies of the LGBTQ community provided verbal testimony that was absolutely heart wrenching. In some cases, the Republican chairs of these committees limited testimony to just 30 seconds!
Now that I am back in D.C. for the summer and celebrating Pride month, I am thankful that Capital Pride can provide me emotional respite. But I will be thinking of my friends and community in South Florida who will be celebrating Pride in Wilton Manors. The mayor and City Commissioners are moving ahead with plans for full participation by all members of the LGBTQ community, drag queens, too, in Pride celebrations. But there is trepidation also that DeSantis may be looking for an opportunity to replace the Wilton Manors Mayor and City Commissioners for a perceived violation of the newly passed legislation.
You may be pondering next steps. Some may speculate that it is time to move out of state. But where do you think you can move? This playbook is already being replicated in other states and there are more in the offing. We have to organize and fight for our rights and those of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters and our LGBTQ+ allies. We have done so in the past and will continue to do so in the present as well as in the future. The choice is ours to make.
John E. Lazar is former Ward 2 committeeman to the D.C. Democratic State Committee and past financial resource director of the Florida Democratic LGBTQ Caucus.
Commentary
Legal gender recognition: An unexplained delay by the Botswana government
High Court in 2017 ruled on the issue
Legal gender recognition has pleased the courts.
The High Court of Botswana in 2017 handed down the ND v. the Attorney General judgment stating that refusing to enable transgender persons to change their gender marker without resorting to litigation violates an individual’s rights to identity, dignity, privacy, protection from discrimination, degrading and inhuman treatment, freedom of expression, association and assembly. In 2021, the Botswana Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s judgment to decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.
Progress to facilitate legal gender recognition in Botswana is extremely slow and, to an extent, non-existent. Following the 2017 judgment, the Southern Africa Litigation Center and the Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana developed a policy brief to guide the government in establishing procedural and administrative processes to ensure that transgender persons can have legal gender recognition.
Legal gender recognition is about breaking down walls and building bridges for inclusion
Legal gender recognition refers to the process by which transgender people can legally change the gender marker on their official identification documents to reflect their gender identity. It relates to transgender person’s ability to obtain official identification documents that reflect their name and gender identity through legal and administrative processes. These processes include changing name details and gender markers on identification documents and administrative records, such as birth certificates, Omang/identity cards, passports, driver’s licenses, and educational and employment records. This process is crucial for transgender individuals to be recognized as who they are and identify as and enable access to fundamental rights and services often tied to genders, such as healthcare, education, and employment. Legal gender recognition ensures transgender and gender-diverse people are recognized and protected before the law and can navigate through areas of daily life without obstacles.
Legal gender recognition is about carving out space for all Batswana and ensuring that transgender persons belong.
Transgender people have the right to liberty and equal protection as enshrined in the constitution. The High Court has called on the government to ensure that legislative and procedural processes are in place to ensure legal gender recognition.
The lack of legal gender recognition by the State pushes social exclusion and deprives transgender persons from participating fully in civic and national developments of the country. The government’s reluctance to ensure the total quality of life for transgender people deprives them of the realization of their rights.
Legal and administrative pathways to legal gender recognition in Botswana.
The High Court in the case of ND v. Attorney General instructed the State to take “all necessary legislative, administrative and other measures to ensure that procedures exist whereby all State-issued identity documents which indicate a person’s gender/sex reflect the person’s self-defined gender identity.” This is an opportunity for the government to work closely with transgender human rights advocacy groups.
The High Court in ND v. Attorney General confirmed that persons could change their gender marker through the National Registration Act of 1986. Section 16 of the act says that the registrar needs to change the particulars of a registered person in circumstances where there is a “material change” to the person’s details. The High Court held that a gender identity that does not match the sex assigned at birth, which is recorded in the birth register, constitutes a “material change.” Once the Registrar has affected the change in the Register, the Registrar must issue a new identity document.
One would imagine following these pronouncements and declarations by the court; the government would follow suit. However, many transgender persons in Botswana continue to face significant challenges in obtaining legal gender recognition.
To address the challenges faced by transgender persons in seeking legal gender recognition, it is essential to continue advocating for legal frameworks that are inclusive, accessible, and affirming of transgender persons. This includes removing or making requirements affordable and accessible and simplifying legal gender recognition processes.
Access the full policy brief report here:
Bradley Fortuin is the LGBTIQ+ Program Officer at the Southern Africa Litigation Center and a social justice activist.
Opinions
Kakuma refugee camp’s LGBTQ residents remain resilient
Discrimination, harassment and violence commonplace
The Kakuma refugee camp in northwestern Kenya is home to a large number of refugees and asylum seekers from different parts of Africa, including LGBTIQ individuals who have fled persecution in their home countries.
For many LGBTIQ refugees, Kakuma is not a safe place. We face discrimination, harassment and violence from other refugees as well as from the local community.
We have come out to amplify our voices to the world, hoping to raise awareness of the challenges we face and to advocate for our rights. We have organized ourselves into groups to support each other and demand better treatment from the authorities. However, our efforts have been met with resistance and hostility from some of the other refugees in the camp who view our sexuality as a threat to their cultural and religious values.
Many LGBTIQ refugees in Kakuma live in fear of being attacked or even killed because of our sexual orientation or gender identity. We are often forced to hide our true selves and live in isolation, unable to express ourselves or form meaningful relationships. Some have even been forced into marriages with people of the opposite sex against their will.
Despite the challenges we face, LGBTIQ refugees in Kakuma remain resilient and determined to fight for our rights. We have called on international organizations and governments to provide us with better protection and support, including access to healthcare and legal assistance. We hope that by speaking out, we can make a difference and create a better future for ourselves and others like us.
Opinions
HRC issues state of emergency but forgets to ask us to vote
Protests are fine but won’t stop the anti-LGBTQ attacks
HRC President Kelley Robinson declared HRC’s first-ever national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans. The Human Rights Campaign issued a “National Warning and Guidebook” to Ensure Safety for LGBTQ+ Residents and Travelers. I congratulate them for doing this. We are certainly in dangerous times for the community. It is unfortunate we join the African-American community, women, and the Jewish community, as well as other minorities, all under fire from the right-wing in our country and around the world.
In the declaration, HRC said, “The sharp rise in anti-LGBTQ+ measures have spawned a dizzying patchwork of discriminatory state laws that have created increasingly hostile and dangerous environments,” the reason for this emergency declaration. It issued a downloadable guidebook for the LGBTQ+ community, including health and safety resources, a summary of state-by-state laws, “know your rights” information, and resources designed to support LGBTQ+ travelers, as well as those already living in hostile states. This is all good. But in my opinion, they left out talking about the most powerful tool we have if we are to have any hope of turning all this around: the vote.
I recently had the pleasure of meeting Robinson at an event where the book “ SMAHTGUY, The Life and Times of Barney Frank,” author Eric Orner, and Barney spoke. Also there supporting Barney and our community were gay Congressman Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and brilliant Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), among others. After listening to Barney, who still has a very positive view of the future based on where the LGBTQ community has come over the years, I asked Robinson about the one thing I felt was left out of her important emergency declaration. While she didn’t disagree, she told me that was intentionally left out of this declaration. She talked about young people, some of the people this was directed at, needed to be brought along before we talked to them about voting.
She and I will disagree on this. I think anytime we send anything out that we expect to go viral, as they expect this to do, whether it’s to our friends, allies, or members of the community, we need to tell them in a loud and clear voice, we only win with our VOTE! It cannot wait as there are elections across the nation in 2023 and then of course the presidential and congressional elections in 2024. In the same way Republicans are taking away a woman’s right to control her own body, Republicans are taking away the right to live in safety for the LGBTQ+ community, to live as who we are born to be.
We can and should protest, and take to the streets. But if we don’t vote we will lose. We had a million-women’s march in Washington, D.C. on January 21, 2017 and still Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. A court Donald Trump appointed. We had 800,000 in the streets of Washington demanding gun control after the Parkland shooting, and yet we cannot get real gun control through Congress.
What we must do anytime we declare an emergency, is explain to people, especially young people, who are the future, what voting means and can do for them. How all our judges are either appointed by the people we elect, or elected directly by us. How state legislatures passing all these abhorrent bills are elected. Without legislators who support us, or judges who will support our freedoms, we will continue to lose and suffer.
HRC ends the emergency declaration with the words, “It’s also incumbent on our allies across the country to stand with us and make it clear that they will not sit idly by while extremists attack and malign LGBTQ+ people and our families. We’ll fight tooth and nail to ensure the safety and dignity of every LGBTQ+ person is respected and protected, without exception.” I agree, but the way our allies will most effectively stand with us is not just joining us in the streets, or writing letters, or calling legislators, but in the voting booth. That is the same way we will support women, African Americans, and other minorities. We need to have massive voter registration drives across the nation. We need to make it clear to all who still care about decency and personal freedom; the only way to ensure those things is with your VOTE!
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
