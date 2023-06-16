Ted Cruz is a weasel, Uganda notwithstanding

Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas, is a weasel, an ever-chirping Republican weasel. He says and does only things that serve his ambitions. His recent statement denouncing Uganda’s latest attack on LGBTQ people is no exception and should be judged in that context.

Though a weasel, Cruz is no idiot. The Texas electorate is constantly changing, with a thousand people arriving in the Lone Star State each day. Four of its cities now rank among America’s 10 largest. And while those cities are reliably Democratic, the weasel knows the suburbs are critical to his efforts to keep his office when he faces re-election next year.

So, amid the onslaught against LGBTQ people coming from Republicans in Austin, Cruz has used the plight of LGBTQ people abroad to make the claim that we should be protected against the actions of a hostile government.

He tweeted, “This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.”

For a statement on our basic human dignity, it could have been worse, and reasonable people should agree with this sentiment. But once it’s recognized to be the very thing a weasel would say to make himself appear enlightened to Texas suburbanites without being excessively “woke,” it’s both piddling and pathetic.

Cruz has consistently sought to limit our ability to live visibly and peacefully in American society. While criticizing the government of Uganda, he has nonetheless advocated positions before our own government that are fully aligned with the explicitly anti-LGBTQ platform and agenda of the Republican Party of Texas. He has used his power to work against same-sex marriage. He has opposed passage of the Equality Act. And he espouses notions of “religious freedom” as justification for overt discrimination.

For the junior senator from Texas, there is only one acceptable way for LGBTQ people to exist — as “consenting adults who engage in gay sex…in their own bedrooms.”

This is reductive. Cruz and his ilk are pedantic in their obsession over what we do with (specific parts of) our bodies, how we do it, and how much we’re allowed to express ourselves in public before we make them uncomfy. Texas Republicans, Cruz included, make no distinctions among gay cowboys, drag queens, and trans athletes. To them we’re all the same, and everything about us is inherently “sexualized” because that’s how they need us to be perceived. Lacking the capacity to consider us as fully formed human beings who transcend our sexuality, they will always resort to labeling us as “perverts,” and “groomers”

Don’t be fooled by the weasel. Cruz wants us confined to our bedrooms. He’s OK to affirm the right of gay men to bugger each other there so long as we don’t hold hands in a restaurant and don’t publicly exchange vows of commitment to one another and don’t ask someone to bake us a cake for the occasion. Defining our entire lives by “what we do in our bedrooms” is a deliberate effort to justify panic, bigotry, harassment, and violence against us.

Cruz is a greater threat to LGBTQ people than are Uganda’s barbaric laws. He’s an instigator of the homophobia that threatens us each day in this country, and most especially in the state he represents in the U.S. Senate. His myopic and prurient view of queer life means medical practitioners who provide trans-related care are leaving Texas and families with trans kids are being forced to relocate as well. It means books are being banned from local libraries while armed protesters turn out to intimidate the patrons of businesses hosting drag shows. It means his principles are empty and even a reasonable statement of support for LGBTQ people (in Uganda) rings hollow.

Ted Cruz is a weasel and his chirping about Uganda is not serious political discourse. It is, instead, an opportunistic ploy to soften his image for a percentage of suburban voters in Texas, recently arrived, who don’t already know the sort of weasel he is. He cares about their votes, and nothing else.

Brian Gaither is a gay writer and activist living in suburban Houston. He is on Twitter @briangaither.