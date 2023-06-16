Opinions
Ted Cruz is a weasel, Uganda notwithstanding
Senator is a greater threat to LGBTQ people than any country’s barbaric laws
Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas, is a weasel, an ever-chirping Republican weasel. He says and does only things that serve his ambitions. His recent statement denouncing Uganda’s latest attack on LGBTQ people is no exception and should be judged in that context.
Though a weasel, Cruz is no idiot. The Texas electorate is constantly changing, with a thousand people arriving in the Lone Star State each day. Four of its cities now rank among America’s 10 largest. And while those cities are reliably Democratic, the weasel knows the suburbs are critical to his efforts to keep his office when he faces re-election next year.
So, amid the onslaught against LGBTQ people coming from Republicans in Austin, Cruz has used the plight of LGBTQ people abroad to make the claim that we should be protected against the actions of a hostile government.
He tweeted, “This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.”
For a statement on our basic human dignity, it could have been worse, and reasonable people should agree with this sentiment. But once it’s recognized to be the very thing a weasel would say to make himself appear enlightened to Texas suburbanites without being excessively “woke,” it’s both piddling and pathetic.
Cruz has consistently sought to limit our ability to live visibly and peacefully in American society. While criticizing the government of Uganda, he has nonetheless advocated positions before our own government that are fully aligned with the explicitly anti-LGBTQ platform and agenda of the Republican Party of Texas. He has used his power to work against same-sex marriage. He has opposed passage of the Equality Act. And he espouses notions of “religious freedom” as justification for overt discrimination.
For the junior senator from Texas, there is only one acceptable way for LGBTQ people to exist — as “consenting adults who engage in gay sex…in their own bedrooms.”
This is reductive. Cruz and his ilk are pedantic in their obsession over what we do with (specific parts of) our bodies, how we do it, and how much we’re allowed to express ourselves in public before we make them uncomfy. Texas Republicans, Cruz included, make no distinctions among gay cowboys, drag queens, and trans athletes. To them we’re all the same, and everything about us is inherently “sexualized” because that’s how they need us to be perceived. Lacking the capacity to consider us as fully formed human beings who transcend our sexuality, they will always resort to labeling us as “perverts,” and “groomers”
Don’t be fooled by the weasel. Cruz wants us confined to our bedrooms. He’s OK to affirm the right of gay men to bugger each other there so long as we don’t hold hands in a restaurant and don’t publicly exchange vows of commitment to one another and don’t ask someone to bake us a cake for the occasion. Defining our entire lives by “what we do in our bedrooms” is a deliberate effort to justify panic, bigotry, harassment, and violence against us.
Cruz is a greater threat to LGBTQ people than are Uganda’s barbaric laws. He’s an instigator of the homophobia that threatens us each day in this country, and most especially in the state he represents in the U.S. Senate. His myopic and prurient view of queer life means medical practitioners who provide trans-related care are leaving Texas and families with trans kids are being forced to relocate as well. It means books are being banned from local libraries while armed protesters turn out to intimidate the patrons of businesses hosting drag shows. It means his principles are empty and even a reasonable statement of support for LGBTQ people (in Uganda) rings hollow.
Ted Cruz is a weasel and his chirping about Uganda is not serious political discourse. It is, instead, an opportunistic ploy to soften his image for a percentage of suburban voters in Texas, recently arrived, who don’t already know the sort of weasel he is. He cares about their votes, and nothing else.
Brian Gaither is a gay writer and activist living in suburban Houston. He is on Twitter @briangaither.
Should gay retirees flee anti-LGBTQ repression in Florida?
DeSantis’s attacks must inspire us to fight back
It’s been three years since I retired and formally transferred residency to a condo in Wilton Manors, Fla., spending seven months in the warmer climes of South Florida and five months in my condo in Logan Circle. Initially, the LGBTQ environment of Wilton Manors and Washington, D.C. paired well. This year, everything changed in Florida with the passage of anti-LGBTQ legislation and policies thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican super-majority in the state legislature. During the spring Florida legislative session, I joined volunteers from Equality Florida and the Dolphin Democrats lobbying on behalf of our community.
There is no way of sugar coating the perilous times that we Floridians (and Americans living elsewhere) are experiencing, for the LGBTQ community and for supporters of our constitutional democracy. These bills in the state House and Senate are draconian: “Criminalizing Gender Affirming Care” bill for transgender youth (SB254), “Don’t Say Gay LGBTQ Expansion” bill (HB1223), “MAGA Takeover of Higher Ed” bill (HB 999), and there are others.
I find it difficult to fathom why a parent providing healthcare to their child would be labeled a child abuser and have the child removed from custody of that parent and why any health-related professional would be charged with a felony (think medical doctor, nurse practitioner, counselor, pharmacist). One courageous Democratic legislator asked the author of this bill why a parent providing permission for a blood transfusion, for example, to save a child’s life but in opposition to a joint custody parent, who for religious reasons objects to the treatment, is not deemed a child abuser nor are medical staff charged with a felony in the latter example. The response was inadequate and insulting to one’s intelligence.
LGBTQ youth have a right to access books affirming their families and their sexual identification. Parents have the right to be open about their LGBTQ families as do straight families; 56% of LGBTQ parents have considered moving out of state and 71% of LGBTQ youth say state laws restricting the rights of LGBTQ young people negatively impacted their mental health. This is an attempt to erase the members of LGBTQ families and push them back into the closet.
The MAGA Takeover of Higher Education bill prohibits public universities and colleges spending regardless of source, on programs “that espouse diversity, equity and inclusion,” which help LGBTQ and minority students thrive. This bill would defund and effectively eliminate multi-cultural student centers, Black student unions and Pride centers not required by federal law.
I did hear that some of the Republicans are uncomfortable with some of these bills but because they have been coerced by the governor to support his agenda, that they have no other option but to be in lockstep with their party (does this playbook sound familiar?).
What is the current political climate to stop these bills from passage? Terrible! The Republicans enjoy a super-majority standing. The Democrats on various committees that discussed these bills have tried to attach amendments to lessen the harsh impact but their amendments failed.
Courageous LGBTQ youth, parents, adults and allies of the LGBTQ community provided verbal testimony that was absolutely heart wrenching. In some cases, the Republican chairs of these committees limited testimony to just 30 seconds!
Now that I am back in D.C. for the summer and celebrating Pride month, I am thankful that Capital Pride can provide me emotional respite. But I will be thinking of my friends and community in South Florida who will be celebrating Pride in Wilton Manors. The mayor and City Commissioners are moving ahead with plans for full participation by all members of the LGBTQ community, drag queens, too, in Pride celebrations. But there is trepidation also that DeSantis may be looking for an opportunity to replace the Wilton Manors Mayor and City Commissioners for a perceived violation of the newly passed legislation.
You may be pondering next steps. Some may speculate that it is time to move out of state. But where do you think you can move? This playbook is already being replicated in other states and there are more in the offing. We have to organize and fight for our rights and those of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters and our LGBTQ+ allies. We have done so in the past and will continue to do so in the present as well as in the future. The choice is ours to make.
John E. Lazar is former Ward 2 committeeman to the D.C. Democratic State Committee and past financial resource director of the Florida Democratic LGBTQ Caucus.
Legal gender recognition: An unexplained delay by the Botswana government
High Court in 2017 ruled on the issue
Legal gender recognition has pleased the courts.
The High Court of Botswana in 2017 handed down the ND v. the Attorney General judgment stating that refusing to enable transgender persons to change their gender marker without resorting to litigation violates an individual’s rights to identity, dignity, privacy, protection from discrimination, degrading and inhuman treatment, freedom of expression, association and assembly. In 2021, the Botswana Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s judgment to decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.
Progress to facilitate legal gender recognition in Botswana is extremely slow and, to an extent, non-existent. Following the 2017 judgment, the Southern Africa Litigation Center and the Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana developed a policy brief to guide the government in establishing procedural and administrative processes to ensure that transgender persons can have legal gender recognition.
Legal gender recognition is about breaking down walls and building bridges for inclusion
Legal gender recognition refers to the process by which transgender people can legally change the gender marker on their official identification documents to reflect their gender identity. It relates to transgender person’s ability to obtain official identification documents that reflect their name and gender identity through legal and administrative processes. These processes include changing name details and gender markers on identification documents and administrative records, such as birth certificates, Omang/identity cards, passports, driver’s licenses, and educational and employment records. This process is crucial for transgender individuals to be recognized as who they are and identify as and enable access to fundamental rights and services often tied to genders, such as healthcare, education, and employment. Legal gender recognition ensures transgender and gender-diverse people are recognized and protected before the law and can navigate through areas of daily life without obstacles.
Legal gender recognition is about carving out space for all Batswana and ensuring that transgender persons belong.
Transgender people have the right to liberty and equal protection as enshrined in the constitution. The High Court has called on the government to ensure that legislative and procedural processes are in place to ensure legal gender recognition.
The lack of legal gender recognition by the State pushes social exclusion and deprives transgender persons from participating fully in civic and national developments of the country. The government’s reluctance to ensure the total quality of life for transgender people deprives them of the realization of their rights.
Legal and administrative pathways to legal gender recognition in Botswana.
The High Court in the case of ND v. Attorney General instructed the State to take “all necessary legislative, administrative and other measures to ensure that procedures exist whereby all State-issued identity documents which indicate a person’s gender/sex reflect the person’s self-defined gender identity.” This is an opportunity for the government to work closely with transgender human rights advocacy groups.
The High Court in ND v. Attorney General confirmed that persons could change their gender marker through the National Registration Act of 1986. Section 16 of the act says that the registrar needs to change the particulars of a registered person in circumstances where there is a “material change” to the person’s details. The High Court held that a gender identity that does not match the sex assigned at birth, which is recorded in the birth register, constitutes a “material change.” Once the Registrar has affected the change in the Register, the Registrar must issue a new identity document.
One would imagine following these pronouncements and declarations by the court; the government would follow suit. However, many transgender persons in Botswana continue to face significant challenges in obtaining legal gender recognition.
To address the challenges faced by transgender persons in seeking legal gender recognition, it is essential to continue advocating for legal frameworks that are inclusive, accessible, and affirming of transgender persons. This includes removing or making requirements affordable and accessible and simplifying legal gender recognition processes.
Access the full policy brief report here:
Bradley Fortuin is the LGBTIQ+ Program Officer at the Southern Africa Litigation Center and a social justice activist.
Kakuma refugee camp’s LGBTQ residents remain resilient
Discrimination, harassment and violence commonplace
The Kakuma refugee camp in northwestern Kenya is home to a large number of refugees and asylum seekers from different parts of Africa, including LGBTIQ individuals who have fled persecution in their home countries.
For many LGBTIQ refugees, Kakuma is not a safe place. We face discrimination, harassment and violence from other refugees as well as from the local community.
We have come out to amplify our voices to the world, hoping to raise awareness of the challenges we face and to advocate for our rights. We have organized ourselves into groups to support each other and demand better treatment from the authorities. However, our efforts have been met with resistance and hostility from some of the other refugees in the camp who view our sexuality as a threat to their cultural and religious values.
Many LGBTIQ refugees in Kakuma live in fear of being attacked or even killed because of our sexual orientation or gender identity. We are often forced to hide our true selves and live in isolation, unable to express ourselves or form meaningful relationships. Some have even been forced into marriages with people of the opposite sex against their will.
Despite the challenges we face, LGBTIQ refugees in Kakuma remain resilient and determined to fight for our rights. We have called on international organizations and governments to provide us with better protection and support, including access to healthcare and legal assistance. We hope that by speaking out, we can make a difference and create a better future for ourselves and others like us.
