‘Out & About’ brings Brandi Carlile, other LGBTQ artists to Wolf Trap

‘Out & About Festival’

June 24 and 25

Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

1551 Trap Road, Vienna, Va.

Wolftrap.org

Arvind Manocha knows a gay man working in the arts isn’t exactly a unicorn, but as the out president and CEO of Northern Virginia’s Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts for 10 years, he also knows his platform comes with responsibility.

“I can remember days when visibility was a fraught notion and looking upward to find examples of leadership I could identify with, wasn’t easy,” says Manocha. Today, he’s comfortably out and he regularly attends Wolf Trap performances and donor events with his husband Gideon Malone.

Next weekend, Wolf Trap is presenting “Out & About,” a two-day (June 24 and 25), three-stage music festival spotlighting LGBTQ artists and vocal allies. With the new musical event, Manocha and his programming team are coalescing entertainment and visibility. Along with headliner out folk-rock superstar Brandi Carlile, the festival’s terrific lineup includes Yola, Lucius, Rufus Wainwright, Celisse, Brandy Clark, Jake Wesley Rogers, Bad Moves, Oh He Dead, and children’s acts Alphabet Rockers and Jazzy Ash.

“It took a while, and COVID complicated things a lot, but finally the puzzle pieces came together,” says Manocha, “and we’re really looking forward to showing off all that Wolf Trap has to offer with this family-friendly event.”

Comprised of various venues (the mainstage Filene Center, Children’s Theatre-in-the Woods, and the Barns) set on 117 acres in Vienna, Va., Wolf Trap was established in 1966 and remains the only national park dedicated to presenting the performing arts. And like any performing arts center serving an increasingly diverse community, over time, needs concerning art, music, and style change tremendously.

When he took the helm in 2013, Manocha quickly noted the increasingly diverse communities making their homes in the area: “Whether Puerto Rican, Indian and South Asian, or LGBTQ+, we needed to reach out. It’s important for us to be a mirror to the society around us, and anticipate the changes they’d like to see.”

After booking his first Indian megastar in 2014, he recalls meeting people who said “I’ve lived here for 20 years and I’ve never been her before because I didn’t think there was anything here for me.” That same year, he booked Robyn, a Swedish pop star with a huge gay following. He says, “This effort makes me feel we’re creating traditions for people that will last long into the future.”

Manocha grew up in Warren, Ohio, the son of Indian immigrants. He graduated with honors from Cornell University and earned his master’s degree as a Marshall Scholar from the University of Cambridge. After grad school he came out to his parents, both progressive academics who wholeheartedly supported his revelation. He adds that unlike the reaction a lot of his Indian and South Asian peers received, his parents told him that their biggest wish was for him to find someone he loves and who loves him and to be happy.

Prior to taking on his current high-profile gig, he honed his expert programming and operations management skills at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. There, like here, he worked hard to make the overall experience as pleasing as possible for performers and audiences alike.

At Wolf Trap, the newly improved and very accessible backstage, draws accolades from touring performers. Recently Joe Kwon, a cellist in the Avett Brothers, described Wolf Trap’s backstage as one of the best in the business, noting its great catering, wellness room, ping pong, and old school arcade games.

In addition to features like front orchestra seating reconfiguration, Wolf Trap recently inaugurated picnic decks overlooking the meadow with a big nod to accessibility. And now they’re involved in a multi-year effort to invest in dining, the picnicking, the ingress and egress, more accessibility, and the beauty of new structures. “I believe if you’re going for an art experience in nature the things around you need to be complementary to the natural landscape,” adds Manocha.

“Looking forward, there’s always a list of things to do. If you reach the end of that list perhaps, you’re not suited for the job,” he says. “Communities and expectations change. What people wanted ten years ago is different from they want today. Because so much of what Wolf Trap offers is a public good, I feel an obligation to give people what they want.”