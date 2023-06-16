The White House
Rose Montoya apologizes for topless stunt at White House
Trans lawmaker says community is ‘under a very powerful microscope’
Rose Montoya, the trans “influencer” who made headlines earlier this week for filming a video on Saturday in which she appears topless on the South Lawn of the White House during an official Pride Month event, has apologized.
“I want to take this moment to apologize for the impact of my actions,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.
“I especially want to apologize to my Black trans brothers and siblings, especially transgender women who are Black, because I understand that you all are constantly at a disproportionate level impacted by the actions of others and especially by anti-trans violence.”
“I would also like to apologize to my family and friends who have been harassed,” she said, and “to my own community, to the LGBTQIA+ community.” Additionally Montoya said, “last but not least, I would like to apologize to the president, the White House and the nation.”
“It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment [of] and harm [to] myself and others, nor for trans joy — like, my little moment of trans joy — to be weaponized by vile people of the opposition.”
Asked to respond to Montoya’s video, the White House on Tuesday condemned her behavior and said she would not be invited back.
The influencer’s decision to appear topless at the White House’s largest-ever Pride event — and one that was expressly catered toward LGBTQ families — “probably should have had more thought,” said trans Colorado State Rep. Brianna Titone.
“At this point in time, trans people are under a very powerful microscope,” she told the Washington Blade on Thursday, shortly after visiting the White House for a State Legislative Convening on Reproductive Rights.
“We need to be careful about the actions that we do and how it’s perceived, and I think that we should be more mindful of those decisions,” Titone said. “Everybody who fits the description of being trans, especially, needs to be mindful of what we do.”
“I don’t want to say, well, we need to be on our best behavior – because it’s stupid to do that –but that’s the world we live in right now,” she said. “And if we want to make progress and if we want to not be painted in these negative ways, we need to police ourselves.”
The White House
Second gentleman and SBA administrator visit LGBTQ-owned small businesses
Establishments located in D.C.
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzman visited three LGBTQ-owned small businesses in D.C. on Thursday, a White House official told the Washington Blade.
The two “met with the owners of each location and toured their businesses,” the official said, where Emhoff “spoke about how he navigated owning a small law firm for eight years” and Guzman “highlighted the actions the Biden-Harris administration has taken to help small businesses and the resources that are available.”
First up on the ShopProud tour was LGBTQ-owned confectionary The Capital Candy Jar, where Emhoff picked up a milk chocolate caramel cloud candy for his spouse, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Then, at Little District Books, a queer-owned bookshop on Barracks Row, he bought lesbian chef and cookbook author Zoe Adjonyoh’s “Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen.” Emhoff and Harris, herself an avid cook, visited Ghana in late March on a trip that also included stops in Tanzania and Zambia.
Finally, the pair visited As You Are DC, an LGBTQ-focused event space that functions as an all-ages café by day and a 21+ bar and dance lounge by night.
“We have an SBA backed line of credit with TD Bank and we have a piece of equipment we were able to purchase with that line of credit that we’re excited about,” said Dave Burton, owner of the Capital Candy Jar.
But for the SBA’s PPP loans, he added, his business might have been forced to shutter during the pandemic.
“When I was figuring out how to set up my bookstore, I spent a decent amount of time on the SBA website looking up the financing of business and resources since I basically had a small pile of money and I was like how do I turn this little pile of money into a whole business,” said Patrick Kern, owner of Little District Books. “And it was nice that SBA was a one-stop shop for all the information.”
SBA Senior Advisor Aditi Dassault said Guzman’s leadership of the agency marks a new chapter for LGBTQ small business owners: “This administrator really values the community. She has an incredible political staff a very large portion of which are out and proud. So, this is an SBA for you, in a way that maybe it hasn’t been in the last few years and that’s very true about the Biden-Harris administration overall.”
Earlier this month, the White House announced a series of actions to protect LGBTQ Americans.
The White House
Trans ‘influencer’ criticized for going topless on TikTok at White House Pride event
Sen. Rubio joins criticism of Montoya
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the largest Pride month celebration ever held at the White House on Saturday, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the LGBTQ community, but the behavior of one guest sparked controversy into this week.
“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday in response to a video in which trans “influencer” Rose Montoya appeared topless during Saturday’s event on the South Lawn.
“It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance,” the spokesperson said, adding, “Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed those comments during a press briefing Tuesday, telling reporters: “That type of behavior is, as I said, unacceptable. It’s inappropriate, it’s disrespectful. And it really does not reflect the event that we hosted to celebrate the LGBTQ+ families.”
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), appearing on Fox News to discuss the indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, pivoted to discussing the incident involving Montoya, which he characterized as emblematic of a national “decline” and “cultural hysteria.”
“We had a lady, or man that now claims to be a lady, you know, going topless at the White House two days ago at a Pride celebration thing,” Rubio said.
Montoya defended her video on TikTok, insisting that she did not violate any laws.
“I fully support the movement and freeing the nipple,” she said. “My trans masculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them. And because it is perfectly within the law of Washington, D.C. I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe.”
“I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way,” Montoya said. “I was simply living my joy, and my truth, and existing in my body.”
The influencer did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Blade.
The White House
Biden hosts biggest-ever Pride month event at the White House
More than 1,000 guests welcomed to celebration on the South Lawn
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday welcomed more than 1,000 guests to the largest Pride month celebration ever hosted at the White House.
“Happy Pride Month,” the president said from a stage on the South Lawn. “Happy Pride year,” he added, “happy Pride life.”
The Biden-Harris administration has more openly-LGBTQ people working at every level of government than ever before, Biden noted, and “we’re doing everything we can to advance equality for the LGBTQ community.”
“As commander-in-chief, I was proud to reverse the ban on transgender Americans serving in the United States military. I signed historic executive orders extending civil rights protections for housing, employment, health care, education and the justice system.”
“We’re combatting the dangerous and cruel practice of conversation therapy and launching a new national strategy to end the HIV epidemic by 2030, working with communities to treat and contain the mpox outbreak, and ending the disgraceful practice of banning gay and bisexual men from donating blood.”
Biden said the administration is making LGBTQ equality around the world a top priority, such as by reviewing “our engagement with Uganda following its anti-gay law, the most extreme in the world.”
“Last December, we felt such pride here on the South Lawn when I signed the historic Respect for Marriage Act, which protects the marriages of same-sex and interracial couples.”
Despite this progress, the president said, “real challenges still remain.” For instance, he said, “When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of the restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America. That’s why the Congress must pass and send me the Equality Act.”
“Joining us today are survivors of Club Q and Pulse,” Biden said, shootings that highlight the importance of implementing the provisions of the bipartisan gun bill passed last year. He added that work must continue with banning assault weapons.
“With families across the country facing excruciating decisions to relocate to a different state to protect their child from dangerous anti LGBTQ laws, we have to act,” Biden said. “We have to act as a nation. We need to push back against the hundreds of callous and cynical bills and laws introduced in states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors and nurses.”
“These bills and laws attack the most basic values we have as Americans that’s not hyperbole,” said the president. “It’s a fact.”
“I recognize that for a lot of folks across the country, maybe it’s not you, your kid, your family member going through whatever a transgender child and their family is going through,” Biden said.
“But I think we can all agree,” he said, “if it were you, you’d want the space to figure it out with your family and doctor.”
“So today, I want to send a message to the entire community especially to transgender children. You aren’t alone. You are heard. You are understood … your president, my entire administration has your back!”
“Two days ago, I announced a series of new initiatives we’re taking to protect the LGBTQ community,” Biden said. “First, ensuring your physical safety. Whether you’re organizing a Pride parade, running a small business or just trying to focus at school, you shouldn’t have to deal with bomb threats, harassment, and violent attacks.”
“That’s why the Department of Homeland Security with the support of the Department of Justice and Department Health and Human Services is launching a safety partnership that’s gonna provide critical training and support to the community — dedicated resources to better protect festivals, marches, community centers and businesses.”
Second, said the president. “We’re addressing how the growing threat that book bans violate civil rights law when they target LGBTQ students or students of color and create hostile classroom environments.”
“Third, we’re investing in the future of LGBTQ kids. Last year we launched a nationwide crisis hotline for LGBTQ youth who are feeling isolated and overwhelmed,” said Biden, who also noted initiatives focused on mental health and combatting homelessness among LGBTQ youth.
“You set the example for the nation and quite frankly for the world,” Biden said. “You know, we all move forward when we’re together with your joy, your pride, lighting the way.”
DNC official slams Twitter over DeSantis ad that insinuates Biden is a pedophile
Rose Montoya apologizes for topless stunt at White House
App seeks to make vacationing safe for LGBTQ travelers
Ted Cruz is a weasel, Uganda notwithstanding
Spring maintenance tips for rental property owners
Iceland becomes latest country to ban conversion therapy
Trans ‘influencer’ criticized for going topless on TikTok at White House Pride event
Hundreds of thousands turn out for D.C. Pride parade and festival
Blade wins journalism awards
Companies pull out of Uganda, NGOs suspend services after Anti-Homosexuality Act signed
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Europe4 days ago
Iceland becomes latest country to ban conversion therapy
-
The White House3 days ago
Trans ‘influencer’ criticized for going topless on TikTok at White House Pride event
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Hundreds of thousands turn out for D.C. Pride parade and festival
-
News1 day ago
Blade wins journalism awards
-
Africa3 days ago
Companies pull out of Uganda, NGOs suspend services after Anti-Homosexuality Act signed
-
Africa2 days ago
Landmark Namibia Supreme Court ruling sparks anti-gay backlash
-
Autos1 day ago
Riding in style: BMW X7, Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover
-
South America4 days ago
Millions attend annual São Paulo Pride parade