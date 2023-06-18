Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Night at the Mystics
Team DC holds tailgate party
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC sponsored a Pride event at the Washington Mystics game on Friday, June 16 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Team DC held a pregame tailgate party at the newly-opened Sycamore & Oak before the game.
The WNBA game between the Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury also marked the return of out athlete Brittney Griner to a Washington, D.C. basketball court. The Washington Mystics defeated the Phoenix Mercury 88-69.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @TeamDCSports Night OUT at the @WashMystics at the new @sycamoreoak for @WashBlade . At a pregame event: pic.twitter.com/7IRwEhD0Dq— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 16, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Festival and Concert
Headliners include Idina Menzel, Debbie Gibson
The 2023 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, June 11. Headliners at the concert included Idina Menzel, Hayley Kiyoko, Rina Sawayama, Monét X Change, Debbie Gibson and Shanice.
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Covering @CapitalPrideDC Festival for @WashBlade . @shiqueeta performing on the main stage. #Pride2023 #Pride pic.twitter.com/tDxAtFINff— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 11, 2023
At the Main Stage of @CapitalPrideDC Festival covering for @WashBlade . @Shaniceonline performing. #Pride2023 #Pride pic.twitter.com/jwe1JEuDYS— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 11, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier
Blade, LURe hold party at District Pier complete with fireworks
The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe produced the fourth annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday, June 10 at The District Pier. The region’s only Pride fireworks show was sponsored by the Leonard-Litz Foundation.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
The party is heating up @TheWharfDC . Covering #Pride on the Pier for @WashBlade . #Pride2023 @Djhoney215 spinning: pic.twitter.com/3lPYfgI3sf— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 10, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: 2023 Capital Pride Parade
Annual LGBTQ rights march draws tens of thousands
The 2023 Capital Pride Parade wound through the streets of N.W. Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June. 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key with contribution from Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Parade for @WashBlade . @DCDD_Bands performing: pic.twitter.com/N1oXjIdkNS— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 10, 2023
More to come . . .
