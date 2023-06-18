PHOTOS: Pride Night at the Mystics

The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC sponsored a Pride event at the Washington Mystics game on Friday, June 16 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Team DC held a pregame tailgate party at the newly-opened Sycamore & Oak before the game.

The WNBA game between the Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury also marked the return of out athlete Brittney Griner to a Washington, D.C. basketball court. The Washington Mystics defeated the Phoenix Mercury 88-69.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)