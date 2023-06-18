Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Night at the Mystics

Team DC holds tailgate party

Published

7 hours ago

on

Brittney Griner, third from left, watches the Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury game. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC sponsored a Pride event at the Washington Mystics game on Friday, June 16 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Team DC held a pregame tailgate party at the newly-opened Sycamore & Oak before the game.

The WNBA game between the Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury also marked the return of out athlete Brittney Griner to a Washington, D.C. basketball court. The Washington Mystics defeated the Phoenix Mercury 88-69.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Capital Pride Festival and Concert

Headliners include Idina Menzel, Debbie Gibson

Published

4 days ago

on

June 14, 2023

By

Headliner Idina Menzel, center, performs at the Capital Pride Concert on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, June 11. Headliners at the concert included Idina Menzel, Hayley Kiyoko, Rina Sawayama, Monét X Change, Debbie Gibson and Shanice.

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier

Blade, LURe hold party at District Pier complete with fireworks

Published

5 days ago

on

June 13, 2023

By

A fireworks show was held at the conclusion of Pride on the Pier on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe produced the fourth annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday, June 10 at The District Pier. The region’s only Pride fireworks show was sponsored by the Leonard-Litz Foundation.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: 2023 Capital Pride Parade

Annual LGBTQ rights march draws tens of thousands

Published

5 days ago

on

June 13, 2023

By

A scene from the 2023 Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 10. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Capital Pride Parade wound through the streets of N.W. Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June. 10.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key with contribution from Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser marches in the 2023 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Stars of Netflix’ ‘Heartstopper’ from left, Joe Locke and Kit Connor speak at a press conference at the beginning of the Capital Pride Parade. The costars then ride on the float for the British Embassy. (Washington Blade photo by Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)
U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel Levine speaks at a press conference on 14th Street, N.W. at the start of the 2023 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)

More to come . . .

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular