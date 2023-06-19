Africa
Eswatini Supreme Court rules government must allow advocacy group to register
Registrar of Companies in 2019 denied organization’s request
The Eswatini Supreme Court on June 16 ruled the government must allow an LGBTQ and intersex rights organization to legally register.
The Registrar of Companies in 2019 denied Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities’s request on grounds it advocates for LGBTQ and intersex rights that are illegal.
Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities in 2020 petitioned the Supreme Court to hear their case. Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities in 2022 appealed a ruling that dismissed it.
“Once again, the judiciary has reminded the executive branch of government and its functionaries of the importance of Section 33 of the Constitution,” said Melusi Simelane, who filed the case on behalf of Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities, in a statement. “This is a monumental judgement and a constant reminder to the executive to exercise its powers with restraint and pay close attention to the rights and liberties of every citizen. We now hope the minister will make a decision that will be remembered in history as protecting the rights of the marginalized LGBTIQ+ citizens of Eswatini without prejudice.”
The ruling directs the government to respond to the group’s request within 60 days.
World Bank urged to suspend loans to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law
HRC among 170 letter signatories
More than 100 advocacy groups on Thursday urged the World Bank to suspend loans to Uganda in response to the enactment of the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.
“We write to underscore the position of Uganda’s Convening for Equality (CFE) which has urged the World Bank to take action, including by stopping payment on current loans to Uganda and suspending future lending in Uganda until the law is struck down by the Constitutional Court,” reads a letter that 170 organizations sent to World Bank President Ajay Banga. “We also urge that such World Bank action be made public.”
The letter states “such decisive action is necessary given board-mandated policies that govern the World Bank.”
“For example, the Environmental and Social Framework requires that countries ensure that ‘adverse impacts do not fall disproportionately on the disadvantaged or vulnerable, and they are not disadvantaged in sharing any development benefits and opportunities resulting from the project.’ The World Bank Directive on Addressing Risks and Impacts on Disadvantaged or Vulnerable Individuals or Groups and the Good Practice Note on Non-Discrimination: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) require that the bank assess, mitigate and avoid exclusion and discriminatory impact based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” it reads.
“Furthermore, such actions are necessary in order to send a strong message to several other countries currently considering similar discriminatory legislation that the World Bank will live up to its own values and rhetoric and will comply with its own policies regarding the importance of inclusivity as a driver of economic development,” adds the letter.
The Human Rights Campaign, the Council for Global Equality, ILGA World, Outright International, Planned Parenthood Global and Rainbow Railroad are among the organizations that signed the letter.
World Bank postponed $90 million loan to Uganda in 2014
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on May 29 signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act that contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The Washington Blade this week reported the law, which has been challenged in Uganda’s Constitutional Court, has already prompted HIV/AIDS service organizations to suspend services and companies to pull out of the country. The Biden-Harris administration has also said it will “evaluate” the law’s implications and how it may impact U.S. aid to Uganda.
Then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim in 2014 postponed a $90 million loan to the Ugandan government in response to Museveni’s decision to sign a version of the Anti-Homosexuality Act that did not contain a death penalty provision. (The Constitutional Court later struck down the law on a technicality.)
Kim’s decision to postpone the loan without first consulting the World Bank’s board sparked widespread criticism among board members. Advocacy groups had asked the World Bank not to fund future projects in Uganda, but they did not ask for the cancellation of existing loans.
World Bank ‘highly concerned’ over 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act enactment
The World Bank has yet to respond to the Blade’s request for comment about calls to suspend loans to Uganda.
A Pride month reception is scheduled to take place in D.C. on June 22.
“The World Bank Group is highly concerned with Uganda’s enactment of the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act,” said the World Bank in a May 31 statement. “If implemented, the act would endanger people by placing an added barrier to vital medical care, disease screening, and precautions. Further, the act is not consistent with the values of non-discrimination and inclusion that the institution upholds. To achieve its goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, the World Bank Group places inclusive development at the forefront with a focus on all groups, especially those who are marginalized, disadvantaged or vulnerable. Development efforts supported by the World Bank Group have demonstrated that institutionalized discrimination is harmful for people, societies and countries.”
Landmark Namibia Supreme Court ruling sparks anti-gay backlash
May 16 decision recognized same-sex marriages performed abroad
An exciting and transformative moment for the LGBTQ and intersex community in Namibia has been abruptly overshadowed by a barrage of homophobic opposition following a recent ruling by the country’s Supreme Court that granted recognition to same-sex marriages conducted in foreign jurisdictions.
The Supreme Court last month delivered a historic judgment, ruling same-sex marriages performed outside the country should be recognized in order to grant foreign spouses in same-sex marriages with Namibian citizens the same immigration rights afforded to opposite-sex couples.
The decision aimed to ensure equal immigration rights for these spouses, aligning with principles of equality and nondiscrimination as enshrined in the Namibian Constitution.
This landmark decision, however, has sparked a wave of opposition, with members of Parliament, prominent political figures and religious groups expressing their discontent. It has also resulted in the mushrooming of “anti-gay” groups that are spreading hate speech and violent rhetoric on social media platforms.
Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila last week said in Parliament that the “government will bring a bill to this house to seek that Parliament modifies … the relevant common law principle in order that same-sex marriages even where solemnized in countries that permit such marriages cannot be recognized in Namibia where the right to marriage is under our laws guaranteed between men and women of mature age.”
Article 14 of the Namibian Constitution states: “Men and women of full age, without any limitation due to race, color, ethnic origin, nationality, religion, creed or social or economic status shall have the right to marry and to (find) a family. They shall be entitled to equal rights as to marriage, during marriage and at its dissolution.”
Political scientist Henning Melber said while it seems some people assume this excludes same-sex marriages, the constitution does not.
“The wording does not limit equal rights to partners of the opposite sex,” he wrote in a recent opinion piece.
Furthermore, human rights activist Phil ya Nangoloh said the right to equality and nondiscrimination of LGBTQ and intersex people is permanently included in the country’s constitution.
He said various articles under Chapter 3 of the constitution — the chapter on fundamental human rights and freedoms — are shields which protect all people in Namibia without distinction of any kind.
“This right includes the right of LGBTQ+ people to sexual intercourse and marriage,” he said.
However, not everyone sees it that way.
Ephraim Nekongo of the Swapo Party Youth League, the youth wing of the ruling Swapo Party, said he rejected what he perceived as an agenda of cultural imperialism by foreign entities and the majority of Namibians neither recognize nor accept same-sex marriages or homosexuality.
“The Namibian Constitution and the will of the majority of the Namibian people must therefore be respected,” Nekongo said. “It is clear that this judgment has undermined our sacred identity as a country and a people.”
Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta on Monday spoke out against homosexuality, specifically citing that sodomy is a crime under the country’s law.
He added the police should arrest those who publicly admit to being part of the LGBTQ and intersex community. Shifeta has promised to ensure that any law aimed at repealing the sodomy law is not approved.
Following allegations that the minister himself was gay, an accusation he vehemently denies, a subsequent legal action has been initiated by him against several individuals from the community who are accused of disseminating rumors about prominent leaders’ supposed homosexuality.
LGBTQ and intersex activists and allies held a press conference last week to discuss the threat of violence against the community. They acknowledged the troubling rise in hate speech, incitement of violence and hate crimes specifically targeted at LGBTQ and intersex people around the country.
A monthly drag event hosted in the country’s capital, Windhoek, the first weekend of every month was also canceled at the beginning of the month in fear of potential threats.
The polarizing conversation around rights for the LGBTQ and intersex community and the country’s apartheid-era sodomy law highlights the need for a national dialogue on LGBTQ and intersex rights, cultural diversity and constitutional interpretation. While this dialogue continues, the future of the plaintiff couples who won spousal immigration rights are once again hanging in the balance.
Home Affairs Minister Albert Kawana in response to the Supreme Court’s directive announced the ministry will refrain from processing any resident-related permits for foreign same-sex spouses married to Namibians until he receives guidance from the attorney general’s office.
The attorney general’s office in a press release said the government is currently conducting a thorough legal assessment of the judgment, taking into account its extensive legal ramifications. The statement further mentioned that the government will provide the public with an official response to the Supreme Court ruling in due course.
Companies pull out of Uganda, NGOs suspend services after Anti-Homosexuality Act signed
Law punishes ‘aggravated homosexuality’ with death
The effects of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act signed by President Yoweri Museveni late last month are already being felt in the country, even though it has been challenged in court.
Some companies have stopped services that violate the new law, while others have suspended theirs pending the court’s decision. Others have staged boycotts in solidarity with Uganda’s LGBTQ community.
DStv is one of the international media companies that has stopped the airing of gay content in the country to comply with the law banning the promotion of homosexuality.
The sub-Saharan African video entertainment company owned by MuiltChoice Group stated that it abides by every country’s laws in its film and television business of enriching the lives of people in relation to Uganda’s anti-homosexuality law.
“MultiChoice takes into account all laws and regulations under which we are governed and aims to adhere to those set rules in the countries in which we operate,” the South Africa-based company confirmed to local press the day after Museveni signed the law on May 29.
The Anti-Homosexuality Act contains punitive provisions, such as the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” and a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality, which MultiChoice wants to avoid in its programming.
The Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum, a health-oriented NGO that advocates for equal access to services by all people including LGBTQ persons, has suspended its work over the anti-homosexuality law.
The organization through a May 30 statement said it suspended its malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV services until the court clarifies the law to avert any prosecution for offering services to LGBTQ people.
“The board has decided that as HRAPF seeks an interpretation of these provisions from the constitutional court, it will stop work that the government has formally or informally indicated may be illegal under the new law and other work that we suspect may be interpreted as promotion of homosexuality under Section 11,” the statement reads.
Uganda’s NGO Bureau in January listed HRAPF among the civil society organizations under investigation on allegations of promoting homosexuality, which was not recognized as an offense before the new law came into effect.
“No details were given as to why HRAPF was being investigated, and this leaves us in the dark as to why we were being investigated,” reads the statement by HRAPF Executive Director Adrian Jjuuko.
The organization is among other petitioners that are challenging the legality of numerous contentious clauses in the anti-gay law including reporting gay suspects to the authorities under Section 14.
Persons who report the suspects are guaranteed state benefits like protection from punishment as whistle-blowers.
The harsh law on LGBTQ people has also impacted the once busy U.S.-funded HIV/AIDS treatment center in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, because patients fear the police will identify and arrest them.
The new law criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual relations with life imprisonment while transmitting HIV, which falls under the law’s “aggravated homosexuality” provision, carries the death penalty.
The deserted clinic always received a minimum of 50 patients daily for HIV/AIDS preventive services like condoms and antiretroviral therapy. Service providers are therefore concerned over a potential spike in HIV/AIDS cases.
The clinic has been instrumental in the fight against HIV in the country where 1.4 million people live with the virus and 17,000 annual deaths from the disease, according to the latest figures by Uganda’s AIDS Commission.
Prominent author turns down invitation to speak at Ugandan university
Mukoma wa Ngugi, a U.S.-based Kenyan author and professor of English literature at Cornell University, has boycotted an invite he received from Makerere University, Uganda’s premier university, to give a public lecture in August.
Wa Ngugi, a son of the globally-celebrated Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o, said he decided to boycott lecture in solidarity with LGBTQ people in Uganda on grounds that the Anti-Homosexuality Act curtails freedom of expression.
“The anti-gay bill passed in Uganda is gratuitous in its cruelty,” said Mukoma. “It criminalizes the human body, speech, thought, intent, literature, music and language. In short, it criminalizes culture itself while claiming to be protecting African culture.”
He reiterated that the new law censures him from sharing his works; such as his poem supporting LGBTQ Africans, thus conflicting with his artistic honesty and integrity. Wa Ngugi noted that forbidding people’s gender identity should not be tolerated since it is like “outlawing humanity.”
“How does just being who are you become illegal? Should we not be protecting and celebrating our sexual diversity?” Mukoma posed.
He accused Museveni of leading the country to the wrong path of “anti-decolonization” through the anti-gay law. Wa Ngugi also likened Uganda’s decision to criminalize homosexuality to what is happening in Florida “where being gay, or Black, or an immigrant or woke is an anathema.”
