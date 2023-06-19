Maryland
Md. congressman helps organize Pride Resource Fair in P.G. County
Glenn Ivey speaks out against anti-LGBTQ bills
U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.), whose district includes most of Prince George’s County, is one of the lead organizers of an LGBTQ Pride Resource Fair scheduled for June 24 at the Oakcrest Community Center in Capitol Heights.
A longtime LGBTQ community ally, Ivey told the Washington Blade he is hopeful that the Pride Resource Fair will provide information about state and local government resources for Prince George’s County’s LGBTQ community in addition to helping celebrate Pride month.
Ivey is organizing the event jointly with openly gay Maryland state Delegate Ashanti Martinez (D-Prince George’s County) and Prince George’s County Council member Krystal Oriadha, who is bisexual.
The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakcrest Community Center at 1300 Capitol Heights Blvd. in Capitol Heights.
“We thought it would make sense to do an outreach event in celebration of Pride month,” Ivey told the Blade in an interview at his Capitol Hill office. “This is a resource fair, but the idea is to make sure the community is getting what it needs,” he said.
An announcement of the Pride Resource Fair says state and local officials will be available at the event “to answer questions, provide resources, and more.”
Ivey said he has been following the many Pride-related events in the D.C. area as well as President Joe Biden’s hosting of the largest ever Pride celebration at the White House last week.
“I want to see us do more in Prince George’s County as well,” he said. “I know we’ve been a little behind the curve on these issues to some extent,” he told the Blade. “And I think it’s time for us to catch up.”
Ivy points out that he is a member of the House Equality Caucus, which advocates for LGBTQ rights, including legislation supporting LGBTQ equality. The Equality Caucus is chaired by openly gay U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.) and co-chaired by eight other openly gay and lesbian members of the House.
“This year, the Equality Caucus is celebrating Pride with our largest membership to date, 194 members — all of whom are devoted to fighting for equality for our community,” said Pocan in a statement on the caucus’s website.
The website includes the names and photos of each of the 194 members, who consist of Pocan as chair, the other eight out gay and lesbian members who serve as co-chairs, and 185 allied House members, including Ivey and D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D).
Missing from the list of Equality Caucus members is U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count federal indictment accusing him, among other things, of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds. In his election victory in 2022 from his Long Island district, Santos became the first openly gay Republican to win a seat in Congress as a non-incumbent.
Ivey, an attorney, who also won election to the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 2022, served two terms as the elected state’s attorney for Prince George’s County from 2002-2011 in the role of the county’s lead prosecutor. Ivey has also served for many years as a congressional staffer.
He has worked as chief counsel to former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), as counsel to former U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes (D-Md.), on the staff of U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), and as chief majority counsel to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
With that as a backdrop, Ivey said as a longtime supporter of equal rights for minorities, including LGBTQ people, he is troubled over the large number of anti-LGBTQ bills that have surfaced and passed in state legislatures over the past year.
Although no such legislation has surfaced in Maryland, Ivey said he is committed to working with the House Equality Caucus to oppose the legislation in other states, especially including legislation targeting transgender young people.
“It’s sad that they’re now targeting kids,” Ivey said. “The argument is they’re doing it to protect kids. But clearly, they’re attacking kids, these trans kids who are vulnerable and have really difficult times socially,” he said. “So, I hope we can win this fight. But it’s going to be a tough stretch for a lot of these folks, these young people who are going through it now.”
Added Ivey, “I can’t fix things in Florida or Utah or wherever, but we can make an impact here in Maryland. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Maryland
Moore signs executive order to protect gender-affirming health care in Md.
Ceremony took place during Pride month reception at Government House
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Monday signed an executive order that protects gender-affirming health care in the state.
Moore signed the directive during a Pride month reception at Government House in Annapolis.
“In the state of Maryland, nobody should have to justify their own humanity,” said Moore. “This order is focused on ensuring Maryland is a safe place for gender affirming care, especially as other states take misguided and hateful steps to make gender affirming care cause for legal retribution. In Maryland, we are going to lead on this issue.”
“In signing this executive order, this administration is saying to all LGBTQIA+ Marylanders: You deserve to be your authentic selves — during Pride month and every month,” added Lieutenant Gov. Aruna Miller. “You deserve to live safely, openly and freely; and receive the gender-affirming care you need.”
Moore last month signed the Trans Health Equity Act, which requires Maryland’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming care. Moore on March 31 signed a proclamation that proclaimed the day as the International Transgender Day of Visibility in Maryland.
Maryland
People of Pride: A look at Maryland’s LGBTQ community
Prominent activists, leaders spoke with the Baltimore Banner
By John-John Williams IV | With the LGBTQ community under assault in many states, LGBTQ Marylanders say Pride month has taken on added meaning this year.
There are an estimated 11 million LGBTQ adults in the United States, with 151,000 in the state of Maryland, according to the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy at UCLA School of Law. The community covers a diverse spectrum of genders, identities, races and cultures.
The Baltimore Banner spoke and emailed with members of the community about the meaning of pride and the greatest challenges facing the LGBTQ community. Here are their answers, some of which have been edited for length and clarity.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
Prince George’s County library system launches banned book club
First discussion to take place in Hyattsville on June 14
The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System has launched its Rock Banned Book Club.
The club will feature monthly discussions of the 13 top banned books from 2022, most of which focus on LGBTQ-specific themes.
The club’s first discussion, which will take place at the Hyattsville Branch Library on June 14, will be on “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe.
Kobabe’s memoir won the 2020 American Library Association Alex Award and recounts Kobabe’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality through adolescence and adulthood. According to the American Library Association, the book faced the most censorship challenges of any novel at 151.
“We’re seeing nationally the highest rate of challenges to books in libraries since the data has been collected by the American Library Association,” Nicholas Brown, acting co-chief executive officer of the library, said. “I think what happens with all of the discourse around book banning is that, oftentimes, not everyone participating in that discourse is actually taking the time to read the full works and discuss them and understand where the author might be coming from and whose stories are being reflected in these books.”
Along with the book club, the library system is hosting a Pride celebration at the Hyattsville branch on Saturday from 12 – 4 p.m. It will feature a panel discussion, vogue and runway workshops, free HIV testing and more.
The library system will host its second annual Rainbow Festival on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bowie Branch Library with family-friendly events like craft stations, story time and a live DJ. In April, the library system won a Top Innovator Award from the Urban Libraries Council for its banned books campaign.
“I think a lot of folks don’t always realize that your local public library is kind of the front line of democracy and we always have been,” Brown said. “Public libraries across the country are very united on this and if the right to read continues to be under threat like it’s been, it is not a good time for the state of our democracy.”
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
Eswatini Supreme Court rules government must allow advocacy group to register
FCPS Pride holds school board rally
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
PHOTOS: Eastern Panhandle Pride
Ted Cruz is a weasel, Uganda notwithstanding
Blade wins journalism awards
Riding in style: BMW X7, Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover
Rose Montoya apologizes for topless stunt at White House
Delaware bill would ban ‘gay panic’ defense
