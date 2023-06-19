Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Eastern Panhandle Pride

Annual LGBTQ celebration held in downtown Martinsburg, W. Va.

Published

6 hours ago

on

The crowd cheers for a drag show at Eastern Panhandle Pride in downtown Martinsburg, W. Va. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Eastern Panhandle Pride was held in downtown Martinsville, W. Va. on Saturday, June 17.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Night at the Mystics

Team DC holds tailgate party

Published

1 day ago

on

June 18, 2023

By

Brittney Griner, third from left, watches the Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury game. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC sponsored a Pride event at the Washington Mystics game on Friday, June 16 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Team DC held a pregame tailgate party at the newly-opened Sycamore & Oak before the game.

The WNBA game between the Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury also marked the return of out athlete Brittney Griner to a Washington, D.C. basketball court. The Washington Mystics defeated the Phoenix Mercury 88-69.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Capital Pride Festival and Concert

Headliners include Idina Menzel, Debbie Gibson

Published

5 days ago

on

June 14, 2023

By

Headliner Idina Menzel, center, performs at the Capital Pride Concert on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, June 11. Headliners at the concert included Idina Menzel, Hayley Kiyoko, Rina Sawayama, Monét X Change, Debbie Gibson and Shanice.

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier

Blade, LURe hold party at District Pier complete with fireworks

Published

6 days ago

on

June 13, 2023

By

A fireworks show was held at the conclusion of Pride on the Pier on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe produced the fourth annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday, June 10 at The District Pier. The region’s only Pride fireworks show was sponsored by the Leonard-Litz Foundation.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

