RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
Democratic presidential candidate known for pushing conspiracy theories
In a recently unearthed video interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the noted anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and a Democratic challenger of President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid, claimed chemicals in the water supply are turning boys trans.
“A lot of the problems we see in kids, particularly boys, it’s probably underappreciated how much of that is coming from chemical exposures, including a lot of sexual dysphoria that we’re seeing,” the scion of the Kennedy political dynasty said during an interview with Canadian psychologist and ring-wing pundit Jordan Peterson.
“I mean, they’re swimming through a soup of toxic chemicals today, and many of those are endocrine disruptors,” Kennedy said, adding, “there’s Atrazine throughout our water supply, and atrazine, by the way, if you, in a lab, put Atrazine in a tank full of frogs, it will chemically castrate and forcibly feminize every frog in there and 10 percent of the frogs, the male frogs, will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs.”
“If it’s doing that to frogs,” he said, “there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing it to human beings as well.”
Kennedy, whose career has been defined as much by his membership in one of America’s most famous families as by his allegiance to dangerous conspiracy theories, has recently suggested pharmaceuticals have caused mass casualty school shootings.
“Prior to the introduction of Prozac, we had almost none of these events in our country and we’ve never seen them in human history, where people walk into a schoolroom of children or strangers and start shooting people,” he said earlier this month during an interview with increasingly right-wing Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Research indicates Kennedy’s claims about atrazine are specious, at best.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, “When the general population is exposed to atrazine, exposure levels are expected to be very low.”
The agency wrote, “Maximum seasonal and average atrazine concentrations of 61.6 and 18.9 ppb, respectively, were detected during a 1993-1998 monitoring program of community water systems in the United States.”
“There was a possible association between atrazine use/exposure of male farmers and increased pre-term delivery, but not decreased fecundity,” the CDC wrote.
“Epidemiological studies, examining developmental end points, have found an association between Iowa communities exposed to atrazine in the drinking water and an increased risk of small for gestational age babies and other birth defects.”
At the same time, “Farm couples living year-round on farms in Ontario, Canada, did not
have altered sex ratios, and the risk of small for gestational age deliveries was not increased in relation to pesticide exposure.”
The video of Kennedy and Peterson was tweeted on Sunday by Mehdi Hasan, host of MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” who pointed out that Kennedy’s comments echo claims by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who said in 2015, “I don’t like ’em putting chemicals in the water that turn the freakin’ frogs gay!”
RFK Jr. went on Jordan Peterson’s show and suggested chemicals in the water could be turning kids transgender. It’s the Alex Jones ‘water is making frogs’ gay nonsense from years ago but now from a wannabe presidential candidate and new hero of the right: https://t.co/a5k9C8x6SV— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 18, 2023
Recent surveys have shown Kennedy earning as much as 20 percent support from Democratic respondents — but according to The New York Times, “the main reason voters liked him was because of the Kennedy name.”
DNC official slams Twitter over DeSantis ad that insinuates Biden is a pedophile
Clip was shared by longtime DeSantis aide
DeSantis War Room, the official rapid response Twitter account for Florida’s Republican Gov. and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, shared a video yesterday that implied President Joe Biden is a pedophile.
The clip contains selectively edited footage from swearing-in ceremonies for senators and their families, events over which Biden presided as vice president during the Obama administration, having previously served in the chamber from 1973 to 2009.
The video also contains audio from a speech in which Biden urged Congress to pass the Equality Act and is heard saying, “LGBTQ Americans, especially children, you’re loved, you’re heard, and this administration has your back.”
Keep your hands off our kids. pic.twitter.com/X7WqniRLO4— DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 15, 2023
In a statement to the Washington Blade, Democratic National Committee Spokesperson Ammar Moussa called out the hypocrisy by Twitter, which recently blocked a North Carolina Democrat’s pro-abortion rights campaign ad.
“It’s telling that Twitter’s new regime is willing to aid desperate campaigns spreading desperate lies but will block campaign videos about protecting women’s reproductive freedom,” Moussa said. “That says everything you need to know.”
Christina Pushaw, a longtime DeSantis aide who runs the governor’s War Room, shared the ad attacking Biden in a tweet calling the president “Creep in Chief.”
Last year, when defending DeSantis’s widely panned “Don’t Say Gay” law, Pushaw said the legislation’s opponents were “groomers” who abuse children – an outrageous smear against the LGBTQ community and its allies.
False, baseless, vile accusations of pedophilia and child sexual abuse have proliferated on the right, as a means of attacking Democrats and LGBTQ people. These conspiratorial ideas are also central to the right-wing QAnon movement.
Bill would sanction perpetrators of anti-LGBTQ human rights abuses
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Lisa Murkowski introduced Global Respect Act
Two U.S. senators on Thursday introduced a bill that would sanction those who commit abuses against LGBTQ and intersex people abroad.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced the Global Respect Act. U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) have sponsored an identical bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A press release from Shaheen’s office notes the Global Respect Act would do the following:
• Require the Executive Branch to biannually send Congress a list of foreign persons responsible for, or complicit in cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment of an individual; prolonged detention of an individual without charges or trials; causing the disappearance of an individual by abduction and clandestine detention of an individual; other flagrant denials of the right to life, liberty or the security of an individual;
• Authorize the administration to deny or revoke visas to individuals placed on the list;
• Require the annual State Department Report on Human Rights to include a section on LGBTI international human rights, as well as an annual report to Congress on the status of the law’s effectiveness; and
• Require the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor to designate a senior officer responsible for tracking violence, criminalization and restrictions on the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in foreign countries based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
“It’s unconscionable that LGBTQI communities around the world face persecution, jail and murder because of who they love and how they identify. These communities should be free to express who they are, love who they love and enjoy all the same basic human rights as anyone else. The U.S. has a moral imperative to make clear to the international community that LGBTI rights are human rights, and that we will work to protect these communities regardless of where they are in the world,” said Shaheen. “That’s why I’m leading this bipartisan effort to empower the administration with enhanced authority to bring human rights violators to justice while expanding protections for LGBTQI individuals around the world.”
Murkowski further noted “members of the LGBTQI community” in countries around the world “are subject to discrimination and harm every day.”
“We should not tolerate violence against any group of people,” said the Alaska Republican. “By creating and strengthening consequences for those who carry out human rights violations, my hope is that we prevent it from happening in the first place.”
President Joe Biden in 2021 signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s overall foreign policy.
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) last week introduced a bill that would codify this directive into law. The Human Rights Campaign and the Council for Global Equality are among the groups that have endorsed the bill and the Global Respect Act.
AMA strengthens gender affirming care policies
Organization’s openly gay president sworn in on Tuesday
The American Medical Association on Monday voted to strengthen its policies governing access to gender affirming care for transgender and gender diverse individuals.
The group committed to opposing the criminalization of patients for seeking gender affirming care, and of families and healthcare providers for facilitating access to or administering that care.
Additionally, the AMA pledged to work with federal and state legislators and regulators to oppose policies criminalizing these guideline-directed healthcare interventions and to educate the Federation of State Medical Boards on their importance.
The resolution was introduced by the Endocrine Society, which issued a press release Monday celebrating the move: “As political attacks on gender-affirming care escalate, it is the responsibility of the medical community to speak out in support of evidence-based care.”
“Medical decisions should be made by patients, their relatives and health care providers, not politicians,” the Endocrine Society wrote.
The resolution was cosponsored by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Urological Association, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the American College of Physicians, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality and the AMA’s Medical Student Section.
The Endocrine Society explained the legislative bans on gender affirming care — passed in states in which 30 percent of the nation’s trans and gender-diverse youth now live — are misguided.
“Pediatric gender-affirming care is designed to take a conservative approach,” the group wrote.
“When young children experience feelings that their gender identity does not match the sex recorded at birth, the first course of action is to support the child in exploring their gender identity and to provide mental health support, as needed.”
“Medical intervention is reserved for older adolescents and adults, with treatment plans tailored to the individual and designed to maximize the time teenagers and their families have to make decisions about their transitions.
“Major medical organizations also agree on waiting until an individual has turned 18 or reached the age of majority in their country to undergo gender-affirming genital surgery.”
Additionally, the Endocrine Society noted research that shows gender affirming care can be lifesaving.
“A 2020 study analyzed survey data from 89 transgender adults who had access to puberty-delaying medication while adolescents and data from more than 3,400 transgender adults who did not. The study found that those who received puberty-delaying hormone treatment had lower likelihood of lifetime suicidal ideation than those who wanted puberty-delaying treatment but did not receive it, even after adjusting for demographic variables and level of family support.”
“Approximately nine in 10 transgender adults who wanted puberty-delaying treatment, but did not receive it, reported lifetime suicidal ideation.”
AMA inaugurates first gay president
Jesse Ehrenfeld, the AMA’s first openly gay president, was inaugurated during the 2023 Annual Meeting of House of Delegates on Tuesday.
An anesthesiologist who formerly served as the Joseph A. Johnson Jr. Distinguished Leadership Professor of anesthesiology, surgery, biomedical informatics and health policy at Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine; Ehrenfeld spoke to the Washington Blade for an exclusive interview last month.
During his inaugural speech on Tuesday, Ehrenfeld relayed a personal story about how his now 4-year-old son, born early and severely underweight, needed a blood transfusion. “At this moment,” he said, “watching my son cling to life, I was struck by the painful reality that, even though I was a physician and now, a father … neither I, nor my husband, could donate blood — simply because we are gay.”
“Just recently, the FDA, thanks in large part to a decade of advocacy by our AMA and others, rescinded some of these discriminatory practices, making it possible for my husband and I to give someone else’s child a much-needed blood transfusion,” Ehrenfeld said. “This kind of advocacy is why I am so proud to lead our AMA at this moment.”
“Today there is an unconscionable effort to interfere in medicine,” Ehrenfeld said. “An assault on patient and physician autonomy. Legislative over-reach. Attacks on maternal health … on LGBTQ patients.”
“We have a duty to push back against legislative interference in the practice of medicine that is leading to the criminalization of care.”
