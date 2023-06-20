European Union
Estonian lawmakers approve marriage equality bill
Country is first in the Baltics to allow same-sex couples to marry
Lawmakers in Estonia on Tuesday approved a bill that will extend marriage rights to same-sex couples in the country.
The marriage equality bill passed by a 55-34 vote margin. Estonia will become the first Baltic country and the first former Soviet republic to allow same-sex couples to legally marry.
“It’s official: Estonia has legalized marriage equality. We join other Nordic nations with this historic decision,” tweeted Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. “I’m proud of my country. We’re building a society where everyone’s rights are respected and people can love freely.”
Kallas in her tweet noted the bill will take effect in 2024.
It’s official: #Estonia has legalised marriage equality. We join other Nordic nations with this historic decision.
I’m proud of my country. We’re building a society where everyone’s rights are respected and people can love freely.
The decision will enter into force from 2024. pic.twitter.com/tQJdO70eEo
— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 20, 2023
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed Kallas.
“Congratulations to the people and government of Estonia on the passage of marriage equality legislation and the recognition of same-sex families,” tweeted Blinken. “In this historic moment, the United States is proud to stand with you in support of LGBTQI+ communities everywhere.”
European Union
US ambassador to Hungary criticizes country’s anti-LGBTQ crackdown
David Pressman gave speech at Budapest Pride reception
U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman on June 16 criticized the crackdown on LGBTQ and intersex rights in the European country.
Pressman, who is openly gay, in a speech he gave at a Budapest Pride reception noted he recently visited the Hungarian capital’s House of Terror Museum, which honors those persecuted during Nazi Germany’s occupation of Hungary and the post-World War II Communist governments that ruled the country until 1989. Pressman said one of “its most haunting elements is the depiction of government efforts to turn Hungarians into informants against other Hungarians, neighbors against neighbors, brothers against brothers and parents against their own children — families against themselves — and all in service of oppression … and of empowering the few at the expense of the many.”
“It is impossible not to see echoes of this in your Parliament’s vote earlier this year to encourage neighbors to report to the authorities their gay neighbors raising children,” he added. “Turning neighbor on neighbor conjures a dark past of covert agents and informants, of fear and betrayal, in this country and this region that I do not need to recount. You have a museum for that. While this legislation did not become law, the fact it was ever considered, let alone supported by this government and passed by the legislature is chilling.”
Pressman noted “this proposal is not unique; others became and remain law.”
“Laws prohibiting ‘propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships’ were adopted by Russia in 2013,” he said. “These Russian laws found a new home here in Hungary eight years later — like a virus spreading — when the government adopted laws to forbid ‘educational programs aimed at the promotion of … homosexuality.’ And this law remains in force today. And — in both Russia and in Hungary — the crackdowns on discourse related to gayness were preceded and accompanied by a closing of space for independent institutions and civil society.”
“History teaches us that when governments start discriminating against one group — whether for who they love or what they believe, their politics or their race, or the color of their skin — others are usually not far behind,” added Pressman. “It teaches us clearly what can happen when we fail to speak out and stand up to these laws and policies as soon as they infect our democracies.”
Budapest Pride President Viktoria Radvanyi told the Washington Blade in February after U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power met with her and other activists in the Hungarian capital that it is “impossible to change your gender legally in Hungary” because of a 2020 law that “banned legal gender recognition of transgender and intersex people.”
The anti-LGBTQ propaganda law that Pressman referenced in his speech took effect in 2021.
Hungarian MPs in 2020 effectively banned same-sex couples from adopting children and defined marriage in the country’s constitution as between a man and a woman. Pressman and his partner of 22 years, who was in the room when he gave his speech, have twin sons.
The European Commission last July sued Hungary, which is a member of the European Union, over the country’s propaganda law.
Pressman in his speech noted a high school student in the Hungarian countryside recently asked him what it is like to be an “out gay ambassador” in the country.
“About midway through my response, I paused. Not for lack of words, but because while I was speaking, I heard another voice in the back of my head. And that voice was trying to figure out whether by answering this high school student’s question was I also violating Hungarian law,” said Pressman. “Here I was, the representative of the president of the United States of America in Hungary, and I was questioning what I was allowed to say about myself, whether answering this earnest student’s question was I also violating Hungarian law.”
“This is the devious power of such laws,” he added. “It isn’t merely what a government may do to censor and restrict speech. It is the silence left behind because people are too afraid to speak up in the first place. It is that even earnest questions and truthful answers, really are off limits.”
‘Hungary is not under attack by outside forces’
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his government have repeatedly criticized Pressman since President Joe Biden nominated him to become ambassador in May 2022. Pressman, for his part, in his speech repeatedly criticized Orbán over his efforts to curtail LGBTQ and intersex rights in Hungary.
“The truth is that there are Hungarian kids today struggling with who they are and who they love. They yearn to be proud of themselves, proud of their country, and proud to build their future within it,” said Pressman. “And it is also a truth that they are often told — through laws and statements of their political leaders and their media megaphones — that they have something to hide. That they should not be proud of themselves. That their country is not proud of them, and that they have no future in Hungary. That they are, somehow, not actually Hungarian, when they are. That they don’t exist when they do. That they are invented when they are made in God’s image. That their identity is the product of propaganda, when in fact it comes from their own beating Hungarian heart.”
Pressman described Hungarians as “fiercely independent, sophisticated and intelligent people, and rightfully proud of their rich culture and history.”
“No matter how many government-produced posters of ‘Brussels’ bombs may be emblazoned around town at any given moment, the reality is Hungary is not under ‘attack’ by outside forces, or vulnerable to a ‘liberal virus’ or ‘Western decadence,’ or cowering before George Soros, or at the mercy of omnipotent conspiratorial powers,” he added. “No, the reality is something far simpler. The story of Hungary, including its movement for equality, is one being written not by foreigners, but by Hungarians. “
Pressman also predicted government-controlled newspapers would criticize him and incorrectly categorize his speech.
“While the news should report this truthful story factually. I can already read the headlines Minister (Antal) Rogán’s team is dictating for tomorrow’s papers. No doubt I’ll be accused of staging provocations, of importing Western wokeness and foisting obscene values while meddling in Hungary’s domestic affairs,” he said. “What won’t happen is any of the government’s captured and controlled media outlets printing this speech in full. What they’ll cut out — what they always cut out — is the fact that it is Hungarians who believe in these universal human rights, and it is Hungarians leading the fight for them.”
European Union
Austrian police thwart attack against Vienna Pride parade
Three suspects sympathized with ISIS
The head of Austria’s Directorate of State Security and Intelligence told reporters that a planned attack against the Viennese Pride Parade was prevented by the country’s Cobra special forces.
During a press conference, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner told reporters; “Through the successful and also timely intervention, we managed to defuse the moment of danger for Vienna Pride and to ensure the safety of all participants.”
The three suspects — Austrian citizens with Bosnian and Chechen roots, young men aged 14, 17 and 20 who had sympathized with the Islamic State militant group — were arrested on suspicion of planning to attack the parade prior to its start. The Vienna Pride Parade, held to celebrate LGBTQ rights, attracted around 300,000 people according to officials from the Austrian Directorate of State Security and Intelligence.
Haijawi-Pirchner told reporters Austrian police had waited to reveal details of the planned attack until after the parade to ensure participants did not feel anxious.
“That’s ultimately the goal of terrorism, to cause anxiety and fear in the public. It’s also our job not to let that happen,” he said.
Referring to the ISIS connection, Haijawi-Pirchner acknowledged: “There are calls to carry out attacks in Europe again and Europol [The European police organization] just a few days ago published a report to that effect,” he said. “We are taking this very seriously.”
The BBC noted that in November 2020, a gunman with ties to ISIS had opened fire in a popular nightlife area in Vienna, killing four people and injuring 23 others.
The organizers of Vienna Pride released a statement after the details of the foiled planned attack were made public:
“We will not be defeated by the enemies of LGBTIQ rights, democracy and an open society.
Today’s police coverage of (Saturday’s) Rainbow Parade Day shows all the more: LGBTIQ rights have been threatened with step back in number recently and we have to fight for our visibility and safety every day. Our answer to this must be louder: We will not let the enemies of the rights for LGBTIQ people, democracy and an open society defeat us!,” said Ann-Sophie Otte, head of the HOSI Vienna. And further: “Yesterday’s rainbow parade with over 300,000 participants is this loud and visible signal that we stand together here. “
There was no danger at any point to the participants.
“We are in intensive exchange with the security authorities all year round and thank you for the good and close cooperation also around the Rainbow Parade,” said the organizer of Vienna Pride, Katharina Kacerovsky-Strobl. And Ann-Sophie Otte adds: “This year’s Pride motto applies even more today and every day: Together we rise — against hate and fascism!”
Related:
Vienna Pride’s Regenbogenparade:
European Union
Latvia elects first openly gay president
Edgars Rinkēvičs has been country’s foreign minister since 2011
The Latvian Parliament elected Edgars Rinkēvičs as the country’s next president in a vote held Wednesday. When he assumes office on July 8, he will be the country’s first openly gay head of state, as well as the first openly gay head of state of an EU country or a former Soviet country.
Latvia’s president is a largely ceremonial role that is elected by the national Parliament. He won a narrow majority of 52 out of 100 votes on the third ballot, held coincidentally during Pride week in the capital, Riga.
Rinkēvičs has served as Latvia’s foreign minister since 2011, a post where he became popular for championing European integration.
In 2014, he became the first Latvian political figure to come out publicly, while the country debated a same-sex civil union law. To date, the Latvian Parliament has still been unable to pass any laws recognizing same-sex couples, despite multiple court decisions ordering it to do so.
Reached for comment after the election, the Latvian LGBTQ advocacy group Mozaika and Riga Pride released a joint statement saying they are thrilled with the election.
“We are thrilled about the fact that Edgars Rinkēvičs will be the next president of Latvia. First and foremost, he is one of the most popular and professional politicians in Latvia, and with this election he broke the glass ceiling. He is an absolute inspiration to many young people and the LGBTQ community at large.
We are hopeful that he will stand behind his promise to have human rights and democracy as one of his priorities and we believe he will play an instrumental role to strengthen Latvia’s society and will make it safer not just for the LGBT community but for many vulnerable groups,” the groups say.
Not everyone has been so thrilled. Former Member of the European Parliament Andrejs Mamikins, tweeted that “God will no longer bless Latvia,” in response to the election.
“Today, godlessness won the presidential election in Latvia. Disgrace and misery @edgarsrinkevics,” he wrote.
Latvian TV reports that the State Police have opened an investigation into Mamikins’ post for possible violations of the law banning incitement to hatred.
Latvia, a deeply conservative Baltic nation of about 1.8 million people about one-third of whom are Russian-speakers, regained its independence amid the breakup of the Soviet Union. Since that time, it has taken a stridently pro-Western political orientation, including joining NATO, the European Union and the Eurozone.
But the country’s political elite has never warmly embraced LGBTQ rights. According to ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Index 2023, Latvia scored only 22 percent on a list of legislated rights for LGBT people, placing it 37th among 49 ranked countries.
Latvia’s neighbors on the Baltic Sea have also been slow to advance LGBTQ rights, although Estonia’s government is expected to advance a same-sex marriage bill in Parliament next week, and Lithuania’s parliament passed a civil union bill through a second reading vote in May.
While openly gay and lesbian people have served as prime minister of several other EU countries — including Ireland’s Leo Varadkar, Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel and Belgium’s Elio Di Rupo — Rinkēvičs will be the first gay person to hold the role of head of state of an EU country. The only other openly gay head of state in modern history was Paolo Rondelli, who was one of the two Captains Regent of the microstate San Marino for six months in 2022.
********************************************************************************
Rob Salerno is a writer, journalist and actor based in Los Angeles, California, and Toronto, Canada.
Se realiza la primera QueerCon en El Salvador
Estonian lawmakers approve marriage equality bill
Senior general slams anti-LGBTQ laws during Defense Department Pride event
Why are LGBTQ activists such fierce defenders of democracy?
British prime minister mocks transgender women in leaked video
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
Ted Cruz is a weasel, Uganda notwithstanding
Rose Montoya apologizes for topless stunt at White House
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
DNC official slams Twitter over DeSantis ad that insinuates Biden is a pedophile
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Politics23 hours ago
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
-
Opinions4 days ago
Ted Cruz is a weasel, Uganda notwithstanding
-
The White House4 days ago
Rose Montoya apologizes for topless stunt at White House
-
Florida1 day ago
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
-
Politics4 days ago
DNC official slams Twitter over DeSantis ad that insinuates Biden is a pedophile
-
South America5 days ago
Peru’s new ombudsman makes homophobic comments before Congress
-
Africa5 days ago
World Bank urged to suspend loans to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law
-
Opinions4 days ago
Should gay retirees flee anti-LGBTQ repression in Florida?