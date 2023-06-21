Congress
Republican senators focus on trans women in sports during ‘Protecting Pride’ hearing
HRC President Kelley Robinson among committee witnesses
During the Senate Judiciary Committee’s “Protecting Pride” hearing on Wednesday morning, Republican members were largely focused on transgender women’s participation in competitive sports.
Members on the other side of the aisle, meanwhile, addressed a variety of LGBTQ topics — including the need for passage of the Equality Act, which they reintroduced with a press conference just after the hearing.
Most questions from the GOP senators were addressed to one of their three witnesses, Riley Gaines, who once competed with trans swimmer Lia Thomas and rose to public attention last year for her advocacy against the inclusion of trans women in athletics.
During the hearing, Gaines claimed not to be transphobic and insisted she harbored no negative feelings toward her former teammate, but used incendiary language about trans women, including repeatedly describing Thomas’s genitals and deliberately misgendering her.
Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson, a witness invited by the committee’s Democratic members, dedicated a portion of her prepared remarks to the Equality Act ahead of her appearance at the press conference.
The legislation, which would extend federal nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ Americans, has been introduced in Congress several times over more than a decade.
Particularly now that the Congress has made major inroads toward LGBTQ rights — codifying protections for same-sex couples, for instance, and repealing “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” — Robinson said “it’s time for Congress to catch up to where our country already is.”
The Equality Act enjoys broad support, including from major companies, said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). She asked Robinson to affirm that it remains lawful in certain parts of the country to deny loans to LGBTQ applicants based only on bias toward their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Robinson had previously noted LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections are on the books in only 23 states.
Democratic senators addressed many of their questions to Dr. Ximena Lopez, a pediatrician trained in pediatric endocrinology whose practice includes the treatment of minor patients diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
Lopez dispelled some of the misinformation about the health treatments administered to trans youth that is commonly spread by conservative activists. Contrary to claims that are often circulated online, she said, the decision to opt for one’s child to undergo a medically facilitated transition per the best practices standard of care and clinical practice guidelines is “highly complex” for “any parent from any background.”
“It takes a lot of time and effort to meet with different health providers and physicians to discuss risks, benefits, possible alternatives,” Lopez said.
She added, “I’m here because I’m very worried for the mental health of my patients, the ones I see in my clinic who are supported by their parents and receiving gender affirming care and thriving.”
Lopez, whose practice is located in Texas, said if these patients suddenly lose access to gender affirming care, she fears for the consequences on their mental health. They are “debating whether to leave or hide,” she said, “and it’s really devastating.”
Bill would sanction perpetrators of anti-LGBTQ human rights abuses
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Lisa Murkowski introduced Global Respect Act
Two U.S. senators on Thursday introduced a bill that would sanction those who commit abuses against LGBTQ and intersex people abroad.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced the Global Respect Act. U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) have sponsored an identical bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A press release from Shaheen’s office notes the Global Respect Act would do the following:
• Require the Executive Branch to biannually send Congress a list of foreign persons responsible for, or complicit in cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment of an individual; prolonged detention of an individual without charges or trials; causing the disappearance of an individual by abduction and clandestine detention of an individual; other flagrant denials of the right to life, liberty or the security of an individual;
• Authorize the administration to deny or revoke visas to individuals placed on the list;
• Require the annual State Department Report on Human Rights to include a section on LGBTI international human rights, as well as an annual report to Congress on the status of the law’s effectiveness; and
• Require the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor to designate a senior officer responsible for tracking violence, criminalization and restrictions on the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in foreign countries based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
“It’s unconscionable that LGBTQI communities around the world face persecution, jail and murder because of who they love and how they identify. These communities should be free to express who they are, love who they love and enjoy all the same basic human rights as anyone else. The U.S. has a moral imperative to make clear to the international community that LGBTI rights are human rights, and that we will work to protect these communities regardless of where they are in the world,” said Shaheen. “That’s why I’m leading this bipartisan effort to empower the administration with enhanced authority to bring human rights violators to justice while expanding protections for LGBTQI individuals around the world.”
Murkowski further noted “members of the LGBTQI community” in countries around the world “are subject to discrimination and harm every day.”
“We should not tolerate violence against any group of people,” said the Alaska Republican. “By creating and strengthening consequences for those who carry out human rights violations, my hope is that we prevent it from happening in the first place.”
President Joe Biden in 2021 signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s overall foreign policy.
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) last week introduced a bill that would codify this directive into law. The Human Rights Campaign and the Council for Global Equality are among the groups that have endorsed the bill and the Global Respect Act.
Pocan condemns House GOP’s anti-LGBTQ markup of military appropriations bill
‘At some point anti-woke is also anti-sane, and we look ridiculous’
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) condemned his Republican colleagues’ inclusion of anti-LGBTQ provisions in a markup on Tuesday of the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction and Veterans’ Affairs appropriations bill.
The congressman, who chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus and serves on the House Appropriations Committee, told the Washington Blade in a written statement, “Republicans are hell-bent on attacking the LGBTQ+ community,” adding that Tuesday’s markup was “no different.”
“Republicans adopted an amendment to deny access to medically necessary care to transgender veterans, prohibit pride flags from being flown at VA facilities, and even allow discrimination against LGBTQ+ people,” Pocan said.
“Everyone, especially our veterans who fought and served this country, should have the freedom to access the care and services they need—free from discrimination,” he said.
“There are 1 million gay and lesbian veterans and more than 130,000 transgender veterans. LGBTQ+ veterans have served our country with honor, but today, Republicans demonstrated they have no interest in honoring LGBTQ+ veterans’ service,” Pocan said.
In Committee, Pocan took aim at his Republican colleagues.
“Most of the other provisions in this amendment have very little to do with a MilCon bill,” such as the Republican members’ language “about abortion and gender affirming care, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and apparently, the fear of some cloth — banning pride flags at our veterans facilities across the country,” the congressman said.
“At some point anti-woke is also anti-sane, and we look ridiculous,” Pocan said. “There is an article in Newsweek magazine in the last 48 hours talking about how all of this anti LGBTQI+ stuff that is going on is exactly out of Vladimir Putin’s playbook.”
“What we need to remember is there are 65,000 Active Duty people in the military right now who identify as LGBTQI+, a million veterans who have served our country who identify as that,” the congressman said, adding that “we should be saying ‘thank you.'”
Dina Titus introduces bill to require U.S. to promote LGBTQ, intersex rights abroad
White House reconsidering aid to Uganda over Anti-Homosexuality Act
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) on Thursday introduced a bill that would require the U.S. to promote LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad through its foreign policy.
The Human Rights Campaign, the Council for Global Equality, the National Center for Transgender Equality, ORAM (Organization for Refuge, Asylum and Migration), Outright International, Rainbow Railroad and the Trevor Project are among the organizations that support the Greater Leadership Overseas for the Benefit of Equality (GLOBE) Act. U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) will introduce the bill in the U.S. Senate.
Titus on Tuesday told the Washington Blade during an exclusive interview the bill, among other things, would endorse the selective use of existing sanctions to punish those responsible for murders and other human rights abuses against LGBTQ and intersex people. She also said the measure would require the State Department to allow LGBTQ and intersex people to choose their gender marker on passports and other travel documents.
“It’s a way of putting into action our attempts to be a leader in the area of LGBTQ+ rights and to be a leader, not just at home, but around the world,” said Titus.
President Joe Biden in 2021 signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s overall foreign policy.
Jessica Stern has been the special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights since 2021. She told the Blade in a previous interview the White House’s continued support of LGBTQ and intersex rights includes marriage equality in countries where activists say such a thing is possible through legislation or the judicial process.
The State Department last year began to offer passports with an “X” gender marker. The U.S. Agency for International Development and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief has delivered millions of doses of antiretroviral drugs for Ukrainians with HIV/AIDS.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield in March chaired a U.N. meeting that focused on the integration of LGBTQ and intersex rights into the U.N. Security Council’s work.
Biden, along with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) others, have condemned the signing of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act that contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.” The National Security Council has said it will “evaluate” the law’s implications in terms of U.S. aid to the country.
Titus is among the lawmakers who have previously introduced bills that are similar to the GLOBE Act.
She noted the Anti-Homosexuality Act when she spoke with the Blade. Titus also discussed Republican-led efforts to curtail LGBTQ rights in Florida and other states.
“It’s harder, certainly, to get Republicans on board, but I’m optimistic,” she said when asked if she expects any Republicans will co-sponsor his bill. “The more they hear from their constituents and the more they see the backlash to what some state legislatures are doing and the more they hear from members of their own families, I think that we may get some to join us in this.”
